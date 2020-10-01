Bad News, Good News, And Monthly-Paying REITs

That’s what I like so much about monthly-paying REITs.

Unless this last quarter is a complete reversal from the past three… most of us will be more than happy to see 2020 go.

Though, if you watched the first round of U.S. presidential debates the other day, you know that 2021 could be a lot worse if (insert your choice candidate) gets elected.

In fact, so will 2022. And 2023. And 2024. And every year after that. Unless (insert your choice candidate) gets elected, we’re all doomed!

Kidding aside, I do very much believe there’s a lot at stake this time around. (Then again, isn’t there always?) So we need to take it seriously. (Then again, shouldn’t we always?)

In the business world alone, we have stories like these to grapple with:

I would say, “ouch!” except that would feel repetitive. It’s hard to count how many hits the economy has taken so far.

And anyone who says we don’t need to do something about it is setting us all up for more pain.

In the meantime though, as we wait to go to the polls next month, there's actually good news out there. Believe it or not.

Flying Cars? Bring It On!

Here’s a sampling from the good news front:

Now, on that last one, who knows if parties and planners are ready for business as usual again. We’ll have to wait and see.

But there’s no two ways about the jobs report. The article says that:

“Private employers hired at a faster-than-expected pace in September, indicating the nation’s pandemic-ravaged labor market is continuing to recover from the coronavirus crisis, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday. “The report showed that companies created 749,000 new jobs last month, topping the 650,000-job increase that economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected.”

And, come on… flying cars. Who saw that coming in 2020? That’s amazing!

Imagine a world with no more traffic jams. What a beautiful thought that is.

Now, SkyDrive “plans to introduce it commercially in 2023,” though that hardly means everyone will be driving – oops! Flying – one right away. Experts are apparently predicting the larger industry will be worth a trillion by 2040, which is still 20 years away.

But some things are worth investing in now knowing full well that the real rewards will be a long time coming.

See where this is going? Straight to REITs, of course.

Money, Money, Money (x4)

How much money you make off of REITs depends very much on you and your investing habits, such as:

How early you start

How much you put in

How much you reinvest

How early you withdraw.

The earlier you start, the better off you’ll probably be. And the same goes for:

The more you put in

The more you reinvest

The longer you wait to withdraw your gains

It’s fairly simple math and Logic 101 in the end.

Another factor that can help intensely is how often you reinvest, which makes monthly paying dividend companies especially attractive. While they may or may not pay you more throughout the year than a quarterly paying dividend company, they do give you the opportunity to make more. As I’ve explained before, when you have more opportunities to get paid, you have more opportunities to reinvest…

Which gives you more opportunities to get paid…

Which gives you more opportunities to reinvest…

Naturally then, the longer you keep doing that, the more you’re going to have when everything’s said and done. That’s what I like so much about monthly-paying REITs. That and the fact that, as a general rule, monthly paying dividends are extremely stable.

They have to be in order to keep up their payouts every January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December. They say there’s no rest for the wicked, but there’s also no rest for this type of investor-committed company.

The difference is that, long-term, “this type of investor-committed company” truly pays.

Monthly Dividend-Paying Pick No. 1

Realty Income (O) is a net lease REIT differentiated by its scale advantage (more than 6,500 properties in 49 states and the U.K.) and its cost of capital advantage (A3/A- rated by Moody’s and S&P). Our all-new iREIT score for realty Income is 90 (0-100 model) - that validates the SWAN-like quality of this net lease REIT.

It’s because of Realty Income’s wide moat (advantages) that the company has maintained one of the most predictable growth profiles (1.3% TSR since the NYSE listing). Realty has grown earnings 23 out or 24 years in a row and has maintained median growth per share of 5.1% annually.

Shares are now trading at sound value with a P/FFO multiple of 18.4x (normal is 19.4x). Given the rent collection trends (93.5% of contractual rent paid in August) we’re confident that Realty will continue to grow its dividend. Growth forecast for 2020, 2021, and 2022 are as follows: +2%, +4%, and +5%. We maintain a BUY.

Source: FAST Graphs

Monthly Dividend-Paying Pick No. 2

STAG Industrial (STAG) is an industrial REIT differentiated by its focus in secondary markets. Around 94% of the portfolio (457 properties and 91.8 million square feet) is located on primary and secondary markets. In addition to STAG’s market focus, STAG has also built a powerful scale advantage in which it owns properties in 60-plus markets, with 45-plus industries, and the largest tenant has less than 3% of ABR.

STAG also has evolved into a stable dividend payer, as evidenced by the continued reduction in the payout ratio, while also growing the dividend every year. STAG has maintained a disciplined balance sheet that include 26% debt to total capitalization, only 3.3% secured debt, and 4.3x net debt to run rate adjusted /EBITDA.

Shares are a tad rich for us these days, based upon the P/FFO of 16.5x (normal is 15.3x) and dividend yield of 4.7%. STAG has modest growth forecasted in 2020 (+1%) but is expected to normalize (5%-ish) in 2021 and 2022. We maintain a HOLD. Our all-new iREIT score for STAG is 71 (0-100 model).

