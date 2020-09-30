TREX has uncountable merits from double-digit revenue growth prospects (and exemplary sales growth track record) to material Cash Return on Equity, massive margins, and zero debt to boot.

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX), a mid-cap wood-alternative home improvement products company, has a superb history of consistent shareholder value creation. The firm has uncountable merits from double-digit revenue growth prospects (and exemplary sales growth track record) to material Cash Return on Equity, massive margins, and zero debt to boot.

Additionally, TREX also has an almost perfect combination of the Quant Rating Grades, but the issue is that the overall rating is marred by overstretched valuation.

And even though I am impressed with the company's fundamentals, I should express necessary reservations that the downside risks are mounting given the lofty multiples.

The top line

Trex Company operates in the building products industry and is focused on engineered wood-alternative decking. It has a plethora of product lines from decking & accessories, railing, fencing, and steel deck framing categories in the case of its Residential segment to architectural railing systems, aluminum railing systems, and staging equipment & accessories in the case of Trex Commercial. Trex Residential is the flagship segment with a 93% contribution to the 2019 revenues (slide 7).

Source: Unsplash

Trex grapples with wood companies for market share, offering products with apparent advantages over traditional decking, including higher durability and, hence, much lower care costs if compared to wood. The firm is laser-focused on eco-friendly materials. As Trex itself highlighted, "Being green is in our DNA." For example, the recycled content (reclaimed wood and plastic films) in its composite decking equals 95%. One of the conclusions that can be made here immediately is that for investors who seek to build a long-term portfolio with sustainability factors taken into account, TREX might be worth considering given its relentless focus on recycling and industrial waste reduction.

TREX is a growth stock that has easily trounced the S&P 500 in the last ten years, let alone the U.S. Industrials. Both long- and short-term investors are definitely happy with the capital appreciation the share has been enjoying.

Even this year, its price has risen meteorically. TREX is up by close to 56% since September 2019, while the tech-heavy S&P 500 is just 14.2% stronger than a year ago.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In theory, the company is not recession-immune or counter-cyclical, as its revenues are principally dependent on non-essential, discretionary spending of households in the U.S., which complicates the case even further, as anecdotal evidence suggests that during periods of economic softness or recessions, non-cyclical names shine, while those most exposed to the economic sentiment are in tatters.

An enigma of the outperformance has some obvious clues: it would not be an exaggeration to say that Trex's fundamentals are not simply robust but even phenomenal in many senses. The Q2 data shows that Trex, while not being a food & beverage or a utility company, barely noticed the economic turmoil, as it posted a 6.9% revenue growth coupled with the improvement of the gross and operating margins. Besides, Wall Street is expecting that the recession will not stymie it from delivering double-digit sales growth in Q3 and Q4 (even despite the toll the pandemic has taken on remodeling spending). Analysts' consensus estimates chime well with Trex's own expectations for Q3. During the Q2 earnings call, the VP & CFO Mr. Schemm said that the company expects "consolidated net sales for the third quarter to be in the range of $215 million to $225 million." Put another way, in the bearish case, revenues can go up ~10.5% YoY.

Essential advantages: double-digit revenue growth

By consistently outmaneuvering wood-decking companies and winning consumer trust, Trex has been rapidly expanding its market share and posting robust sales growth. In the previous decade, Trex's revenues had been climbing higher consistently, with a CAGR of 10.2%, which is fairly impressive for an industrial company. An important remark worth placing here is that TREX has not been expanding by means of acquisitions: its growth style is entirely organic (take a look at how capex compares to cash from investing activities), fully within cash flow (except for LTM, I will elaborate on that below), with little-to-no borrowed funds used to finance expansion initiatives.

Data by YCharts

Apart from that, the incessant revenue expansion was assisted by rising profits and margin improvement. As of end-June, Trex had a staggering ~43% gross margin and a ~30% EBITDA margin. More than 21% of sales were converted into the LTM GAAP profit, which is the strongest result in a decade (for instance, it was single-digit in 2014). So, there is no coincidence that it has an A- Growth Grade and an A Profitability Grade.

But why Trex has superior margins? My best guess is that its raw materials (reclaimed wood fiber and scrap polyethylene) are cheap. That is why its gross margin is over 43%, and other profitability indicators are also robust.

Finally, and most importantly, the company sees the demand for wood-alternative home improvement products galloping ahead in the 2020s, thus it initiated an ambitious and capital-intensive capacity expansion program (slide 15). That, in turn, signifies that the growth story is anything but over. For a broader context, Wall Street is anticipating its sales to go up by 11.5% in 2021 and 14.3% in 2022.

Debt-free balance sheet

There are only rare examples of debt-free industrial companies. Thankfully, TREX represents such a case. On a negative side, its cash pile is minuscule, but it can be quickly explained by the fact that Trex poured hefty funds into capacity expansion, thus C&CA went from $148.8 million in 2019 to $12.2 million as of end-June.

Historical CROE figures indicate record efficiency. The present is a bit more complex

As I said above, while revenues were relentlessly going up, Trex's profits were also climbing higher. And the cash flow data illustrate that these bumper earnings were backed by resilient operating and free cash flows.

But the issue is that both net CFFO and FCF took a dive in the trailing four quarters. Trex's Cash Return on Equity, my favorite capital efficiency metric for leverage-free companies, also retreated to only 17%, while in 2019, it stood at a phenomenal 39%. Let me elaborate on why.

First, FCF was negative, as Trex is investing in asset expansion to capture opportunities from galloping demand. I would not say it can jeopardize the price returns, as it seems that investors are mostly focused on the pace of the company's revenue expansion and its market share gains.

But net CFFO does not depend on the volume of capital investments. What did hammer cash flow was working capital, which surged because of a massive increase in accounts receivable (see page 5). In the notes to the Q2 financial statements, I have found the following remark (page 26),

The use of cash flows in operations was primarily due to higher working capital investment in accounts receivable as a result of the timing of sales within the period and related payment discounts offered to our Trex Residential decking and railing customers. The majority of the accounts receivable balance at June 30, 2020, will be collected in the third quarter.

So, I would not say that this matter is highly worrisome.

Valuation not to be ignored

Not only dedicated value-focused investors can express reservations about Trex's highly inflated price. Even growth-oriented readers might point to the fact that Trex's price has climbed too high, and multiples are too bloated, thus, the downside risks are mounting. Its Value Grade is F, partly because the adjusted P/E (Forward) is ~49.2x, more than 64% higher than the 5-year average. Other ratios are also substantially inflated.

Final thoughts

Trex Company has a plethora of merits. Unfortunately, its valuation is bloated. However, a steep share price correction precipitated by switched overall market sentiment and not by unexpected erosion of fundamentals will mean a buying opportunity emerged. Until then, I am neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.