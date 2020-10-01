Here Are Some Techniques To Help You Beat The Market

I conclude with a general discussion regarding what it means to design a bespoke portfolio by oneself.

To further illustrate these tools and techniques, I share three stocks from three different time horizons, in which I've invested and beaten the market.

In this note, I will share a handful of psychological tools, philosophies, and techniques with which one can equip themselves so as to beat the market.

Beating the market is no small feat, especially when we define the market as the Nasdaq. However, it's very possible so long as one equips themselves properly.

Introduction

There are individuals in this world who claim that beating the market is nearly impossible. These same individuals claim that retail investors could never outperform the market and that they'd be better served handing their money off to a mutual fund manager or index fund ETF.

Today, I will illustrate that it's very much possible to outperform the market. However, it requires a collection of philosophies, techniques, psychological tools, and tangible investment practices in order to do so, some of which I share in this note.

As I mentioned in the introductory bullet points, in order to illustrate how I outperform the market, I share a series of microcosms of outperformance in three different individual stock examples. These three examples are actual investments I've made with market-beating success.

But before we get into the examples, let's discuss what it takes from a psychological perspective. I would say that the psychology of outperformance is just as, if not more important, than the physical mechanics of outperformance, i.e., identifying market-beating stocks and identifying these companies' intrinsic value.

Psychological Tools Required For Outperformance

In this section, I share a handful of traits that I believe are necessary for outperforming the market. These traits are all predicated on the idea of framing a popular idea in academic and clinical psychology.

This idea of framing is vital to outperforming the market. I believe it could be argued that the lens through which we view life often determines the results of our lives. If we view life as a game with the end goal of a family and a home in the suburbs, our lives will naturally gravitate to this end result.

It's no different in the investing world.

To that end, it's said that if we think like everyone else, we will get the same results as everyone else. No truer words have ever been spoken than for those who strive to outperform index funds. That is, index funds represent "everyone's consensus thoughts." In order to outperform "everyone's consensus thoughts" we must stray away from the herd and think independently. We must adjust the frame through which we view the market.

We must orient our frame in such a way that outperformance becomes the standard instead of the exception.

Some of the mental fertilizer, so to speak, by which I believe one can create the fertile ground for outperformance is the following:

Independence of thought or a contrarian mindset Confidence Tenacity Resilience The ability to do "nothing"

Each of these mental tools, or states of mind, increase the odds in such a way that an investor is more likely to devise a market-beating investment operation. They provide the frame through which the stocks we investigate are to be selected. Investing in a mutual fund implicitly states "I will just go with whatever everyone else thinks. I can't really do better than that."

Confidence is necessary in that we must genuinely believe that we can think in such a way that we outperform the herd. We must confidently reject the notion that we cannot outperform the consensus investment thought.

The stock investor is neither right or wrong because others agreed or disagreed with him; he is right because his facts and analysis are right. Benjamin Graham, The Intelligent Investor

Tenacity and resilience are essential in that we must remain convicted in our logic, even in the face of an overwhelming consensus that disagrees or in the face of a flurry of bad news.

And lastly, and likely most importantly, once we have conceived our original investment theses and had the confidence to thereby execute them by buying a basket of our best ideas, we must do nothing.

This last one is often the hardest, as simple as it may sound.

Throughout the following three examples, I will highlight how these traits were necessary tools in my outperforming the Nasdaq (QQQ) via ownership of the stocks that I share with you.

But before we begin discussing some of my favorite stocks of 2020, I would like to discuss some hurdles that stand in our way as investors. While the tools and techniques I have shared with you heretofore are quite powerful, I believe discussing hurdles we face as investors would be of great value to my readers.

So let's investigate why many investors tend to chronically underperform the market.

Why Investors Chronically Underperform The Market

Now that we've discussed what it will take psychologically, let's talk about the hurdles many investors often face. There are a host of factors that contribute to investors underperforming the market. Here are the few that I'll address today:

Inability to do nothing (attempting to sell before a crash/market timing) Investing in the most obvious stocks (weighting a portfolio heaviest in Apple (AAPL) for example) Scarcity mentality (as opposed to an abundance mentality)

While there certainly are other factors, I will limit this discussion to just the three above.

Inability To Do Nothing

The following chart is often cited as an illustration of how it's impossible to outperform the market. However, the solution to resolve it is not to buy 100 lbs of silver and bury it in our backyards. The solution is actually quite simple. What creates this massive underperformance revolves around one idea: The inability to do nothing.

I think we could toss in "professional money managers that trade too often or can't sit still." They also underperform the market quite often.

