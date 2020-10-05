We advised subscribers to buy TATT at $3.70 last July, and our subscribers made a very high return in a short period of time.

As a result, TATT could reinstate the dividend in the next couple of years.

I like shining my flashlight in the dark corners of the market and enjoy digging up overlooked stocks with no analyst coverage, rock-solid balance sheets, and low key metrics. These smaller companies can provide unbelievable returns for those willing to do a deep dive into their fundamentals. TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) is one of them because the most recent detailed Seeking Alpha article about it was out in 2018.

TATT has risen a lot over the last few days, but this should not surprise you. TATT is a typical case where an overlooked small-cap stock with a rock-solid balance sheet and low key metrics outperforms, thanks to a catalyst. Once investors, including the FOMO crowd, discover it, the stock outperforms.

Business Overview

TATT is a provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. When it comes to its segments and its customers, I quote from the latest annual report (emphasis added):

TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing (“OEM”) of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT has a global presence with over 500 customers worldwide, including tier one players in their respective markets such as Boeing, Embraer, Lockheed Martin, United Technologies, Pratt & Whitney (a division of United Technologies), the U.S. Armed Forces, and service centers of airlines such as KLM, Lufthansa and others. TAT enjoys a strong reputation among its customers for quality and service-oriented approach. A) OEM Customers: TAT, primarily through its Gedera facility, sells its OEM solutions and systems to commercial and military aircraft manufacturers and defense contractors and to the U.S. and Israeli governments. Partial lists of OEM customers are set in the following table:

Aircraft manufacturers Boeing, Cessna, Pilatus, Embraer, Lockheed Martin, Honda Aircraft, Cirrus, IAI, Parker. System manufacturers/integrators and defense contractors Liebherr, Thales, Rafael, Elbit, IAI, Lockheed Martin, Eaton Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Safran (Snecma).

The development projects and purchasing processes of many of TAT’s OEM customers are lengthy and complex and accordingly, with some customers, TAT enters into frame agreements that determine certain legal conditions, but under which the customer is not obligated to purchase any quantity of products. Typically, customers issue purchase orders with the required supply quantity, price, lead times and other related terms. B) MRO Customers: TAT services MRO customers primarily through Limco, Piedmont and Turbochrome, including major U.S. domestic and international airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers, the U.S. Armed Forces and other air forces from around the world. TAT’s partial list of MRO customers is set forth in the following table:

U.S. Domestic and international airlines and air cargo carriers Air France-KLM, FedEx, SAS, Swiss, EL AL, Delta Airlines, United, Air Canada Jazz, Republic Airways, DHL, Austrian Airlines, TAM, Thai, Korean Air, Air India, Swiftair, Allegiant Air, Empire Airlines, Mountain Air Cargo, Alliance Airlines, CAM – Cargo Aircraft Management, ASL airlines, Virgin Australia. Maintenance service centers Fokker, Honeywell International, Kellstrom Commercial, Aero Kool, Lufthansa Technik, UTAS-Hamilton Sundstrand, SR Technics, Embraer, Evergreen Aviation Component Services, Turkish Technic, Delta Tech Ops, ST Aerospace Engineering, Gulfstream, IAI, Aerothrust, Summit Aviation, Haeco Americas, Jet Engine Technologies, Turbine Engine Solution, Turbine Engine Center and Cargolux. Governments and military air forces U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy; Israeli Ministry of Defense, IAF; Belgium Air Force, Polish Air Force, Portuguese Air Force

C) Military Contracts: Sales to the U.S. government, our largest government customer, accounted for approximately 2.1% of TAT’s revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019, approximately 2.4% of our revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 and approximately 4.7% of our revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017. "

The Impact Of Coronavirus

The commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries are not immune to coronavirus, so TATT warned investors of the negative impact primarily on the commercial-related business in the first half of 2020.

