Investors Need To Realize The Pandemic Is Not Forever: Boockvar

Banks have been the ultimate value trap but they may be poised for a turnaround should the long end of the yield curve tighten.

Everyone is all in on technology, but a vaccine could accelerate normal economic activity faster than people think and we could see a reversal of winners and losers.

The combination of the desire for more space, more affordability, and lower mortgage rates has created a strong housing market, Peter Boockvar told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Boockvar said that the caveat is that aggressive price increases are accelerating so much that there’s a risk of offsetting the lower rates. He said the affordability issue will eventually slow the housing market, which is being driven largely by millennial first-time homebuyers.

When pent-up demand from COVID is satisfied, pricing may start to slow the market. “You can’t sustain a healthy housing market if home prices are rising 5-10% a year even with low mortgage rates,” he said.

Boockvar went on to discuss the prospect of a vaccine and how good news on the drug front could affect markets. The reality of a vaccine, as well as more effective therapeutics, is coming closer to the forefront and we may be at the end of the worst, he said. He believes that investors need to think past the current trends and look longer term to decide where the opportunities will be.

Everyone is all in on technology because we’re working from home, but this pandemic is not forever, he said. We’ve already had the “we think it is forever trade” and those stocks have done well, but Boockvar said he thinks that good drug news in next couple of months could lead to outperformance from the losers and dramatic underperformance from the winners.

Boockvar believes inflation is coming our way, demand will be further elevated, and the commodity space will benefit. He predicted that the areas of the market that have been neglected - like commodities, value stocks, leisure and hospitality - stand to benefit the most and those who suffer will be companies like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and other high-flyers with huge valuations.

“The work from home trade will reverse itself,” he said. “There will still be trends embedded, but some parts of life will resume faster than people think. Be careful thinking that current trends will last forever.”

Boockvar concluded the interview with his thoughts about financials, which he called a massive value trap. The world’s central banks have killed their business model and killed the yield curve and profits are squeezed, he said. Banks need a steeper yield curve to offset that and if the long end tightens for the Fed with inflation and a vaccine, it will be a welcome respite for the financial sector.

“It would be a lifeline if banks had a yield curve again,” he said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance. Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.