Source: ETF - Exchange Traded Funds Latest News

Scary right? Anybody reading that would be very tempted to toss all of their money into an ETF, but lucky for you, this note is giving you the full picture.

While the precise statistics available out there are hit or miss (a good book describing the scourge of underperformance by active managers is "A Random Walk Down Wall Street"), I would wager that a solid amount of the underperformance is begotten by the fees, taxes, and missed opportunities associated with prolifically trading in and out of securities, as many active managers are wont to do.

Now, to be fair, I don't really subscribe to charts such as the one below. They completely lack nuance, i.e., they do not account for differing time periods, which often have a dramatic impact on the performance of one asset class or another. Remember, investing is all about framing, and one frame can paint a completely different picture than another.

With that being said, the chart does illustrate the idea I'm attempting to communicate.

As I mentioned earlier in this note, owning a basket of stocks is de-facto ownership of a business. Someone might call their portfolio of stocks "John's Holding, LLC."

Now, the interesting aspect of being a business owner in the stock market, i.e., creating your own de facto holding company, is that the greatest effort we must endeavor to exert is the effort to do nothing.

In the following video, we hear this sage, timeless advice from arguably the greatest investor of the 20th century, Warren Buffett.

The portion of the video, to which I'd like to bring your attention, is from 1:10 to 1:55, though the entirety of the video is worth a watch.

It's the temperamental quality, not an intellectual quality.

Such a quote really summarizes nearly the entirety of my discussion revolving around traits, which we had earlier in this note.

Of course, this is easier said than done, and when the markets are bleeding, and bearish note after bearish note bombards us, it can be tempting to run for the hills. However, the answer is nearly always to do nothing.

If you feel compelled to act... if you absolutely must, then you'd be best served to buy more (this a bit tongue-in-cheek. Of course, we should buy more!).

I think March taught many an investor that lesson!

Investing In The Most Obvious Stocks

In today's FAANMG stock market, a handful of stocks often account for the majority of the moves for the major market indexes. That is, these five or six stocks determine the movements of the overall indexes, such as the Nasdaq, i.e., QQQ, or S&P 500 Index (SPY).

It's therefore quite challenging to outperform an index when one is buying what accounts for the majority of the index's moves. When we weight our portfolios such that Apple and Amazon (AMZN) make up the preponderance of our holdings, we thereby move ourselves closer to "market performance."

In early 2013, the FANG stocks accounted for a little more than 3% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization (blue line). Since that time, the value of these stocks has grown so much in comparison to the other S&P 500 components that they now account for 11.9% of the index’s market capitalization.

As I always say,

We can't buy the next Amazon by buying Amazon.

In some ways, buying the most obvious stocks harkens back to the idea of scarcity mentality, in that, when we're buying these stocks, we're subconsciously telling ourselves,

This is an obvious winner. Many people agree, and if everyone agrees, I can't be that wrong, and therefore, I can't lose any money.

Instead, we must reverse this mindset and think,

"Because everyone loves this company, I must be skeptical of the returns it could generate."

Risk = Return

In fact, that universally beloved stock very well could be the greatest thing since sliced bread, an idea with which everyone and their mothers agree. But this brings up an entirely different issue, though related.

In this market of stocks, or assets if you will, there's a spectrum of assets with varying risk and therefore varying possible returns.

Source: Passive Investing Australia

Put another way...

Source: Pimco UK

I do not love the curve illustrated above, as I believe that generalizing "developed market stocks" as lower return stocks is grossly misleading, in that developed markets, especially in the U.S., are generating new high-risk, high-return companies, and thereby stocks, each and every week.

With that being said...

As can be seen above, there's a strong correlation between risk and return. That is, the higher the risk we assume, the higher the return we can expect.

To this end, we cannot buy the mega caps that everyone loves and thereby hope to beat the market (which as we just learned is basically the mega caps we're buying with futile hopes of outperformance) by a significant margin.

Instead, we must buy something else, which I will highlight after the next section.

Scarcity Vs. Abundance

As I shared above, the stock market is largely a psychological endeavor. Sure, one must understand ideas such as what are the greatest secular growth trends of our time, and how to identify intrinsic value, but by and large, we are in a battle with our minds.

While scarcity vs. abundance may not be an idea to which you've been exposed in the investing world before, I believe it's a powerful psychological dynamic that very much influences the way we execute our investment operations for better or worse.

In fact, the tool is so powerful that there are business periodicals out there that have written at length about the psychological dynamic and how it can negatively impact investors, business owners, and people in general.