Source: FAST Graphs

Monthly Dividend-Paying Pick No. 3

Gladstone Land (LAND) is a farming REIT that owns 115 farms with 89,128 total acres in 10 states, valued at approximately $912 million (acreage is currently 100% leased). LAND is externally managed, is one of four public companies managed with more than $3 billion of assets under management and more than 65 professionals. LAND primarily buys farmland used to grow healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

The farming sector is highly fragmented, total U.S. farmland value is approximately $2.7 trillion and 40% of all U.S. farm acreage is leased to and operated by non-owners. Since its IPO in 2013 LAND has purchased more than $850 million of new farm properties and lease revenue has grown by a multiple of 13.1x.

More importantly, LAND has made 90 consecutive monthly cash distributions and over the past 22 quarters the company has increased the common distribution rate 19 times for a total increase of 49.3%.

LAND is trading at fair value, based upon the P/FFO multiple of 24.3x (normal is 23.5x) and dividend yield of 3.6%. We are intrigued with the growth prospects: +14% in 2020, +3% in 2021, and +16% in 2022. Our all-new iREIT score for LAND is 65 (0-100 model).

Source: FAST Graphs

Monthly Dividend-Paying Pick No. 4

LTC Properties (LTC) is a healthcare REIT that invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-­leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-­ventures and structured finance solutions. The portfolio consists of 72 skilled nursing properties (47% of portfolio) and 107 assisted living properties (53% of portfolio).

COVID-19 has impacted fundamentals for the sector, and as of July 1 the company placed the Senior Lifestyle portfolio on a cash basis due to a shortfall in May and June rent payments. Senior Lifestyle’s total orderly rental obligation to LTC is approximately $4.6 million. More recently Genesis (GEN) continued weakness with revenues down $956.3M (-16.5%), impacted by a significant decline in occupancy as a result of pandemic.

One of the reasons we remain bullish with LTC is because of the disciplined capital markets practices. LTC has an investment-grade NAIC 2 rating (insurance industry’s rating agency for debt investments) and Debt to Enterprise Value of 32.8%. Since 2010, LTC has grown its annual dividend from $1.58 to $2.28 per share and currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.19 per share (Q2-20 FAD payout ratio was 76.0%).

Shares are now trading at 13% below normal valuation levels and the dividend yield is 6.6%. However, growth forecasted for 2020 is -19%, but also is predicted to bounce back +15% in 2021. This sector is definitely a high-risk category, but we are comforted by the fact that LTC has an iREIT IQ score of 69. We maintain a BUY rating.

Source: FAST Graphs

Monthly Dividend-Paying Pick No. 5

S.L. Green (SLG) is an office REIT that owns 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet, including ownership interests in 28.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 11.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments. As the company points out in a recent investor deck: “In recent months, large corporate occupiers have made significant long-term commitments to the city:

Facebook’s 730K SF 15-year lease

BNP Paribas’ 323K SF 20-year renewal

TikTok’s 232K SF 15-year lease

AIG’s 182K SF 15-year lease

Raymond James’ 160K SF 10-year lease

Amazon reported the firm will add 2,000 jobs to the Manhattan market to occupy the 650K SF former Lord & Taylor building it purchased in early 2020.”

Even during the pandemic, SLG’s leasing platform has been steady: Four leases out for signature (63,736 square feet), 23 leases under negotiation (319,682 square feet), and 21 term sheers (298,691 square feet). Also, rent collections have remained steady: April 92.1%, May 91.6%, June 90.9%, July 91.0%, and August 91.8%.

SLG has maintained disciplined capital markets practices (rated BBB with Fitch) with manageable debt maturities (only $16 mm in 2020). The company has successfully executed the “$1 Billion Plan” that has led to cash reserves of $1.42 billion.

SLG is the cheapest of the monthly dividend-paying names on our list, shares trade at -54% below normal valuation levels, and the current dividend yield is 7.6%. The growth forecast is -2% for 2020 and 2021, with a projected surge in 2022 (+13%). We consider SLG attractive based on our long-term view and the iREIT IQ score is 72. We maintain a Spec Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Monthly Dividend-Paying Pick No. 6

Broadmark Realty (BRMK) is the monthly-paying commercial mortgage REIT in the list with a portfolio of 216 active loans with a weighted average LTV (loan to value) of 59.9%. Broadmark’s diversified loan portfolio consists of $1.1 billion in total commitments across 11 states and DC. The loans are weighted towards single family residential housing.

Broadmark has an industry-leading balance sheet with zero debt and strong liquidity that supports expansion into new markets. The loan portfolio continues to grow despite the slowdown from COVID-19 with June originations totaling $45 million, and the company believes that “growth opportunities remain strong with current pipeline exceeding $200 million.”

Bank consolidation has narrowed the universe of lenders making construction loans post-financial crisis, yet new construction activity remains robust. Broadmark is well positioned to grow the business model and to generate reliable earnings growth.

Shares are now trading at $9.92 with an attractive dividend yield of 8.9%. We like the growth profile in which analyst forecast EPS growth of a whopping 19% in 2021. We maintain a Strong Buy on the name.

Source: FAST Graphs (we only track iREIT IQ scores for equity REITs now)

A Few Charts...

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, STAG, LAND, LTC, SLG, BRMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.