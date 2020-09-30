Investment Bankers estimate the reorganized Oasis' enterprise value of $1.3-1.7 billion, with an estimated net debt of $335 million on the effective date, gives an equity value range of $965-1,363 million.

Existing equity will receive 4-year warrants convertible into up to 7.5% of the new common equity in reorganized Oasis.

The Ad Hoc Group of unsecured noteholders have agreed to fully equitize the notes for 100% of the pro forma equity of Oasis.

RBL lenders agree to provide a $450 million DIP consisting of a $150 million new money revolving facility and up to $300 million rollup.

Oasis files for Chapter 11 with the support of 97% of the RBL lenders and 52% of the unsecured noteholders.

Overview

Faced with a huge maturity wall in the next couple of years combined with liquidity pressure, Oasis (NASDAQ:OAS) entered into negotiation with RBL lenders and an ad hoc group noteholders representing 52% of the ~$1.87 billion unsecured notes. Today, Oasis filed a pre-negotiated chapter 11 case. The plan is supported by 97% of the RBL lenders and 52% of the unsecured notes.

The RBL lenders will provide a super-priority DIP financing facility in an aggregate amount of $450 million, including $150 million of new money loan and $300 million of rolled up prepetition RBL claim. RBL lenders will also provide a senior secured reserved-based lending exit facility in an aggregate amount of up to $1.5 billion with an initial borrowing base of $575 million.

Unsecured noteholders will receive 100% of the new common equity in the reorganized Oasis, subject to management incentive plan and warrants dilution.

Existing shareholders will receive 4-year warrants convertible into up to 7.5% of the new common equity in the reorganized Oasis. The strike price of the warrant is set at the aggregate amount of the unsecured notes claim.

Oasis has already started the solicitation process today and aims to exit chapter 11 no later than December 20, 2020.

Also, note that Oasis Midstream Partner LP (NASDAQ:OMP) is not included in the Oasis Petroleum Chapter 11 filing.

Capital Structure

As of the Petition Date, Oasis has approximately $361 million in borrowing outstanding under its RBL facility, approximately $77 million in LOC, and ~$1.87 billion in unsecured notes.

As mentioned above, the unsecured notes will be fully equitized, and Oasis will exit Chapter 11 with ~$340 million debt incurred under its RBL, making Oasis a much delevered entity.

Valuation

Oasis' investment bankers (Perella and Tudor Pickering Holt) estimated a range of total enterprise value and implied equity value on a going concern basis and pro forma for the transactions contemplated by the chapter 11 plan.

Based upon the estimated range of the Enterprise Value of the Reorganized Debtors of between $1.3 billion and $1.7 billion and estimated net debt of $335 million as of the Effective Date, the imputed range of Equity Value for the Reorganized Debtors is between approximately $965 million and $1,365 million, with a mathematical midpoint of $1,165 million.

The following financial projections were provided:

Here are the commodity price assumptions:

Using FY2021 Upstream EBITDA projection of $289 million, the implied EV/EBITDA multiple ranges from 4.0x to 5.9x, which is fair, in my opinion, giving the macro backdrop.

Implications for the OAS Shareholders

For all intents and purposes, OAS shareholders are wiped out. Although existing shareholders will receive a 4-year warrant, the strike price is set at the aggregate amount of the unsecured notes claim, which means the equity value must be greater than ~$1.87 billion (the face value of the unsecured notes, including accrued and unpaid interests) before the warrants become in-the-money, while the plan equity value is estimated to be $965 million and $1,365 million.

However, looking 4 years out, the warrant actually has a shot at being in-the-money if reality plays out according to the projection. By the end of FY2024, Oasis is projected to be in a net cash position of $315 million, adding this to the midpoint of the plan enterprise value of $1.5 billion, this brings the equity value over the $1.8 billion threshold. If you believe the current low commodity price environment will eventually bring about a supply shortage and thus higher commodity prices in the future, the warrants are certainly worth something.

Implications for the OMP Shareholders

I'm scratching my head on the OMP's reaction to the OAS chapter 11 news. To be clear, OMP is not filing for chapter 11. Also, OMP is in a relatively sound financial position with 2.8x net debt to TTM EBITDA. OAS, which accounts for the majority of OMP's revenue, is going to exit Chapter 11 with a very under-levered balance sheet of less than 1.0x, making it a much better counterparty.

I haven't come across any information that would indicate OAS chapter 11 filing will negatively impact OMP's operation. Even the litigation overhang is now removed as parties have settled:

The Debtors were ultimately able to reach a settlement agreement, the key terms of which include the Debtors' agreement to pay certain Mirada related parties $42.75 million (with $20 million due on the effective date of the Plan, and the balance due 180 days thereafter) and broad, mutual releases.

I might be missing something here, so please let me know in the comment section.

Conclusion

The unsecured notes recovery is projected to be 62% at the contemplated plan valuation. The notes are trading in the mid-20s, so either the market doesn't believe the plan valuation or it's still digesting the news. I believe the notes should trade higher as the chapter 11 process moves forward.

OMP certainly looks very interesting down close to 30%, I require further due diligence before I can recommend the stock.

Reference:

Disclosure Statement

First Day Declaration

Voluntary Petition

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.