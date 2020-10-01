The shares are attractively priced although the acquisitions are mostly financed through high-yielding preferred shares, a little unconventional and the jury is still out on that.

The acquisitions also add numerous cross-selling opportunities and the company is gradually turning into a more sophisticated, integrated healthcare IT platform.

MTBC (MTBC) is a medical IT service provider which has a habit of acquiring other companies and quickly squeezing out the cost by a well-rehearsed playbook which contains stuff like eliminating duplicate functions and enlisting its offshore workforce in Pakistan and Sri Lanka taking over functions.

There are numerous opportunities left in what is still a fragmented industry and we see multiple reasons for investors to take a position:

The backdrop of healthcare IT in general and RCM in particular provides a structural tailwind.

The company quickly turns acquisitions profitable through a well-rehearsed cost synergy playbook.

Apart from cost, M&A also delivers revenue synergies, talent, and integration opportunities where the whole can become more than the sum of the parts.

The company generates recurring revenues and has increasing SaaS sales.

There are still plenty of opportunities to rinse and repeat in a fragmented market.

The shares have fallen back quite significantly from their recent heights.

The strategy has worked quite well for the company:

Data by YCharts

Revenues have grown spectacularly and the operational deterioration this year is largely in GAAP, the result of its two biggest acquisitions which both happened this year and should not really concern investors.

It's always handy to see what the company does in one slide; from the earnings deck:

Acquisitions

A main plank of its growth strategy is acquiring other companies, this is what it has been doing with 16 acquisitions since its IPO. Practice makes perfect and management thinks it is still improving the execution of these acquisitions and subsequent integration; it has a playbook.

This year, it has acquired the two biggest companies to date; from the earnings deck:

These were no minor acquisitions:

CareCloud: $32.1M ($11.8M in cash; $19M in preferred stock, $1M contingent consideration; warrants $300K).

Meridian: $21.6M ($11.86M in cash; $5M in preferred stock; $4.77M in warrants).

Management believes the acquisitions are a very cost-efficient way of customer acquisition (as well as hiring talent) and the graph below seems to underline that. The playbook is well-rehearsed and delivers significant benefits, summed up here (earnings deck):

And this is mainly concerning the cost synergies and things go fast here. CareCloud has already reduced operating cost by more than 44%. Just two quarters after the acquisition it's already accretive, with Meridian to follow in Q3. One can also see how the company can do this (Q2CC):

our typical methodology of cost reductions after an acquisition and this methodology works well even in times of COVID-19. We go through a proven process of replacing offshore subcontractors and some U.S. employees with MTBC's global team using MTBC's technology to streamline workflows and reducing the administrative burden of the U.S. team so they can focus on the client experience.

There are other benefits from the acquisitions:

Revenue synergies (cross-selling)

Adding products, services and capabilities

Product integration

We can mention a few cross-selling examples here (there are multiple to choose from); for instance, an example of all three is RPA or Robotic Process Automation, which came with the acquisition of Meridian (Q2CC):

These are robotic process, automation bots, deploy to automate mundane or repetitive tasks associated with mostly financial workflows today that medical practices conduct on a daily basis. We are exploring ways to integrate these RPA bots into our offerings to enable additional efficiencies and scale and drive better margin expansion in our business. These Microbots can also expand our value proposition with our customers. One such example of this is our recent inclusion of the bots as part of our MTBC force offering. These virtual FTEs will allow MTBC Force customers to automate their own businesses and expand their margins even further.

There you have it, a new product that is integrated in other solutions and cross-sold to existing customers, all three advantages in one. Another solution that the company got from its Meridian acquisition is PrecisionBI, an enterprise grade business intelligence platform. This too is already sold to existing customers and has recently been upgraded already.

SA contributor Sergio Heiber's excellent article noted a host of benefits from the CareCloud acquisition:

CareCloud was one of the fastest-growing companies in the US

It's a technology disruptor

Most of its business is SaaS, with only 25% of its customers using RCM, opening up large cross-selling opportunities in two directions

The ultimate goal of product integration is to arrive at a single integrated platform but it is not there yet, having four general pillars:

Patient Experience Management (EHR and the like)

Revenue Cycle Management

The company's On-demand workforce, distributed around the world

Platform extension (applications build by the company or linked by third parties)

But integration efforts are continuing behind the scenes and according to management, the market is moving in this direction (Q2CC):

our belief more generally or more broadly is that companies that will be the leaders long-term playing a long game in the healthcare IT or those who deliver the comprehensive integrated solution throughout the last 20 years... But the reality at least as we see the market, we believe that ultimately truly going to be in our estimation the vendors, who are able to provide a comprehensive integrated solution and that integrated solution that's broad enough, it's easy enough to use and understand

And here is how the company envisions the future:

Q2CC:

when we released these next generation solutions over time. But naturally we may end up collapsing multiple products and applications into unified solutions that continue to win and serve these specific segments or specialties in the line.