For the business owners out there reading this, you especially understand that in business the scarcity mentality is deadly. That is, when fear of loss is the overriding tool for decision making, we will often make poor decisions that lead to less than optimal outcomes. Further, when there's a view of life as a zero-sum game, we doubly make poor decisions.

I often share with students of my investment philosophy that investing is nothing short of starting and owning your own business. In order to start a business, one must equip themselves with a series of mental tools such as those listed at the beginning of this note.

This is applicable to our portfolio operations in that a 3% position of a $1M portfolio is from a certain perspective a sizable chunk of cash. If one focuses only on that $30k, and the prospect of losing it completely, then they will be reluctant to invest in the potentially market-beating stock in question and commit that $30k.

They are psychologically paralyzed by the fear of losing any amount of money.

But the reality is that it's only 3% of the entire portfolio, and even if that 3% were to go to zero, the rest of the $970k would likely double, triple, etc., over the next 10 years (granted the investor is savvy such that they pick a basket of stocks with high probabilities for long term success).

So we become paralyzed by the prospect of losing a tiny $30k, relative to the overall portfolio, such that we miss out on making millions over the long run.

Such is the scourge of the scarcity mentality.

With all of these philosophies and psychological tools now in our arsenal, let's delve into what specific types of stocks we should target.

Two Kinds Of Stocks To Target

Alright, so now that I've gotten you into the right headspace, let's discuss two practical investment mediums through which we can outperform market indexes on a consistent basis.

These two mediums include:

Battleground stocks Smaller, less known stocks

Let's explore these two genres of stocks a bit.

Battleground Stocks

Battleground stocks are stocks that are not universally beloved. Oftentimes, there's a belief that competition will eliminate their ability to grow, or there's a belief that they will never become profitable for one reason or another.

For this reason, there's a perception of greater risk, which as we covered earlier on this note, creates higher potential returns.

Source: Passive Investing Australia

It's the uncertainty as to whether the stock will succeed that generates the risk and thereby the higher return we demand as market-beating stock investors.

Furthermore, we devise a sequence of logic with substantiating financial and total addressable market projections. We can invest in a basket of these companies confidently.

That is,

The stock investor is neither right or wrong because others agreed or disagreed with him; he is right because his facts and analysis are right. Benjamin Graham, The Intelligent Investor

Battleground stocks are certainly a powerful investment vehicle through which to beat the market. However, they are not the only ones available.

Smaller, Less Known Stocks

Another genre of market-beating investments is smaller, less-known stocks. These stocks also might be battleground stocks such that there are concerns over whether they will be able to compete with mega-cap incumbents.

In the early 1990s, Intuit (INTU) was a tiny start-up just about to release a new iteration of its tax preparation software. At the time, the major bearish thesis was that the king of software, i.e., Microsoft (MSFT), would release a competing product and thereby eliminate Intuit.

While the threat of competition always should be deeply considered, this is the precise dynamic in which I often invest.

Such a dynamic played out just last year with Shopify when Microsoft was speculated to have been creating a competing product, sending shares of Shopify lower.

I, of course, was not convinced and bought more Shopify.

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

Now, let's check out how Intuit has done since the big bearish Microsoft call from the early 1990s:

While Microsoft and the market (read: QQQ), which might as well be synonymous at this point, performed essentially in line, Intuit quadrupled their performance.

Smaller, less-known companies are stocks that aren't tethered to the market's performance because they aren't the market itself. With this example under our belt, let's examine some of my most recent investments that I believe are mini-Intuits in the making.

Examples of Outperformance

Now that I've shared these two powerful genres, let's check out some examples of stocks that I've bought, all of which fit within at least one of the above genres.

Of course, while these stocks have performed very well over the last 1 to 12 months, I still continue to like them as long term investments, though today's valuations are quite stretched, and therefore, I rate them as follows:

Square: Moderate Buy Twilio: Hold Guardant Health: Moderate Buy

Battleground Stock: Square (12-Month Time Horizon)

There has been an all out war fought atop the name of Square over the past nearly half decade. Since I began buying the stock, and writing about it publicly, I have heard a relentless refrain about competition, margins, recessionary impacts, and the like.

But through the fog, I saw a company with:

Best of breed, comprehensive offering that could evolve in numerous directions A visionary founder and CEO with powerful incentives to ensure Square succeeded. Expanding margins (contrary to the relentless chorus of bearish theses around competition) and rapidly growing revenues, both of which reinforced the idea that Square would be a winning battleground stock.

Those were a few of the factors which I saw to be powerful components to the investment narrative. If you'd like to read more about my perception of Square as a company, check out this note.

