Not all good investments make you rich overnight or over a short period of time. For some investors, the goal first is the preservation of capital, followed only then by reasonable upside in the long run. For investors with this kind of thought process, it can be difficult to find attractive prospects. This is especially true when you consider all of the big growth names that have dominated the market in recent years. One smaller firm that does offer some decent long-term potential, in its own time of course, is WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Though hindered some this year, the business remains on its chosen path to a brighter future. With this should come steady, but highly probable, growth and returns to match.

A history of steady growth

WD-40 Company is not known as a growth name. Far from it. With its flagship product, WD-40, and a portfolio of other, lesser-known maintenance solutions, the company has come to dominate within its niche. With sales all across the globe, the company truly is linked with the health of the global economy. Due to the nature of its niche, though, its growth is pegged more to the global economy's growth rate than most anything else.

To see what I mean, we need only consider how the business has fared in recent years. Between 2015 and 2019, the business saw its revenue rise from $378.15 million to $423.35 million. That implies an annual growth rate of 2.9%. This is quite slow and is on par with the kind of economic growth you would expect from the developed world (which is where the largest portion of WD-40 Company's revenue comes from).

Over this five-year window, profitability and cash flows for the company have been within a fairly narrow range. In 2015, for instance, the company's net income totaled $44.81 million. This grew to $55.91 million last year, but last year's figure was down from the $65.22 million seen in 2018. Operating cash flow grew from $55.06 million in 2015 to $62.85 million last year. This, too, was down from 2018's reading of $64.82 million.

Though the past has generally been kind to the company and its shareholders, 2020 has been a rough year. Revenue in WD-40 Company's third quarter this year totaled $98.25 million. This compares to $113.99 million seen the same quarter last year. Year-to-date (through the third quarter), revenue dropped from $316.61 million to $296.85 million. Net income has also suffered some, falling from $47.32 million in the three quarters seen last year to $41.05 million this year. Operating cash flow, however, has managed to buck that trend. In 2019's first three quarters, the metric was $36.27 million. This year, the figure has inched up some to $40.76 million. While the company has customarily provided guidance to market watchers and investors, it has decided to suspend guidance due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bright future but a high price

Though WD-40 Company has been growing at a slow pace, investors should not discount the company's prospects in the long run. Management's goal, long term, is to see the business grow to annual net sales of $700 million. Of this, $530 million is expected to come from its WD-40 Multi-Use product lines. Another $100 million, management believes, will come from its WD-40 Specialist product lines. This leaves just $70 million split between the company's other product offerings like 2000 Flushes, Spot Shot, no vac, and more.

Another target relates to profitability. Ideally, management has said, it will eventually see its EBITDA margin rise to around 25% of sales. At $700 million in sales, this would translate to EBITDA of $175 million. With an EBTIDA margin of 21% last year, the company generated EBITDA of $90.75 million. The dream scenario pushed by management would imply a significant increase in the profitability of WD-40 Company, but what kind of upside would this mean for its shares?

The answer here is that it depends. By all accounts, shares of WD-40 Company are alright pricey. With a market cap of $2.58 billion and an EV (enterprise value) of $2.66 billion, the company is trading at a price/earnings multiple of 46.1, a price/operating cash flow multiple of 41, and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 29.3. These are the kinds of multiples you expect to see from high-growth tech companies, but this might be justified for a firm like WD-40 Company because of the insane amount of stability it offers investors. Even in times of severe economic distress, the business tends to fare well.

A big determinant of the firm's future prospects, from a share price perspective, will be whether the market will continue to value WD-40 Company at the same high multiples that it's at today. Taking just the EV/EBTIDA multiple as an example, shares would have upside from current pricing of around 95.6%. However, if the market fails to accept such a high multiple for a firm that has achieved the market size it has forecasted exists, the multiple may drop. At an EV/EBITDA multiple of 25, for instance, upside for shares from here would be a still-impressive 66.7%. At a multiple of 20, this upside would trim to 32.8%. To get to $700 million in sales at the current growth rate may not make this upside worth it though. At a rate of 3.6% per year, the company would require between 14 and 15 years to reach its sales (and, in turn, its EBITDA) target.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems like WD-40 Company is a solid, decent prospect for long-term investors. The company, because of this, is a high-priced firm, but if your primary goal is the preservation of capital, this may be a great play to go with. So long as growth continues as it has been or is even better than it has been, there's definitely robust upside potential, but it could take many years to reach that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.