PhosAgro is still a decent stock to hold, but it will take time before it will gain momentum.

This March, PhosAgro (OTC:PHOJY) worked perfectly as a defensive stock amid the market turmoil, but now, I view PhosAgro as a stock mainly for those who are not in a hurry. The company performs well, the fertilizer market gets some seasonal support, but the structural balance of supply and demand in the market looks fragile. Due to the pandemic, any noticeable positive changes in fertilizer prices will likely stretch over two or three years, so PhosAgro looks like a choice specifically for very long-term investors.

H1 Results Quick View

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Revenue increased by 3.1% QoQ to 59.9 billion rubles. The growth was driven by an increase in sales in export markets while maintaining high sales volumes in the Russian market.

EBITDA increased by 11% compared to Q2 2019 and amounted to 20.3 billion rubles, while the EBITDA margin increased to almost 34% from 31.5% in Q2 2019.

Non-adjusted net income amounted to 20.9 billion rubles and net income adjusted for the effect of exchange rate differences amounted to 6.9 billion rubles.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net debt in Q2 amounted to 138.8 billion rubles. The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.95x as of June 30, 2020. The growth of the debt load was due to the devaluation of the ruble against the US dollar in June 2020 since a large portion of the company's loan portfolio is denominated in US dollars.

Overall, the company showed strong financial results in Q2 2020. The growth in revenues was driven by higher sales volumes amid a recovery in fertilizer prices. An efficient distribution system allowed the company to reroute sales to export markets after the end of the Northern Hemisphere season, following the seasonal development of demand in Latin America and India.

Seasonal Demand To Boost Fertilizer Prices

There's not much information available on the fertilizer market outlook, so let me share some viewpoints I managed to find.

PhosAgro

PhosAgro notes that the market will stay balanced thanks to stable demand from India and Brazil amid lower export volumes from China. Seasonal demand in Europe and Africa will also support fertilizer prices in the foreseeable future.

Fitch

Fitch Ratings has updated its phosphate price forecast for 2021 in response to delays in new capacity launches and lower exports from China.

The average price of DAP (FOB Gulf of Mexico, USA) has been increased from $290 to $310 per tonne for 2020 and from $310 to $320 per tonne for 2021, according to the agency. Fitch says that the improvement in pricing conditions this year is driven by lower shipments from Saudi Arabia and China, coupled with strong demand in India and Brazil. Another factor was the investigation by the US trade commission regarding the import of phosphates from Morocco and Russia. The introduction of anti-dumping duties will provide additional support for phosphate fertilizer prices, Fitch says.

EuroChem

I also would like to add the forecast of PhosAgro's competitor - EuroChem. The company keeps its forecast for DAP prices after 2021 at $330-350 per tonne. In the second half of this year, the consumption of phosphate fertilizers may increase due to various factors, according to EuroChem.

EuroChem expects that favorable conditions for agricultural production will contribute to the growth of demand for phosphate fertilizers in the second half of 2020. The optimal moisture conditions of Indian soils and good forecasts for the rainy season are likely to ensure stable demand for imported monoammonium phosphate and diammonium phosphate in the third quarter. On the supply side, China's phosphate fertilizer exports are expected to remain significantly lower than in 2019. Overall, EuroChem says that the global supply/demand balance will further support global phosphate prices.

The Tax Increase Is Inevitable, But Not Painful

PhosAgro, alongside Nornickel, steel, and oil producers, also fell victim to the tax hikes announced by the Russian government. The State Duma has passed a law on a 3.5-fold increase in the mineral extraction tax (NYSE:MET) for fertilizer producers and steel producers. The law should come into force on January 1, 2021. Analysts estimate that PhosAgro will lose around 3% of its 2021 EBITDA because of the tax hikes. That's a nasty bite, but PhosAgro can it manage easily.

Free Market Matters, Until It Doesn't

On June 26, 2020, Mosaic (MOS), the main producer of phosphate fertilizers in the United States, filed a petition with the US International Trade Commission (US ITC) and the US Government's Department of Commerce to investigate the fact that fertilizer imports from Morocco and Russia were unfairly subsidized.

PhosAgro does not agree with this reasoning and intends to take all necessary steps to challenge it. However, the launch of this investigation has already led to an almost complete halt in the supply of phosphate fertilizers to the United States from Morocco and Russia, which, in turn, has led to a significant increase in prices on the US domestic market.

The Bottom Line

PhosAgro's Q3 results are going to be pretty strong given the improving fertilizer prices. However, it should be noted that Chinese exports have been hit significantly by the pandemic, and nobody knows what will happen to the prices when China will fully restore its exports.

