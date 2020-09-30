Investment Thesis

Headquartered in the Chicago, Illinois, First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) is a $21 billion asset bank holding company that operates First Midwest Bank, one of the top 10 Illinois banks based on deposit market share. Through its 125 branches, the bank offers a full range of retail deposit and loan services, as well as commercial lending, treasury management, and wealth management services.

While the name might already imply where the bank does business, FMBI's largest service area is the suburban metropolitan Chicago market, which includes the counties surrounding Cook County, Illinois. In addition to Illinois, First Midwest's footprint extends into Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

From my first glance at the 10-Q, I would expect profitability levels and earnings to decline further for FMBI as the asset sensitive balance sheet reprices into the lower rate environment with some offsets from continued cost rationalization efforts. FMBI's funding cost advantage on an absolute basis compared to other banks could reduce the company's ability to offset net interest margin (NIM) compression in the lower rate environment. While the revenue is a bit of a headwind, what really keeps me at a neutral stance is the legacy credit issues and the unknown of this economic cycle bottom.

Revenue Outlook

In the second quarter, the net interest income was up just over 1% from first quarter levels but down a little more than 3% from the second quarter of 2019. After digging a little deeper, the main reason why the second quarter net interest income was up linked quarter was because second quarter was the first full quarter of revenue addition from Park Bank's interest-earning assets. Recall, FMBI acquired Park bank and the deal closed in March of 2020, which set up the second quarter to see the full impact.

Since all revenue streams were impacted by this acquisition, one would expect overall fee income to be up too. With that being the assumption, reported fee income was actually down 16% from the first quarter, largely driven by lower service charges (the bank waved fees because of COVID). Also, lower transaction volumes were impacted by the respective local government shutdowns. However, like many other banks, mortgage banking income was up handsomely, which I am expecting to continue until year end.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

When thinking about future revenue and the outlook for top line growth, it's difficult to see past the precipitous fall in the margin. The second quarter reported NIM of 3.29% decreased 25 basis points from the first quarter levels and a whopping 77 basis points from the year-ago quarter. While the Park Bank transaction did play an effect, I am coming to the conclusion that the core NIM fell 24 basis points (rather than the reported 25).

While I believe that the margin is near its cycle floor, one will likely see the PPP loans be granted forgiveness sometime near the turn of the year. When that happens, that quarter (either 4Q or 1Q21) should see an inflated margin. One must be careful not to assume that is a turning of the page, it's purely an accounting anomaly that will boost the NIM for that one quarter. After that event, I see very few catalysts that could spark a renewed revenue growth. In my mind, I think mortgage strength will fade before interest rates start moving higher again, putting a lid on overall profitability improvement.

Expense Management

In the second quarter, the acquisition and integration-related expenses associated with Park Bank, to the tune of $5.25 million, contributed to the delta between reported and operating EPS. FMBI reported EPS of $0.16, while after backing out non-core items, I get operating EPS of $0.20.

Excluding these acquisition-related non-core items, non-interest expenses for the second quarter were $115.1 million. While this is up nearly 3% relative to the first quarter, after making adjustments for size, non-interest expense relative to average assets (which excludes PPP loans) was 2.32%. While there was an obvious jump in the total cost to operate the bank, the bank is now larger and this ratio proves that overall things are getting more efficient.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Going forward, I believe management has the ability to pull out some minor cost savings from the acquisition; however, FMBI is likely to experience further revenue headwinds. Because of these headwinds, I am modeling the efficiency ratio (Ratio = Expenses / Revenue) to hold relatively flat. While the numerator (i.e. expenses) should come down a little, the denominator (i.e. revenue) should also trickle lower as we wrap up the year.

Questionable Credit History

When looking at the chart below, it becomes very evident that net charge-offs (NCOs) have been a bit of a problem for FMBI. While the second quarter had a slightly smaller loan loss provision than the first, the overall reported net income took a hit because of limited fee income. Because there was a provision in the second quarter, the allowance for credit losses increased to 1.80% of loans (after backing out PPP loans), which is up from 1.62% seen in the first quarter.

Source: SEC Filings

While at first glance this might seem reasonable, I still remain a little skeptical given the elevated criticized loans to total reserves (chart below; black line). As management added to the reserve in the quarter, the criticized loans continued to work higher (from last year's ending level). One might consider roughly 2.5x to be acceptable, but FMBI's history of poor NCOs leaves me a little too skeptical for comfort.

Source: SEC Filings

While I am glad to be wrong and watching from the sidelines, I do expect the third quarter to be rather revealing. I think it will go one of two ways: either there will be a sizable provision to add to the continually higher criticized loans or earnings will be much better than expected as the provision will be very limited in nature (thus calling an "all-clear" on the credit front). From FMBI's operating history in the last recession, I would venture to guess that an elevated provision is likely.

Concluding Thoughts

Me giving this bank a neutral rating is predicated on multiple issues. First, the bank is likely to experience some more pronounced revenue headwinds as earning asset yields work themselves a little lower. Second, while the mortgage has been strong, I don't believe it will last beyond the end of the year. Third, the cost base is well-managed and is fairly unlikely to get materially better. Finally, the poor credit history in the last recession is a major sticking point for me. I have always been credit first and earnings growth second. With FMBI, I really have no insight to credit and I think earnings have stagnated (at best) until interest rates rise.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.