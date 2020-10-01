Small Stock Performance: Potentially Time For Reversal Of Fortune

One of the first challenges to the capital asset pricing model (CAPM) was made by Rolf Banz in his famous 1981 paper "The Relationship Between Return and Market Value of Common Stocks." Banz found that small firms have higher risk-adjusted returns than large firms. However, the performance of small stocks since the beginning of 2017 has been so poor that you have to go back to 2002 to find small stocks outperforming. From January 2017 through June 2020, the Fama-French large research index returned 12.3 percent (total return of 50.1 percent) versus the just 3.0 percent return (total return of just 10.9 percent) of the Fama-French small research index. From 2002 through June 2020, the Fama-French large research index returned 8.0 percent versus the 8.2 percent return of the Fama-French small research index.

The performance of small stocks since 2017 has been so poor that one can go all the way back to January 1980 and see that they have not outperformed. From January 2017 through June 2020, large stocks returned 11.7 percent versus the 11.3 percent return of small stocks. Such performance has caused many to question the existence of a size premium. Researchers have "rescued" the size premium by demonstrating that it is made much stronger (and implementation costs are reduced) when size is combined with the newer common factors of profitability, quality and defensive (low beta). Among the papers providing the empirical evidence are the 2018 study "Size Matters, if You Control Your Junk" by Clifford Asness, Andrea Frazzini, Ronen Israel, Tobias Moskowitz and Lasse Pedersen, the 2019 study "Size Factor in Multifactor Portfolios: Does the Size Factor Still Have Its Place in Multifactor Portfolios? " by Mikheil Esakia, Felix Goltz, Ben Luyten and Marcel Sibbe, and the 2020 study "Settling the Size Matter" by David Blitz and Matthias Hanauer.

Eric Sorensen and Sebastian Lancetti contribute to the literature on the size premium with their study "Small-Cap Allocations: Timing the Entry" which was published in the September 2020 issue of The Journal of Portfolio Management. In 1998, Sorensen, along with co-authors Mezrich and Miller, examined the cyclical drivers of small caps' outperformance between 1960 and 1995 in their study "Managing the Small Cap Cycle," a chapter in Frank Fabozzi's book "Active Equity Portfolio Management." Their research showed that during the nine-year period from 1974 to 1982, small-cap stocks (based on those within the Ibbotson index) beat the S&P 500 by a wealth accumulation of five times. However, the relative performance of smaller stocks quickly mean-reverted after 1982. What happened? Their research led them to conclude that the strong outperformance of smaller stocks between 1974 and 1982 could have been driven by the economic cycle, when economic growth and interest rates rose sharply. They noted: "The protracted disinflation after 1982 and the corresponding fall in interest rates could explain the underperformance of smaller stocks after the 1980s peak" - small caps peaked in 1982 when 30-year Treasuries yielded in excess of 14 percent. Following is a summary of their key findings:

Six-month periods of top-quartile growth (measured by economic leading indicator) resulted in the likelihood of small-cap dominance 69% of the time, compared with an unconditional probability of 55%. In contrast, during periods of lower-quartile economic leading indicator readings, the probability of small-cap outperformance contracted to 41%. During these periods, the likelihood of significant small-cap underperformance was 23%. During periods of the lowest quartile of volatility change (falling volatility), there was a 68% likelihood of positive small-cap premiums. This fell to a 30% chance during periods of rising volatility of a top-quartile nature. A rising U.S. dollar supports small-company premiums. Long-term rates are the most significant explanatory variable, with rising rates supporting the size premium.

Armed with this knowledge, Sorensen and Lancetti then showed that the cyclical drivers of the small-cap cycle identified in their earlier work continued to explain the relative performance of small caps over the period 1995-2020. They found:

There is a strong positive relationship between rising long rates and small-cap performance. For periods of top-quartile rate changes (rising), the premium was 3.1% for six-month periods. It was −2.1% for the low-quartile (falling) rates. For the three-year period going into the 2008-2009 global financial crisis (GFC), the Russell 2000 had a cumulative return of 25.5%. The Russell 1000 was much better at 35.4%. In contrast, the three-year post-GFC Russell 2000 cumulative returns were 63.5% and higher than the Russell 1000 result of 58.7%. I examined the performance of the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 indices before and after the recession from March 2001 through November 2001. For the three-year period ending February 2001, the Russell 2000 had a cumulative return of 6.6%. The Russell 1000 was much higher at 22.9%. In contrast, for the three-year period beginning in December 2001, the Russell 1000 returned a cumulative 10.6% versus 42.9 percent for the Russell 2000. In both cases, small stocks lagged prior to the downturn and led coming out.

Recession as defined by the NBER ( www.nber.org).

Source: PanAgora Asset Management (1979-March 2020).

The authors then turned to what the future might hold. They began by examining historical relative valuations. They formed a composite value metric for each stock in the Russell 1000 and 2000 indices based on book-to-price, earnings-to-price, and sales-to-price to create a median score. The following chart shows the relative valuations of small and large stocks over the period 1996-April 2020.

It shows that small stocks are historically relatively cheap. That raises the question of performance after periods of relative cheapness. The following chart below breaks the relative cheapness scores into deciles and shows the performance over the following three-year period.

As illustrated, the historical annualized size premium following periods of extreme cheapness (such as the current one) has been in excess of 7 percent a year.

The following chart also shows that small stocks look relatively cheap based on trailing five-year earnings.

Summary

Over the past 40 years, the persistence of a small-cap premium has waned. However, this may be due to cyclical or secular influences. Having reviewed the historical economic drivers of positive premiums, Sorensen and Lancetti concluded a reversion might well be on the near-term horizon. They stated it was likely that "(1) long-term rates cannot go much lower and will eventually rise; (2) the economy will recover from the current virus-induced recession; and (3) the relative valuations of small-cap stocks are quite stretched toward the cheap side, setting up a protracted reversal." They added: "Not one of these scenarios can stand alone as a reliable predictor of better days ahead for small-cap stocks. Together, they may."

