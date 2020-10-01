Explosive moves in stocks always attract investors and especially traders. If we look at the daily chart of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK), for example, we see that shares (in the space of a few days at the end of July) went from close to $2 a share to surpass $30 a share. This monstrous move spiked implied volatility to well over 300% on the 29th of July. Shares since then have come right back down to close to the $9 level which has kept implied volatility ultra-elevated in this stock (170%) especially compared to its long-term mean (well under 100%).

KODK came across our desk from a screen we ran where the aim was to find

Low-priced stocks with high levels of implied volatility Stocks which had plenty of liquidity in its options.

From a value play perspective, (where we could write calls against long stock) for example, KODK would not attract us for a number of reasons which we cite below.

Free cash flow remains in negative territory ($58 million over the past four quarters) Top line sales continue to fall ($1.124 billion over a trailing average) Gross margins continue to fall (14% over a trailing average)

This is not to say, however, that shares cannot rise again aggressively from here. Suffice it to say, we are going to get a move in this stock sometime soon. The question is in which direction. For example, the technicals are giving conflicting signals. On one hand, buying volume continues to outpace selling volume as we can see for the OBV line below. Furthermore, the spike in buying volume in mid-September has resulted in a potential “breakaway” gap on the chart. If indeed this is a breakaway gap (bullish), then this area should act as strong support, which means price has no business dropping below the bottom side of the gap.

On the other hand, the close proximity of both the August and September bottoms demonstrate to us that a potential descending triangle (bearish) could also be on the cards. In saying this, price is trying to break out above the downcycle trend-line but has failed to do so thus far. If the lows, for example, were to give way, the shares would almost certainly head back down to the $2 area.

If we had to make a call here on direction, we would slant towards being bullish, but KODK at present is fraught with risk due to how much shares are expected to move shortly.

Therefore, instead of trying to ascertain direction, our play here would be to take advantage of that high implied volatility, so we could also get paid when fear dissipates somewhat. As we can see on the skew chart below, option prices have pretty much the same implied volatility between strikes $5 and $12 at present in the November expiration cycle. Therefore, with rich option premium on both sides, we could see something like an iron condor or a butterfly or even a jade lizard (which when put on correctly would mean we would have risk in only one direction) to collect as much option premium on the trade.

Source: Interactive Brokers

There is a distinct advantage though when trading low-priced stocks with plenty of liquidity. The advantage is that there is a finite level below where shares are trading at present ($8.83 at present as I write). This means that one has the option of rolling down and out the put element of the trade if price was, for example, to fall sharply lower. Usually, when events like this happen, implied volatility increases even more, which gives the trader plenty of possibilities to roll the puts out in time for a credit. Suffice it to say, the more rolls one does for a credit, the cheaper the cost basis will be on the trade.

To sum up, this is how we approach risk. The technicals and volume trend are present are slightly bullish, which is why we may skew our trade to have long-deltas instead of being entirely neutral. The initial step is to collect as much premium as possible and then wait for a contraction in volatility, which would enable us to get paid. If, on the other hand, price moved sharply, we will set up the strategy so that we would manage on the downside (especially if we are naked) and close the trade on the upside. Assuming our pretense does not change and volatility remains high, we will put on something in here this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.