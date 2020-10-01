The distribution has been maintained since inception and the yield looks juicy.

The Brookfield Group of Companies has some interesting offerings under their name. Their reputation has certainly helped them market a lot of different products, but quite a few of them have had issues of late (see here, here and here). However, one of the Brookfield Sponsored funds that has done modestly well over the last year and that is the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA). With low interest rates alongside the Fed mandate to accelerate inflation, investor curiosity about this fund has increased. We decided to look and see if this fit our investing needs as well.

The Fund

On their website, Brookfield adopts a pretty wide definition of what constitutes "Real Assets."

The Fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of real asset companies and issuers, including, but not limited to, real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Source: Brookfield

The fund began in December 2016 with a market price of $22.40.

Holdings

Based on the most recent update from the company, the fund holds a very large number of securities.

Source: Brookfield

The fund also has a decent overall size allowing for efficiency and economies of scale.

As we run through the top 10 holdings, we see that they have some rather unfamiliar names in their mix including some commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities.

Source: Brookfield

The small exposures show that the fund does not take concentrated bets on any one player.

Sector Allocations

Taking a closer look at the sectors we see that Brookfield's offering is more a corporate credit/bond fund rather than an equity fund.

Source: Brookfield

Equities form a rather timid 28.4% of the total assets. About a third of that is real estate and the rest is in infrastructure assets.

Bond Yields

With about 70% of the fund assets invested in bonds, it becomes useful to gauge the yields these bonds are generating. The average coupon is around 4.3%.

Source: Brookfield

The fund has a short duration of 1.72 years, showing relative insensitivity to fluctuating interest rates. While the fund's Corporate Credit holdings are trading close to par, the Securitized Credit holdings are trading significantly under par. That makes sense in today's environment where many of the commercial and residential mortgage backed securities are trading as low as 40% discount to par. While that area has some room for capital appreciation in a normalizing environment, the key fact here is that the fund is essentially investing like a bond fund. Seeing the exposure by credit ratings, we can then derive that this is essentially a high yield bond fund.

Source: Brookfield

Distribution Yield

RA currently pays a distribution of $0.1990 per month.

Source: Brookfield

This has been consistent since the beginning of fund. That was less than four years ago, so it's hard to give extra marks for maintaining a distribution over such a short period.

Data by YCharts

The fund now yields 9.72%, which is certainly enticing by itself in today's low rate environment. Of course this yield is all fluff and not remotely generated by the underlying assets. When you have the bulk of the assets invested in 4.3% yielding bonds, you cannot remotely get to 9.72% without returning high amounts of capital. The fund does currently trade at a small discount to NAV.

Data by YCharts

Even adjusting for that the fund is paying about 8.5% on NAV which is impossible to do without large capital returns. We can get that information with a cursory glance through their semi-annual report.

Source: Brookfield

Net investment income totaled $17.64 million ($18.6 million after return of capital), while distributions were almost triple that.

Source: Brookfield

Yes "Return Of Capital" failed to make an appearance in this six-month period, but that's likely a timing issue with capital gains and losses. Even with the 25% leverage the fund carries, we would assume investment income to be close to 3.75% to 4.0% after expenses, vs. the 8.5% being distributed. This also can be easily inferred by doubling the $18.6 million to annualize it and using that as a percentage of fund assets.

The Point

OK, so what? The fund is over distributing. This is hardly uncommon and many funds tend to do this. We are fine with the concept as long as investors understand a few things surrounding this. The first is that don't assume the distribution is sacrosanct. We warned on another Brookfield offering that was not remotely covering the distribution and it eventually got cut. The second key aspect here is that RA is going to be one of those funds that is least likely to make the excess distributions via capital appreciation. When closed-end funds distribute more than what they earn in cash flow of underlying securities, the idea is that the difference is made up via capital appreciation. That just will not happen on a corporate credit fund.

What To Do with RA?

RA is a good high yield proxy and should for the better part trade in line with (JNK). We actually formed that hypothesis before we pulled the up the chart below. As you can see, that is definitely accurate.

Data by YCharts

So RA will track JNK's total returns over time, with the exception that it will give you more yield while the NAV will move lower over time. You can see that when you run their NAV's over time.

Data by YCharts

RA does have some exposure to equity and that equity is absent in JNK. But there's a massive gulf in the funds' expense ratios with JNK charging just 0.4%. RA's expense ratios were recently in the range of 2.30%. RA's equity component is going to struggle to provide alpha in the face of that. For investors seeking a JNK like total return with a higher yield component, RA might be a good choice. Outside that, not so much. We have a neutral rating on the fund.

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler. We just started a limited time sale and are offering 50 spots at the Lowest-Rate-Ever-Offered. Learn more about our method and why it might be right for you. CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.