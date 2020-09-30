Non-GAAP Mike: How To Derive Valuable Signals From Proxy Filings

He also talks about a few of the stocks he finds very interesting based on recent proxy disclosures.

Mike is a corporate governance ninja who knows exactly how to read the subtle signs included in proxy and other obscure filings.

Mike talks about his time at Relational Investors as part of a (mostly) friendly activist operation, his transition to tech and his substack.

I just interviewed non-GAAP Mike. He has a fascinating background as an analyst at a major activist hedge-fund and later transitioned into tech. He also writes a very educational substack called Non-GAAP where he dives deep into proxies to come up with valuable signals that something is about to change in a business.

He's very alert to changes in executive compensation, new executives and their backgrounds, option repricings, the structure of compensation packages and the timing of grants.

We get into a few well-known companies like Twitter (TWTR) which is interesting both as a tech stock and as a corporate governance situation. We talk about Vaxart (VXRT), a COVID-19 vaccine-related stock which he viewed as a potential candidate to get taken out. It has been incredibly volatile which diminishes the value of the signal a bit. It's a very risky early-stage biotech so don't dive in there without due diligence, but Mike has an interesting read based on the executive comp package and other things.

He also talks about Party City (PRTY) which is a distressed situation. It's what Joel Greenblatt calls an equity stub. It's a double since Mike wrote about it but the new CEO received a very large option package that includes a lot of strike prices well above the current level.

He also talks about a situation where he missed strong signals, because of an existing bias against the company, that's still very educational. It was desirable for the industry to consolidate. COVID-19 added a lot of pressure. Executive packages were dramatically altered and suddenly a deal, years-in-the-making, happens with GOGO (GOGO) and Intelsat (OTCPK:INTEQ).