Specifically, I quote from the company's Q1 2020 report (emphasis added):

In March 2020, the novel strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19") was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, and the outbreak became increasingly widespread in Israel, the United States and in other countries in which we operate. TAT is following all guidelines and directives from governmental and regulatory agencies across its global operations in order to continue operating safely and responsibly, while meeting the needs of customers. In efforts to maintain a safe work environment and help contain the spread of COVID-19, the Company has transitioned to a work-from-home policy for those who are able and has suspended all non-essential employee travel and events. The Company will continue to monitor the development of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of COVID-19 on its business and respond accordingly. The full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company continues to evolve subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and as of the date these unaudited financial statements are issued. As such, the full magnitude that the pandemic will have on the Company’s financial condition, liquidity and future results of operations is uncertain. As the pandemic continues to impact operations of businesses across the world, our ability to meet customer demands for products may be impaired or, similarly, our customers (including airlines and maintenance shops) have experienced and may continue to experience adverse business consequences. Given the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the varied global responses to curb its spread, the Company is not presently able to estimate the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on its future results of operations, financial condition or liquidity for fiscal year 2020."

and below (emphasis added):

During the first quarter of 2020 we continued our growth and improvement trend that started in 2019. However, since mid-March we have been affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global aerospace industry, especially the commercial sector. As a result, we are now facing decline in both our MRO and OEM activity. TAT has taken the necessary measures to adjust its operating expenses to the decline in demand. However, we currently have low visibility on the duration and pace of recovery. We believe that the combination of a strong balance sheet and cash position, our military and cargo customers and the measures that have been taken to reduce expenses, will help us to successfully endure this challenging period.”

TATT And Benjamin Graham

Famous value investor Benjamin Graham has stated that, if a company's current assets are higher in value than the total amount of liabilities, investors can basically pick up the non-current assets for free. This is the case with TATT. Specifically, in Q2 2020, current assets are $85.3 million, while the total liabilities are $33.3 million.

However, investors also need to evaluate the quality of a company's non-current assets. Among other things, they need to check the "Intangible assets" and "Goodwill" items and their contribution to the non-current assets. When it comes to TATT's non-current assets, "Intangible assets" and "Goodwill" have very low total value. Actually, as linked above, "Intangible assets" are just $355,000, and "Goodwill" is zero in Q2 2020, which reduces significantly the risk of impairment for TATT's non-current assets.

Additionally, Benjamin Graham has said that:

When a stock is selling at much less than its net current asset value (NCAV), this fact is always of interest, although it is by no means conclusive proof that the issue is undervalued.”

The NCAV is calculated by taking the current assets and subtracting the total liabilities and preferred shares. Graham's NCAV investment selection criterion calls for the purchase of stocks which are priced at 66% or less of a company’s NCAV.

On that front, NCAV is $52 million, while the market cap currently is about $49 million or 95% of the NCAV, so TATT does not currently get the green light based on this criterion. However, the market cap was less than 66% of the NCAV last July, when we advised the subscribers to our research to buy TATT at $3.70 per share.

The Balance Sheet

In Q2 2020, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on TATT's operations was more than obvious, and TATT stated that its commercial business took the biggest hit, as quoted below:

The commercial aviation industry suffered greatly from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During Q2 of 2020 we suffered from a decline in our revenues compared to Q2 2019, mainly due to decline in demand in our commercial MRO business. Other operations of the Company, such as military, OEM and cargo, remain stable. "

Specifically, revenue in Q2 2020 was $17.4 million compared with $24.6 million in Q1 2020, so revenue dropped about 29% on a sequential basis. However, commercial air traffic has been gradually rising over the last weeks, so I project that revenue will gradually recover in the next quarters, and annual revenue will be about $90 million this year.

For reference, annual revenue has been about $100 million over the last years with most of them coming from the U.S., as illustrated below (in thousands):

Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Revenues in Thousands % of Total Revenues Revenues in Thousands % of Total Revenues Revenues in Thousands % of Total Revenues United States $ 61,930 60.7 % $ 54,032 58.0 % $ 59,051 55.4 % Israel 7,088 6.9 % 6,924 7.4 % 9,993 9.4 % Other 33,014 32.4 % 32,222 34.6 % 37,483 35.2 % Total $ 102,032 100.0 % $ 93,178 100.0 % $ 106,527 100.0 %

In other words, I project that revenue in 2020 will decline approximately 10% on a YoY basis. I also project that more than 90% TATT’s sales will keep coming from operations out of Israel.

