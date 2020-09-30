The metalworking industry (iron ore mining, metallurgical coal, steel production, and more) is not a particularly attractive market. As with most asset-intensive, commoditized products, margins tend to be low. This makes achieving significant economies of scale not just desirable, but often a necessity in order to ensure the businesses in question fare well. Organic growth can be targeted with the end goal of achieving this, but that requires battling against competition for market share and it can take years to reach the appropriate size. An alternative to this is through M&A activities. This allows the immediate realization of additional scale, opens the door for improved operating efficiencies, and can sometimes be done at a reduced cash cost to shareholders. Such is the path just announced by Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and its decision to acquire ArcelorMittal USA, the North American operations of ArcelorMittal (MT).

A look at the transaction

According to a press release issued by Cleveland-Cliffs, the transaction between it and ArcelorMittal for ArcelorMittal USA involved three components. The first was cash in the amount of $505 million. Based on the arrangement between the two parties, the transaction for ArcelorMittal USA is being done on a cash-free, debt-free basis. This means that Cleveland-Cliffs is not receiving any cash from the business that it can tap into. It only has $73.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of its writing as well, so this means the firm will need to raise the cash by tapping into its newly-expanded credit facility.

In addition to the cash component, Cleveland-Cliffs is providing ArcelorMittal with 78.2 million common shares of itself. This will leave the latter owning 16% of the combined firm. Given a price of $6.395 per common unit, this works out to $500 million worth of consideration. Cleveland-Cliffs is also granting ArcelorMittal non-voting participating preferred stock. These units can be redeemed for cash or stock (Cleveland-Cliffs' preference) starting at 6 months following their issuance and at a price equal to the 20-day volume-weighted average price of the common shares. In the meantime, ArcelorMittal gets the benefit of capturing dividends equal to the common shareholders' dividends. After 24 months, these payouts will increase, but management has not provided a figure detailing how much. With shares of Cleveland-Cliffs at $6.395, this works out to a pre-dividend value for the preferred stock of $373 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs

In all, the acquisition price being paid by Cleveland-Cliffs for ArcelorMittal USA comes out to $1.378 billion. There are, however, some other costs associated with this. While Cleveland-Cliffs is receiving the company debt-free, it has agreed to be responsible for $1.47 billion (in post-tax, present value terms) worth of pension and OPEB obligations. In addition to this, Cleveland-Cliffs is taking responsibility for $481 million in outstanding amount due under a receivable factoring agreement involving the unit. This brings the total implied cost of ArcelorMittal USA up to $3.329 billion.

Though this is high for a company with a market cap as of this writing of $2.6 billion, there's a lot, operationally, that Cleveland-Cliffs is receiving. In 2019, Cleveland-Cliffs generated $7.8 billion in revenue. ArcelorMittal USA's revenue for the year was $10.4 billion. Net of intercompany revenues, the combined entity will generate sales of $17.1 billion. 40% of revenue coming from ArcelorMittal USA comes from distributors and converters, but a further 27% is attributable to the automobile market. Cleveland-Cliffs has cited this as a key reason for its acquisition. Namely, they view the automotive end market as being very attractive. This will push the company's automotive-oriented steel production up from just 3 million tons to 7 million.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs

This isn't all that Cleveland-Cliffs is getting from the move. The firm will see its physical footprint grow considerably. It's buying, in all, six steelmaking facilities, eight finishing facilities, two iron ore mining and pelletizing facilities, and three coal and cokemaking operations. Following the completion of this transaction, Cleveland-Cliffs will see its iron ore pellet capacity grow from 20 million tons per year to 28 million. More important is the fact that its flat-rolled steel production should soar, rising from 5.3 million tons per year to 16.5 million. These improvements should allow economies of scale to flourish, with management expecting around $150 million in annual run-rate synergies following the completion of the merger in the fourth quarter this year.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs

Synergies should always be taken with a grain of salt, but if they do come to fruition, the deal looks quite appealing for Cleveland-Cliffs. Projected EBITDA, based on averages from 2018 and 2019, would be around $700 million. This implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.8 for ArcelorMittal USA. Though not dirt cheap, it is very affordable and suggests upside potential for Cleveland-Cliffs over time. Not only that, the move is set to reduce Cleveland-Cliffs' net leverage ratio from 4.3 to 3.6. This assumes that neither company reports a material decline in profitability moving forward.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs

There was one separate announcement made by ArcelorMittal that should warrant the attention of investors. Due to this sale, the management team at ArcelorMittal announced plans to buy back stock between now and early next year. If all goes according to plan, the goal of the firm is to buy back up to $500 million worth of its own stock in the foreseeable future. At the current price per unit for ArcelorMittal, this implies 37.07 million shares of stock repurchased. This works out to 3.5% of the company's outstanding stock.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems very much like Cleveland-Cliffs has made a pretty solid deal this time around. The reduction in leverage seen as a result of the move, the robust EBITDA and just the concept of expanding its footprint and solidifying its operations in North America more than it already had looks like a solid win for Cleveland-Cliffs. For ArcelorMittal, the benefits of the transaction are not as obvious. Yes, they have some cash and are using that to buy back stock, but the multiple they are selling out for looks low. This is discouraging in and of itself because there are better ways to allocate the capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.