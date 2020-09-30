NL Industries (NYSE:NL) came across a screener we ran where we looked for companies with a keen valuation along with a paying dividend. We always like to ensure that bullish fundamentals line up with bullish technicals. As we can see from the long-term chart below, we have bullish divergences in the RSI momentum indicator. Furthermore, recent sessions have resulted in shares rallying up past the 10-month moving average of $3.44. Suffice it to say, when we have these types of setups, we like to do more research with respect to how the company's key financial metrics have been trending.

We are very slow to dismiss the information which presents itself on the long-term chart. The reason being is one can compress decades of information and trends on one chart. As we can see from the chart above, although NL has been a poor long-term investment, it does interest us at present due to how oversold it looks. The reason we state this is because, many times, history repeats itself in certain stocks in the market. Therefore, our job is to identify trends which may be taking place and ride a confirmed trend until shares become oversold once more.

Look at the move in NL Industries, for example, which took place from December 2015 to September 2017. Shares over a duration of about 20 months went up more than five-fold.

Remember, a trend in motion is more likely to keep on going rather than reverse. Therefore, our job is to decipher whether we are in the initial innings of a major move here in NL Industries.

Earnings growth is always the prime driver of share price appreciation. Although earnings growth can be very difficult to predict at times, we can monitor trends on the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement to see if there is an environment which could facilitate sustained bottom-line growth over the next few years.

There is no doubt that NL Industries looked in good shape coming into 2020. Revenue had grown by about 4.5% on average annually over the past three years, and EBIT was at levels we had never seen ($13 million in 2019).

If we look at CompX net sales over the first six months, we see that sales of $56.1 million trail the same period of last year by just under $9 million. The divergence is more pronounced on the income side as $7.4 million of net profit in the first 6 months of this year comes in $14.9 million below the net income number for the same period last year.

Management stated back in August that the forced government closures this year were the primary reason for the lower numbers the firm posted in the second quarter. It was also no surprise to see Kronos' (NYSE:KR) (of which NL has some equity ownership) operating income drop by around 29% in the second quarter. These trends though are to be expected in the current climate.

Management in the recent second quarter report also went into detail into the factors which could potentially affect future expectations. Factors such as potential sustained lockdowns, supply and demand uncertainties, and changes in the availability of raw materials were cited as valid reasons for slow growth going forward. These factors, though, and others are all out of the control of NL Industries. In fact, we believe that the technical chart has already taken into account all of the 34 mentioned risks which could adversely affect the company going forward.

Despite the fact that shares are trading well below book value at present, the company's ability to generate positive cash flow is paying dividends in a big way with respect to the financials. Book value, for example, has grown by over 100% since 2015 as more cash consistently gets added to the balance sheet every year.

Therefore, since assets have been increasing faster than liabilities and interest-bearing debt is pretty negligible on the balance sheet, net interest expense has decreased significantly over the past four quarters.

These are exactly the conditions which could facilitate sustained earnings growth going forward. Yes, there are many factors which could adversely affect growth, but these factors are out of the company's control.

In fact, if one or more of these factors come to the fore, we will see the change in the charts instantly and re-evaluate our position if we are long at the time. At present, though, the financials are for the most part aligned with the bullish technicals. Let's see what the third quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.