So with the psychological tools, philosophies, and techniques we've discussed in this note, I dove in head first making Square up to 5% of my assets under management at certain points over the last few years.

Source: YCharts

As can be seen above, Square has doubled the QQQ's performance over the last 12 months.

Alright, so battleground stocks can be powerful. Now, let's check out how smaller, less-known stocks can be powerful market outperformers.

Smaller, Less Known Stock: Twilio (6-8 Month Time Horizon)

In the investing community, Twilio has been well known for years. But outside the investment community, Twilio is a head scratcher. Even within the investment community individuals have lamented to me that they wished they'd have bought the stock, but they just couldn't make heads or tails of what exactly the company did.

And I'd be remiss if I didn't legitimate the hesitancy to buy Twilio as it's a business-to-business stock, with which 99.9% of us do not interact.

This bit of ambiguity surrounding stocks such as Twilio is of course our opportunity. While 9.9/10ths of our neighbors down the street are pouring their investment dollars into Apple common stock and S&P 500 Index Funds, we are doing just a bit more research and identifying these smaller, less known stocks, such as Twilio that have extremely high-quality management and are growing very rapidly.

Source: YCharts

Twilio also has nearly doubled the QQQ's performance over the last six to eight months, and I expected this trend of outperformance to continue as Jeff Lawson and Co. execute like absolute operators.

And onto the last one!

Smaller, Less Known Stock: Guardant Health (1 Month Time Horizon)

And lastly, we have Guardant Health. It may go without saying, but this is not Apple, nor is it Nvidia (NVDA) nor Amazon.

Guardant Health has recently gained quite a bit of steam as the acquisition of GRAIL signaled to the rest of the market that the time of liquid biopsy/genetics-based cancer care is upon us and it's worth paying up for.

Essentially, Guardant Health leverages blood tests to identify ctDNA circulating through a patient's bloodstream. It then leverages powerful artificial intelligence/machine learning to enhance its ability to identify cancer at earlier and earlier stages in a tumor's growth and development.

It's now possible to map the genomic makeup of a cancer tumor and identify personalized treatment options with just a simple blood test. Known as “liquid biopsies,” this new breed of testing decreases the need for tumor tissue biopsies that are costly, risky, and painful. It opens a whole new class of diagnostic tests and fuels hopes of better treatment options for patients.

Guardant Health is not tethered to the performance of the QQQ to nearly the extent that the stocks that move the QQQ are, and therefore, it moves very much independently of the QQQ.

By buying this smaller, less-known stock, I have been able to outperform the QQQ by a very wide margin over just a month (though I've owned it for much longer than that). Over the next 10 to 20 years, I suspect that this performance will look more like Intuit's outperformance of the QQQ!

Source: YCharts

Alright, those summarize our battleground and smaller, less-known stocks, by which I beat the market and by which I will likely continue to beat the market.

What Happens When Things Go Wrong?

Of course, when we buy battleground and smaller, less-known stocks, we inevitably will end up with companies that do not blossom into the market outperformers after which we chase.

Such is inevitable. We are, by definition, buying riskier stocks. That's what creates the elevated potential return.

Risk = Return

In order to shield ourselves from this inevitable eventuality, we must employ some level of diversification.

Over my many years of investing, I have seen highly-concentrated portfolios (3-7 stocks total), modestly concentrated portfolios (10-30 stocks), and very diversified (50 stocks+) portfolios perform quite well. There's no one prescription for how to build a market beating portfolio.

Concluding Thoughts: The Architect Of Your Own Portfolio

Beating the market is challenging to be sure. I did not roll out of bed one day and develop the capacity to write a note such as this one without many years of practice, perception, and patience. The qualities defined herein are the byproduct of experience more than anything else.

Being the architect of your own portfolio requires a spate of qualities and skills that one develops over time. To confidently invest, millions, hundreds of millions, or billions of dollars, one must employ the qualities that I shared with you today. Without these qualities in tow, the market will be a brutal competitor in the arena of our minds.

As I've mentioned before, building a portfolio is no different than any other endeavor in life. That is, while there are countless ways to express this life, there's a handful of universal truths related to creating something great. These universal truths include the implementation of the qualities I shared with you in this, i.e., tenacity, patience, resilience, confidence, etc.

Now, outside of the rather qualitative discussion we've had today, there's a host of quantitative aspects of each of these companies on which I was not able to touch due to constraints related to the length of this note and the average attention span of readers!

If you're interested in some quantitative approaches I leverage in buying market-beating stocks, and avoiding losers as well, then check out this note.

As always, thanks for reading. Remember to follow for more, and happy market-beating investing!