Additionally, TATT does not provide details regarding its segments in its quarterly reports. Therefore, I believe it's interesting to see the revenue breakdown for the past years, as illustrated below:

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Revenues OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation components 26.1 % 26.5 % 29.3 % MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions 33.7 % 33.6 % 32.7 % MRO services for aviation components 37.9 % 34.9 % 31.0 % Overhaul and coating of jet engine components 8.4 % 10.4 % 10.3 % Eliminations (6.2 ) (5.4 ) (3.3 ) Total revenues 100 100 100

But TATT does provide the revenue breakdown below regarding its products and services in its quarterly reports (in thousands):

Three months ended Six months ended Year ended June 30, December 31, 2020 2019(*) 2020 2019(*) 2019(*) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenues: Products $ 6,078 $ 6,299 $ 13,335 $ 12,199 $ 25,019 Services 11,280 18,695 28,672 34,711 72,460 17,358 24,994 42,007 46,910 97,479

*Reclassified due to discontinued operation.

Gross profit margin was almost 20% in 2017 but dropped to 9% in 2018. However, since 2018, gross profit margin has recovered being almost 15% both in 2019 and the first half of 2020. Thanks to the significant improvement in gross profit margin, TATT returned to profitability in 2019 and remained profitable in the first half of 2020 despite the negative impact of coronavirus.

Furthermore, in spite of coronavirus, TATT managed to generate positive adjusted EBITDA, positive operating cash flow and free cash flow in Q2 2020 for another quarter in a row, as linked above.

Last but not least, TATT continued to have a pristine balance sheet in Q2 2020. Specifically, cash and cash equivalents are $26 million and long-term loans are $4.8 million, so the company's negative net debt is $21.2 million.

Positive Outlook

Although the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic primarily on TATT's commercial business became obvious in Q2 2020, TATT could benefit in 2021 from coronavirus because 8,000 jumbo jets equivalent of Boeing 747s will be needed to deliver coronavirus doses globally, according to the recent news here and here.

Moreover, TATT did not provide an update regarding its sales backlog as of June 2020, so I quote this key excerpt from the latest annual report below (emphasis added):

As of December 31, 2019: A) Outstanding purchase orders representing an aggregate amount of $44 million and B) Sales that we expect to generate from long-term agreements (the longest of which is until 2033) for which we have not yet received actual purchase orders in an aggregate amount of $185 million."

On top of this, TATT announced a 10-year maintenance and repair agreement with Honeywell (HON) last week, which strengthens the commercial cooperation with Honeywell, enhances its reputation, and paves the way for further growth opportunities in the future.

Valuation

Currently, market cap is about $49 million. In Q2 2020, TATT's cash & cash equivalents are $26 million and long-term loans are $4.8 million, so the company's negative net debt is $21.2 million. As a result, the enterprise value currently is about $27.8 million.

In 2019, revenue and adjusted EBITDA were $102 million and $6.5 million, respectively, which translates into an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 6.5%. Based on the latest corporate developments and the impact of coronavirus, we project that revenue and adjusted EBITDA in 2020 will be about $90 million and $5 million, respectively.

Therefore, Enterprise Value-to-2020 Revenue ratio and Enterprise Value-to-2020 adj. EBITDA ratio are estimated to be about 0.3 times and 5.5 times, respectively. These ratios are not high both on an absolute and relative valuation analysis, so the company is reasonably valued at present, and the upside could largely come from the growth opportunities mentioned in the previous paragraph.

The Dividend

Currently, TATT does not pay a dividend. However, TATT has paid dividends many times over the last seventeen years, as shown here.

