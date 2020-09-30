Repligen is a investment on the overall growth of the most exciting portion of the biotech industry without exposure to the full risks of the of drug approval process.

Thesis

Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) trades at a rather high valuation, but there are still very good reasons to buy the company today. Repligen supports the biologics industry, which has started a period of strong secular growth that should fuel growing cash flows and earnings over the next several years. This makes Repligen a great investment for long-term, growth oriented investors.

Introduction

Source: Creative Biolabs

Repligen competes as a smaller player in what is known as the bioprocessing industry. There are two distinct parts of the bioprocessing industry. There is the upstream process which involves cell development, cell culture expansion, and the harvesting of the cell culture from the Bioreactor. Then there is the downstream phase which separates out the desired bulk drugs from the waste products through filtration/centrifugation and purification. Repligen primarily operates as a niche player producing filter, chromotography purification and analytics products on the downstream side.

Repligen is not as well known as the larger players in the industry. The two largest players are MilliporeSigma, which makes a wide variety of products on both the upstream side and downstream side, and Danaher (NYSE: DHR), which up until recently has been mostly a downstream company. Danaher, however, recently diversified their product line by purchasing a relatively strong upstream company named GE Healthcare Life Sciences, which Danaher renamed and will run separately as a standalone operating company named Cytiva. There are also other major competitors larger than Repligen in the industry like Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO), which is strong on the upstream side, and Sartorius Stedim Biotech, which is stronger with downstream products. However, despite the fact that Repligen is not as well known as their larger competitors, Repligen operates an excellent high margin, downstream business.

Why Invest?

Investors like investing in the biotech industry because the industry has very high upside when everything pans out. Unfortunately, high upside in biotech also usually involves very high risk. Investing in a single biotech company can be quite difficult for the average investor, as there can be a high degree of unpredictability involved in the drug approval process. Even investors that are very knowledgeable about the biotech industry can sometimes have difficulty finding the correct horse to bet on because a great deal of a biotech drug maker's success rests in the hands of the often binary decisions of regulators in the drug approval process. For most investors who want to invest in biotech companies, it is often best to use a basket approach or to invest using a Biotech ETF to diversify the risk. Repligen, however, offers a way to invest in the most exciting portion of the biotech industry with less risk.

Investing in a bioprocessor is similar to investing in a Biotech ETF because bioprocessors serve as the "picks & shovels" suppliers to companies that make biologic drugs and the success of a bioprocessor depends on the ultimate collective success of all of it's biotech customers. A bioprocessor like Repligen does better and better as their customers move their drug candidates through the FDA's process. In typical drug trials, Phase 1 studies usually involve 20 to 80 people, phase 2 studies typically involve a few dozen to about 300 people, and Phase 3 studies typically involves several hundred to about 3,000 people, so this means the further a drug goes through the FDA process, the more of that drug needs to be made for the drug trial which means the more Repligen equipment is required to make the drug, as many products are "Single-use" products. When a drug is approved then Repligen really hits the jackpot because if Repligen keeps the customer's business, then Repligen gets to supply equipment for production runs of that drug. So, how Repligen does is directly tied to how well their customers as a whole do in getting their drugs approved. If Repligen has lots of customers that get blockbuster drugs approved, then that will eventually be seen through Repligen's financial numbers in a positive way. If lots of Repligen customers are constantly having their drugs rejected at the early stage of drug trials then that too will eventually be seen in Repligen's financial numbers but in a negative way. Essentially, Repligen is a investment in cutting edge biotechnology of multiple drug makers which has far less risk than investing directly in only one biotech drug maker.