Apart from acquisitions, another growth area is its recently (March this year) introduced MTBC Force partnerships, which is an outsourcing solution for other providers, from the PR:

“Most domestic RCM and EHR companies lack the human capital, scalable workforce, and technology needed to succeed in our changing market,” said Stephen Snyder, MTBC CEO. “We created MTBC Force to address this market opportunity as we help vendors quickly enhance their service capacity, technology offerings, and profitability, through leveraging our unique solutions at a competitive cost.” Vendors may use MTBC Force to extend or expand administrative and back-office support functions such as medical billing & collections, provider credentialing, patient collections, accounts receivable wind-downs, authorization management, out-of-network billing and credit balance resolution... MTBC also makes its EHR, practice management, and telehealth software available on a white label basis and, through a team of more than 350 software engineers, provides development and custom development support to help companies customize and integrate the software into their existing platforms.

MTBC Force will generate $8M+ in recurring revenues this year already and it has integrated the RPA solutions from Meridian already. It's already a third of bookings, while only months old.

Then there is Telehealth, which got a big boost from the pandemic. Before the pandemic, just 1% of scheduled patient encounters by CareCloud providers were using Telehealth. This increased to 20-25% during the height of the pandemic but it is still 5-10% after the lock-downs ended or 7-8x the levels it was pre-pandemic.

On the other hand, the planned international expansion of Telehealth has been pushed back as it gave priority helping out existing customers.

Management also believes that the RCM market is still very fragmented and there are plenty of targets left.

Q2 results

From the 10-Q:

MBTC is still mainly a RCM company, but with the acquisitions of Meridian and especially CareCloud, its SaaS business is becoming significant.

The company did pretty well, given that roughly two-thirds of its revenue is dependent on patient encounters which were down heavily in Q2 due to lock-downs.

Nevertheless, the company did sign more new clients already than in all of 2019 and with the recovery of patient volumes (to just 6% below pre-Covid levels) revenues also came back strongly in June.

GAAP results are ugly as a result of the acquisitions and the heavy depreciation and amortization of intangibles (apart from the acquisition cost and restructuring), but these are non-cash items and should not deter investors.

Guidance

FY2020 Revenue $105M-107M

H2 run-rate is $130M-135M

Adjusted-EBITDA: $12M-13M

H2 run-rate is $24M-25M

Given the impact of the lock-downs in H1, the H2 run rate is well above FY2020 guidance, which bodes well for next year, unless the pandemic dramatically deteriorates.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The negative GAAP operating margin is to be expected after the two biggest acquisitions in the company's history, but the downward trend in gross margin is a little concerning.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The two big acquisitions this year came with cash cost, from the earnings PR:

$562,000 of transaction costs related to Meridian and CareCloud, and we incurred $538,000 of integration costs to achieve future efficiencies from acquisitions

There was also a $5.6M decrease in accounts payable in H1 so the cash flow situation is better than the graph suggests.

One thing investors should keep in mind is that roughly half the company's market cap consists of preferred shares, which are pretty expensive for the company as they pay a high dividend ($2.75 per year); from the earnings deck:

The company had $12.5M in cash at the end of June but subsequently raised $25.6M in July by issuing another 1.1M preferred shares after the quarter closed (bringing the total to 5.4M preferred shares).

This capital structure is not everybody's cup of tea, given the 11% yield which amounts to $14.85M in dividend cost per year. The preferred shares are redeemable at $25 a share from November onward so we'll see what happens although we're not under the impression that they will be redeemed anytime soon.

Valuation

The EV is roughly $270M; with revenue guided at $106M midpoint this amounts to a fairly modest EV/S of 2.5, and this is likely to fall considerably on a forward basis given that Meridian only accounts for 6 months and the synergies need time to materialize.

On the basis of its H2 adjusted-EBITDA run-rate of $25M, the shares trade on an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11. This too is likely to fall considerably on a forward basis.

Conclusion

We think the shares are attractive here. The company is obviously good at squeezing out cost of acquired companies, but in the process it also creates a ton of cross-selling opportunities and it is evolving to become a more substantial and more integrated healthcare IT company, which is an attractive proposition in itself.

We're not entirely convinced of financing these acquisitions mostly through issuing preferred shares, given the steep 11% yield. The advantage supposedly is in the fact that the company doesn't have to offer steep discounts on the commons if it would finance through that route.

Management seems to expect a rise in the share price of the common after which it becomes cheaper to take the preferred shares out. That doesn't seem to be an unreasonable thought.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MTBC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.