Specifically, the latest dividend was $0.33981 per share and was paid in 2017, as illustrated below:

Ex/EFF DATE TYPE CASH AMOUNT 06/05/2017 CASH $0.33981 07/25/2016 CASH $0.33981072 04/21/2014 CASH $0.22713758 05/01/2012 CASH $0.283 11/19/2009 CASH $0.30 03/24/2009 CASH $0.55 10/12/2007 CASH $0.40 05/12/2006 CASH $0.20 10/18/2005 CASH $0.18 10/14/2004 CASH $1.18 06/27/2003 CASH $0.25 01/02/2003 CASH $0.45

That said, the aforementioned contract with HON, along with additional contract wins (i.e. due to the transportation of the coronavirus doses globally) and industry tailwinds, translates into a positive business outlook, which will most likely allow TATT to reinstate a dividend in the next couple of years.

The Biggest Shareholder

The biggest shareholder is the Israel-based fund FIMI that owns 59.21% (December 2019) and has two representatives at the board of directors, as shown below:

Name Number of Ordinary Shares Beneficially Owned Percentage of Ownership FIMI Funds 5,254,908 59.21% Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. 587,261 6.62% Excellence and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. 482,493 5.44%

According to this article here, FIMI had $5.5 billion in assets under management in early 2020 when it announced that it began raising its seventh fund targeting $1.2 billion in commitments. FIMI has invested in over 90 companies to-date.

Risks

Aside from the aforementioned coronavirus-related risk and its unknown duration, competition is another key risk factor. TATT does not play alone in the field, although there are significant regulatory barriers to enter the aircraft MRO business (i.e. equipment, training, procedures, paperwork etc.) primarily because of safety reasons.

Specifically, I quote from the latest annual report (emphasis added):

TAT’s major competitors in the area of OEM heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories, are other OEMs who manufacture heat transfer solutions. These include:

(i) Manufacturers based in the United States, such as the Hughes-Treitler division of Ametek Inc., Boyd Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell International, and Triumph Thermal Systems;

(ii) Manufacturers based in Europe such as HS Marston Aerospace Ltd., a subsidiary of Collins Aerospace, Secan and Liebherr-Aerospace Toulouse S.A.; and

(iii) Manufacturers based in Asia such as Sumitomo Precision Products from Japan.

TAT’s major competitors in the area of MRO services for heat transfer components are the service divisions of OEMs, including Honeywell-Lori, Honeywell Secan, Honeywell Singapore, Hamilton Malaysia, Hamilton Maastricht, and Liebherr Aerospace Saline, in addition to the in-house maintenance services of various commercial airlines and other independent service providers, including Triumph Accessory Services, Drake Air – Ametek, American Cooler Service – Aviation Technical Services, Lufthansa Technik and Elite Aerospace, a division of Meggitt. TAT’s major competitors in the area of MRO services for aviation components, landing gears and APUs, are the service divisions of OEMs, the in-house maintenance services of various commercial airlines and other independent service providers, including Standard Aero Group Inc., Aerotech International Inc., Honeywell International, AAR Corp., Safran, Liebherr, Turbine Aero, Hawker Pacific and APRO. TAT’s major competitors in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components are the service divisions of OEMs, the in-house maintenance services of various commercial airlines and other independent service providers, including Safran, General Electric, GKN, PAS, Chromalloy Southwest, MCT Japan and others. With respect to masking materials, TAT's major competitors are APV Coatings, Praxair, Saint-Gobain and others."

Moreover, the biggest shareholder owns almost 60%, and therefore, the common equity holders have very limited control over the management of the company. However, I haven't seen any evidence of ill-treatment regarding the minority shareholders over the last years.

Takeaway

TATT has a pristine balance sheet while generating positive operating cash flow and free cash flow. But its stock was overlooked until a few days ago. However, things have started to change lately, and the awareness has risen primarily, thanks to the significant deal with HON. This deal, along with the gradual return to normalcy in the commercial air traffic, creates a very interesting mix. Therefore, the future is promising, and the company could reinstate the dividend in the next couple of years, which will help the stock price too.

TATT has a pristine balance sheet while generating positive operating cash flow and free cash flow. But its stock was overlooked until a few days ago. However, things have started to change lately, and the awareness has risen primarily, thanks to the significant deal with HON. This deal, along with the gradual return to normalcy in the commercial air traffic, creates a very interesting mix. Therefore, the future is promising, and the company could reinstate the dividend in the next couple of years, which will help the stock price too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.