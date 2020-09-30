Natural Gas Market: Bearish Divergence Between The Forward Curve And The Number Of Projected TDDs

There still appears to be a bearish divergence between the current price level (and the forward curve) and the number of projected TDDs (see the chart below).

We anticipate to see a build of 75 bcf, which is 34 bcf smaller than a year ago and 3 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending September 25), the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) plunged by 33.0% w-o-w (from 49 to 33). At the same time, the number of heating degree days (HDDs) increased by 17% w-o-w (from 12 to 15). We estimate that total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 31.6% below last year's level and 21.7% below the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending October 2), the weather conditions have warmed up in some parts of the United States and cooled down in others. We estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will increase by 12.3% w-o-w (from 33 to 37), while the number of HDDs should rise by 67.5% (from 15 to 24). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 69.0 bcf/d and 71.0 bcf/d. Total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should drop by as much 26.9% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will remain negative but will moderate to -1.3% (from -21.7% a week earlier).

Next week

Next week (ending October 9), the weather conditions are expected to cool down substantially in the contiguous United States. The number of nationwide CDDs is currently projected to plunge by 34.9% w-o-w (from 37 to 24), while the number of HDDs should surge by 55% (from 24 to 38). However, total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should still decline in annual terms (-7.7%). At the same time, the deviation from the norm will remain negative (-5.4%) (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain below the norm (on average) - see the chart below. However, there is currently a minor disagreement between the models in terms of scale: the latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 63.7 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 63.1 bcf/d over the same period.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

Actual TDDs are currently projected to remain mostly below the norm until November 11. Projected TDDs are relatively stable.

Two days ago, we warned that, once Nov. contract becomes the prompt month contract, it will immediately become dangerously overvalued (see this tweet). Indeed, Nov. contract has already lost some 10% in value, but there still appears to be a bearish divergence between the current price level (and the forward curve) and the number of projected TDDs (see the chart below).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 83.6 bcf/d (adjusted for probability), which is 2.3 bcf/d lower than a year ago. Consumption (7-day average) is projected to increase by +0.2% over the next 7 days (from 69.9 bcf/d today to 70.0 bcf/d on October 7). Overall, total demand has already reached a seasonal low (on September 20) and is now projected to trend higher.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Supply

Dry gas production in contiguous United States is currently estimated at 85.7 bcf/d. Today's early morning pipeline nominations (a proxy for production) were down but are likely to be revised higher later today or tomorrow.

We currently expect dry gas production in contiguous United States to average 85.98 bcf/d over the next three months (September-October-November), down 8.55 bcf/d y-o-y.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see an injection of 75 bcf (in line with the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 34 bcf smaller than a year ago and 3 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 196 bcf by October 30. The storage "surplus" relative to 5-year average is projected to shrink by 129 bcf over the same period (from +404 bcf to +275 bcf).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

