PTC Therapeutics reports positive 2-year data for Evrysdi

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) announced the two-year data from FIREFISH study pertaining to Evrysdi. The drug candidate was approved by the FDA for treating patients with spinal muscular atrophy who are two months and older. The two-year data has been collated from Part 1 of the study. The drug candidate also showed favorable safety profile.

The data showed that infants who were administered Evrysdi continued to show improvement and achieved motor milestones. It also showed that 88 percent of the infants on the therapeutic dose of risdiplam were alive and did not require permanent ventilation at two years. At 2 years, 59 percent of the infants were able to sit without support for at least 5 seconds and 65 percent showed upright head control. 29 percent of the infants exhibited the ability to turn over.

Evrysdi also showed a favorable efficacy profile and was found to be safe. Its safety profile was in line with the previous data obtained from the FIREFISH and SUNFISH trials. So far, no drug-related safety findings leading to withdrawal were reported from the trials. Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D., CEO of PTC Therapeutics said:

In addition, the results further validate the safety and durable efficacy profile of Evrysdi™ and reinforce the continued benefit of the therapy. Since its approval in August, Evrysdi™ has demonstrated a strong commercial launch signifying the need for an oral treatment for SMA patients, especially one that can be taken at home amidst the global pandemic."

Evrysdi is a survival of motor neuron 2 (SMN2) splicing modifier. It aims to treat SMA caused by mutations in chromosome 5q that lead to SMN protein deficiency. The drug is given daily at home in liquid form through a feeding tube or through mouth. It treats SMA by boosting and maintaining the levels of SMN protein. This protein exists all over the body and is required for proper motor neurons and movement.

PTC Therapeutics collaborates with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for this development. Roche has the responsibility of leading the clinical development program for the drug. Evrysdi is marketed in the United States by Genentech, a part of the Roche Group. Risdiplam was granted PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation by the European Medicines Agency in 2018. It was granted an Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA and EMA in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

FIREFISH is an open-label, two-part pivotal clinical trial. The Part 1 of the study was a dose escalation phase, involving 21 infants. The primary endpoint was the assessment of the safety profile of risdiplam in infants and determining the dose for Part 2. The primary objective of Part 2 was to assess efficacy as measured by the proportion of infants sitting without support after 12 months of treatment. PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company and focuses on developing treatments for rare disorders.

Investment Thesis: The recent FDA approval of Evrysdi is expected to have positive impact on the stock price in the near future. Its coronavirus candidate may also provide a boost to its stock movements.

Inovio stumbles as the FDA places partial hold on COVID-19 vaccine trial

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) announced that the FDA has put partial hold on its proposed Phase 2/3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800. The regulator has raised additional questions about the planned phase. The company is working towards resolving the issue and is looking to respond to the queries in October.

However, the company has stated that the hold is not due to the happening of any adverse events pertaining its ongoing expanded Phase 1 study of INO-4800. This Phase 1 study is not impacted by the hold imposed by the FDA. The company is working with a global collaboration of partners and those providing funds for expending the development of INO-4800. Currently, the collaboration includes the Wistar Institute, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Texas, Fudan University, and Laval University. The company is also working with Advaccine and the International Vaccine Institute for carrying out clinical trials in South Korea and China.

Inovio has manufacturing deals with Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), Richter-Helm BioLogics, and Ology Bioservices for facilitating the commercial production of the vaccine. Inovio currently has 15 DNA medicine clinical programs in development phase. These trials cover a wide range of indications such as HPV-associated diseases and cancer. DNA medicines are composed of optimized DNA plasmids. These plasmids are small circles of double-stranded DNA and aim to produce a specific immune response in the body. These are synthesized or reorganized using a computer sequencing technology.

Inovio is a biotechnology company and the only one to clinically show that a DNA medicine can be delivered directly into cells in the body via a proprietary smart device. Its lead product candidate is VGX-3100 which is in Phase 3 trial for precancerous cervical dysplasia. The company has robust development pipeline.

Investment Thesis: While the news had negative impact on the stock price, the company retains its long-term prospects. It has a couple of milestones coming up in the near future which may prove to be pivotal for the investors.

Sarepta reports encouraging data for investigational Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy gene therapy

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) reported two-year follow up results from four Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) clinical trial participants who were given SRP-9001, its investigational gene transfer therapy.

The data showed that a one-time infusion of SRP-9001 led to a mean 7.0 point improvement on the North Star Ambulatory Assessment compared to baseline. Doug Ingram, President and CEO, Sarepta:

The consistent results and functional improvements sustained over two years give us added confidence as we prepare for the results from Study 102, our randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of SRP-9001."

Study 101 is an open-label trial and involves four ambulatory participants between the ages of 4 and 7. These patients were given SRP-9001 at a dose of 2x1014 vg/kg. The therapy was found to be well tolerated and all the adverse events were moderate or mild in their nature. At day 90, all participants had confirmed vector transduction. They also demonstrated functional improvement on the NSAA scale and decline in creatine kinase levels.

SRP-9001 is an investigational gene transfer therapy. It is designed to deliver the micro-dystrophin-encoding gene to muscle tissue for facilitating targeted production of the micro-dystrophin protein. The company entered into a licensing agreement with Roche in December, 2019, granting it the exclusive right to launch and commercialize SRP-9001 outside the United States. Micro-dystrophin gene therapy program was initially developed at the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital and Sarepta has exclusive rights to it.

Investment Thesis: The company has created a niche for itself in Duchenne muscular dystrophy with two products in the market. It also has robust development pipeline. Sarepta expects the PDUFA for its Casimersen product in the first quarter of 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.