Gene Therapy and Monoclonal Antibodies

Source: Repligen Investor Presentation August 2020

Before COVID-19 slowed things down in the drug manufacturing industry, Repligen was already seeing strong growth from the ramping of product approvals in gene therapy and Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). COVID disrupted the gene therapy and Monoclonal Antibodies business briefly when the pandemic hit in March but recently, Repligen has started seeing some of their existing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and gene therapy customers going back to full manufacturing and restarting drug trials. With the addition of new business from companies needing equipment to develop COVID-19 related products, bioprocessing companies like Repligen now have strong tailwinds behind it. While COVID might be a big driver of results over the next year or two, in the long term it is the expansion in the gene therapy and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) business that will drive growth for Repligen.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced clones of a parent cell designed to fight cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cardiovascular disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis, among other conditions. At the end of 2019, monoclonal antibodies had 110 FDA approved drugs and 550 clinical trials. The science of monoclonal antibodies has been around for awhile now with the first licensed monoclonal antibody approved in 1986 for use in preventing kidney transplant rejection. Even though monoclonal antibody drugs have been around for some time, it has only been within the last several years, in which the rate of approval of these drugs have been increasing. Approximately 55% of all the FDA approved monoclonal antibody drugs in existence has occurred within the last 5 years. So, even though monoclonal antibodies have been around for decades, it has only been very recently that the approvals have been accelerating for this drug class. What the increase of FDA approvals means for Repligen is that it ultimately translates into more business and better financial results for Repligen, as customers begin ramping up more drug trials and an increasing production of approved drugs.

Gene therapy has also been around for quite some time with the first concepts of gene therapy appearing in the 1970's and the first approved gene therapy clinical research taking place in the US in 1990. However, gene therapy moved extremely slowly until the full Human Genome sequence was completed and published in April 2003. Since 2008, there have been dozens of new gene therapy start-ups that have been created and today gene therapy is a very quickly expanding area. The 2019-2023 estimates for overall gene therapy market growth should be in the range 20%-30% CAGR, while Repligen is expecting 30%-40% growth in 2020 for their gene therapy business compared to 2019. The market for gene therapy is growing at such a remarkable rate because it is among the best ways to treat chronic diseases, rare diseases and genetic disorders. Repligen makes products for a series of diverse "bleeding edge" technology platforms including plasmids, AAV, Lentivirus, mRNA, CRISPR, and CAR-T. A lot of gene therapy technology like CRISPR is relatively new and there is hope that gene therapy can solve many different genetic disorders that have tormented the human race for quite some time. Currently, there are only 8 FDA approved gene therapies with over 1,000 gene therapies in clinical trials.

Repligen Q2 results

Repligen ended its Q2 2020 with extremely positive results. Repligen had record quarterly revenue of $87.5 million producing a year-over-year gain of 24% over the second quarter of 2019. That revenue gain was done against very tough comps as Repligen had delivered 46% organic growth in the second quarter of 2019.

Because of the confidence Repligen has in their future, the company has upped their 2020 yearly guidance for total revenue to show revenue growth of 23%-26%. Gross margin 2020 guidance increased into the range of 56.5%-57.0%. Net income 2020 guidance increased into a range of $41-$44. The increase in guidance for the year is a result of very strong order demand by Repligen customers and the expectation by Repligen management that key biopharma customers will continue ramping up manufacturing capacity for COVID programs.

Source: Repligen Investor Presentation August 2020

COVID

COVID has had two effects on Repligen. Initially COVID slowed down the drug approval process by disrupting clinical trials worldwide. Because Repligen's financial results over the long term depend on the collective rate of their customer's progress through the drug approval process, it is important for Repligen that companies continue to restart the drug approval process, which has already been occurring since around May.

The second COVID effect is there is almost like a gold rush of pharmas from the global giants down to small biotechs getting involved in a search for either a COVID vaccine or a therapeutic treatment. Over the next several years, there will likely be many different vaccines and treatments for COVID developed that regulators will be very anxious to approve so that society can return to normal. The first COVID vaccines to hit the market might not necessarily work as desired. There will likely be several different vaccines that will supersede the initial COVID vaccines, which should provide Repligen with heavy COVID related business over the next several years. Overall, COVID has had a net positive effect on Repligen's business.

Repligen started to see a ramp-up in COVID-driven orders for Protein A Ligands in Q1, with a lot of those orders coming from Cytiva (formerly GE Healthcare Life Sciences). Protein A Ligands are heavily used in the downstream purification process when making vaccines and Repligen has a decent-size business selling Protein A Ligands to frenemy competitors that also make purification products that compete against some of Repligen's products. A large majority of Repligen's out-performance is due to COVID driving demand for Repligen's Protein A Ligands. Repligen CEO Tony Hunt talked about how COVID and the Protein business is driving business for Repligen in the latest earnings report:

The ramp-up in orders is broad based with contributions from existing mAb and gene therapy accounts, and in particular, from customers working on the development of vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19. We estimate that about 75% of our revenue beat in the quarter is related to COVID demand with proteins being the major driver. Gene therapy related demand also remains strong. And we now expect gene therapy revenue to grow by 30% to 40% in 2020. We expect that our direct revenues in the second half of 2020 will accelerate further as many of our customers get back to full manufacturing, and key biopharm and CDMOs ramp up manufacturing capacity for COVID programs. CEO Tony Hunt Source: Seekingalpha transcripts

If Repligen's customers have success moving their COVID vaccines through a approval process and scale the development of those vaccines, then that could create upside for Repligen throughout all of 2021 and beyond. In addition to companies developing COVID vaccines, there are companies looking to develop COVID curative remedies using monoclonal antibody programs. There is a opinion among some experts that the role for monoclonal antibodies in fighting COVID might be as a treatment until a vaccine arrives. Repligen management expects a lot more business from companies attacking COVID using monoclonal antibodies later in the second half of this year.

Risks

Repligen’s Protein A ligand business was due to lose a significant customer this year in Cytiva (formerly GE Healthcare). If it were not for the demand that COVID produced for Protein A ligand, Repligen’s Protein business was expected to be lower this year because Cytiva was expected to start bringing their Protein ligand manufacturing in-house. In 2017, GE first launched its own Protein ligand resin product called MabSelect PrismA, which was due to fully replace Repligen's Protein A ligand this year in 2020.

In the fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings report, Repligen issued what was considered weak full-year 2020 guidance that called for revenue growth of 14% to 18%. Some of the reason for the weak guidance might be because of the stronger than expected performance in 2019 but some of that lower guidance might also be because of the loss of the Protein A ligand business to Cytiva was expected to produce a 4-5% financial headwind. The saving grace was that COVID actually increased demand for Repligen's Protein A ligand product and the Repligen's Proteins business wound up having an excellent quarter which was driven by increased orders from Cytiva for ligands and MilliporeSigma for growth factors.

This is what the CEO Tony Hunt had to say about the proteins business:

So jumping now to Q2 and overall performance by product lines. Our proteins business had an excellent quarter driven by increased orders from Cytiva for ligands and MilliporeSigma for growth factors. The additional demand from COVID customers for ligands combined with the strong growth factor quarter resulted in organic growth of greater than 10% in the quarter and through the first half of 2020. True to historical performance, we expect proteins revenue to be more heavily weighted to the first half of the year similar to what we saw in 2019. And for the full year, we’re increasing our expectations and guiding now to the high end of 5% to 10% organic growth for this business in 2020. CEO Tony Hunt Source: Seekingalpha transcripts

Longer term, the increased demand for Protein Ligands won't last and eventually, Cytiva will satisfy Protein demand in-house with their own product. Fortunately, for Repligen, the Protein ligands business is a older part of Repligen's business that Repligen is gradually reducing its dependence on. As of today, though, Protein Ligands is still a sizable part of Repligen's business and there is always the risk that another major customer could also take their Protein ligand or Growth Factor business in-house or to a competitor. Repligen needs to continue to diversify away from Protein Ligands, since Protein Ligands still makes up above 20% of Repligen's business.

A additional major risk is Repligen's valuation. Right now, bioprocessors are in extremely high demand due to the COVID pandemic. Currently, Repligen trades at a Forward P/E of 126.58 and a PEG ratio above 4.0. The reason why Repligen might get away with trading at such a high valuation for the next several years is for two reasons. The first reason is Repligen is a potential M&A target. Repligen is a 7.60B market cap niche company in a consolidating industry made up of heavyweight players like Danaher which is a diversified 145.34B market cap company that has been recently active with M&A. Repligen has decent odds of being acquired at some point, so Repligen could trade higher in the near to medium term with a bit of a takeover premium.

The second reason Repligen should have its high valuation supported is that the rate of approvals for gene therapy and monoclonal antibodies has been accelerating over the last several years, thereby increasing Repligen's business outlook in the longer term. In addition, the race to find solutions for COVID has increased the business outlook for Repligen in the short to medium term.

Conclusion

Repligen is projected to grow revenue at 25% in 2020 and 17.3% in 2021 which means Repligen revenues are forecast to grow faster than the wider bioprocessing industry. If Repligen can match or exceed the expected analyst revenue growth rate then the market will likely continue to support or even increase Repligen's valuation, especially since higher cash flows and a doubling of profits are expected to occur over the next several years. I consider Repligen a buy, especially any time the stock pulls back.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RGEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.