Earlier this year, I wrote an article describing Antero Resources (AR) as an option on energy prices. Since the publication of that article, a lot has changed. Management has revised guidance some. They have also engaged in multiple transactions aimed at reducing leverage, including a $402 million overriding royalty interest engagement, the sale of $29 million worth of hedges, the repurchase of $54 million worth of debt for $40 million, a $220 million volumetric production payment, and a tender offer. Given these changes, as well as the ever-changing value of its stake in Antero Midstream (AM), I figured it would be a wise idea to dig in again and see what kind of upside, if any, investors can expect moving forward.

Setting the stage for cash flow

*Taken from Antero Resources

*Taken from Antero Resources

Before I show you the results of my model, I should first discuss the assumptions I used to create it. For starters, I relied as much as I could on management’s own guidance, which can be seen in the image above. This is subject to some revisions, like the firm’s decision to cut capex down to $750 million this year and to rely on a budget of $600 million for maintenance purposes next year. I’ve also accounted for all of the aforementioned initiatives, some of which required adjustments to the firm’s numbers. In the table below, I also laid out some assumptions of my own based on a review of Antero’s historical financial filings.

*Created by Author

There are a few things we should discuss right now before moving on. First, is the issue of growth. I typically like to give a few scenarios regarding growth, but management has made clear that for the foreseeable future (so long as energy prices remain depressed), they will emphasize maintaining production where it’s at with a $600 million annual spending budget. The second issue worth mentioning is the tender offer. Management is using some cash on hand to buy back some debt, but it’s also planning to tap its credit facility for that to happen. Because the tender results have not been provided yet, I’m assuming the cash on hand has been retained and that no tender has occurred. This is because I would prefer to assume higher net leverage than lower net leverage when the latter’s speculative, even if that means annual interest expense on my model is probably going to be overstated by several million dollars as a result.

Another difference worth mentioning relates to Antero’s ownership over Antero Midstream. As of this writing, Antero owns about 29.2% of Antero Midstream. Based on mid-day prices on August 14th, this stake is worth about $1.03 billion. Although this is not cash and it will fluctuate as much as Antero Midstream’s share price does and may also have tax consequences upon selling, I have elected to count it as cash since it’s an asset management could easily divest of. As a result, my net debt figure will appear lower than what is actually the case by that amount, but when comparing leverage I’ll provide a glimpse ignoring that and a glimpse taking it into consideration.

Cash flow will weaken

*Created by Author

Now that we have some idea as to what assumptions to work with, it’s time to dive in and see what kind of cash flow Antero should generate. In the table above, you can see my projections for free cash flow, covering from 2020 through 2024. This year, if everything goes according to plan, the business should generate -$37 million in free cash flow. Due to hedge differences and lower capex next year, this should rebound to $137 million, but in each year that follows, the picture looks quite a bit worse. It is worth keeping in mind that this assumes current low pricing. If, instead, oil were to hit $50 per barrel and natural gas were to rise to $2.50 per Mcf, the situation looks quite a bit better, as illustrated in the table below.

*Created by Author

Free cash flow is ultimately the most important metric we should pay attention to, but it’s not the only one worth mentioning. In the first table below, you can see free cash flow set beside EBITDA and operating cash flow. These will follow an interesting path, dropping each year. The biggest decline, though, will be from 2021 to 2022 when EBITDA plummets from $909 million to $509 million, while operating cash flow plummets from $737 million to $337 million. This is due in large part to hedges rolling off the firm. Operating cash flow will follow a similar path. In the table below that, you can see the same data, but this time with the aforementioned higher pricing of $50 per barrel for crude and $2.50 per Mcf for natural gas.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

Setting the stage for valuation

*Created by Author

Now that we have some idea as to the cash flow profile for the business moving forward, subject to two different pricing scenarios, it’s time to talk about valuation. To value the firm, I will be comparing its cash flow metrics to its market capitalization and its EV (enterprise value). These figures, as well as its net debt components, can be seen in the table above. In the table below, meanwhile, you can see a table that values the business using 2020 financial metrics. As an example, Antero is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.7. Its market cap / operating cash flow multiple, meanwhile, is 1.6. These numbers are quite low on an absolute basis, and the latter is low even compared to many of the other players in this space today.

*Created by Author

In the next two tables, you can see the same data, but starting first with 2021 and then going on to 2022. I generally stop my analysis in the second year, but given the big drop in cash flows expected for 2022, I figured it would be appropriate to make an exception this time around. As you can see, the EV/EBITDA multiple should surge in this scenario, as should other valuation metrics.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

Before we move on to the final part of the analysis, the last thing I wanted to provide was a glimpse into the company’s leverage situation. Generally speaking, investors prefer a net leverage ratio of 2 or lower, but a reading of up to 3 can be fine. Once you hit around 4, you’re in a dangerous spot. In the table below, you can see that net leverage this year should be around 2.41. Next year, this will grow modestly, but the major increase will come in 2022 when it hits 4.41. If we were to ignore the company’s stock in Antero Midstream, then these readings are higher as the table illustrates.

*Created by Author

Shares have upside… maybe

*Created by Author

Taking all of this data, I then decided to create the table above. In it, you can see a hypothetical range of EV/EBITDA multiples. At each point, you can see the implied share price and implied upside or downside for the company from its current price per unit as I type this. This table covers only the 2020 fiscal year. As you can see, at a multiple of 4, shares would have upside of 22.5%. At a multiple of 8, this soars to 331.7%.

*Created by Author

In the next table, shown above, you can see the same EV/EBITDA multiple range. Instead of share prices, though, you can see the market cap/operating cash flow and market cap/free cash flow multiples the company is trading for at each point. The key takeaway here is to ensure that the market cap/operating cash flow multiples are similar (especially as we approach a multiple of 10) to the EV/EBITDA multiple. Antero passes this test.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

In the next four tables above, you can see the 2021 and then the 2022 charts. The important point here to note is how bad the picture changes in 2022. Upside, if any, is very limited then. In the four tables below, meanwhile, you can see the same thing, but this time with $50 oil and $2.50 natural gas. Here, the picture really does change for the better.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it’s still clear to me that Antero is an option on energy prices. At current pricing, the company is alright this year and next. But significant pain will come in 2022 if something doesn’t change. If oil and natural gas rise just modestly from current pricing, the upside potential would be significant, but at the end of the day it’s based on the timing and magnitude of that movement higher.

