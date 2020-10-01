Disney may have lost as much as over $100 million. The company has already made it clear it won't be returning to PVOD with another blockbuster anytime soon.

As Disney (DIS), like every other company, continues to wrestle with the effects of COVID-19, there is broad agreement among bears and bulls - of which there continues to be far more of the latter than the former - that Disney is wrestling with it a little more than most, owing to its overexposure to parks and theaters, some of the riskiest and most restricted activities during a pandemic.

Recently, the release of Disney’s Mulan offered a bit of a ray of sunshine, as the film seemed to trounce the competition and outperform the COVID-adjusted expectations. While I do not doubt Mulan has generated considerable revenue - I mean, it’s a blockbuster Disney movie - I am extremely skeptical of the reports that the film has generated a monstrous revenue windfall and large profit for the company.

I will explain why, but because part of the problem here lies in inaccurate facts, not just analysis, I will need to clarify the record on Mulan a bit first.

What Happened?

This whole thing started a few months ago. At one point, it looked like theaters were reopening in July. Major chains like AMC (AMC) and Cinemark (CNK) were already penciling in a resumption of business around Independence Day before the “second wave” of coronavirus - which some insist is merely a continuation of a first wave that never ended - pushed things back.

Then, it all went downhill. Warner Brothers' announcement that it was once again delaying Tenet was shortly followed by Disney’s announcement that it was delaying Mulan, which, in turn, was promptly followed by announcements of wide-scale movie delays from Sony (SNE) and ViacomCBS’s (VIAC) Paramount. Worse still, at least some of these delayed films are open-ended delays, with no new release date set.

Tenet and Mulan, however, were only pausing for a breath. AT&T (T) announced that its Warner Brothers subsidiary would be putting Tenet out after all, through a typical theater release with the standard windowing. But Disney went a very different track, announcing that Mulan would not be going into US theaters at all. Instead, Disney was going to put it into the PVOD (Premium Video on Demand) window, Disney’s first foray there, for a price of $30. This would be accompanied by a scaled-back theater launch in those territories where the virus is sufficiently under control to allow it, of which the principal market focus was China.

A Cold Reception?

Mulan has been mired in a couple of different controversies. This isn’t the place to deep dive on them, but suffice to say the enthusiasm among Western audiences may have been tempered somewhat by the words and actions of certain people affiliated with the film. Regardless of whether you believe this should be the case or not, it does seem to be the case.

It’s not just Western qualms, though. The Chinese box office numbers have also been a little disappointing. Politics aside, there’s also evidence that a lot of Chinese viewers simply don’t like the film - don’t like its take on their culture and history, for one thing, but also don’t like the storywriting choices. They just don’t seem to think the film is very good.

Art, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder, of course, and I don’t offer this as proof that Mulan is a bad movie. But it’s pretty clear that even after considering the impact of COVID-19, this is just not where Disney was expecting to be with Mulan right now. It’s not quite a flop, but given the sheer size of the budgets on Disney’s mega-projects, it’s well below where the company would like it to be. What’s more, the second week drop-off was particularly steep, and coming off of already soft first-week numbers, it means that even if we can’t call Mulan a failure in China, we certainly can’t call it a success.

It's All On PVOD

In other words, it quickly became clear that Mulan’s only real hope was this untested - for Disney - PVOD approach. And for a few days, worries among bulls started to rise. But on September 12th, a mere eight days after launch, 7Park put out some early numbers. Disney+’s audience share for Mulan had come in at 29% so far.

Unfortunately, the numbers quickly got away from 7Park as something close to a mass delusion broke out. Some started whispering (and tweeting) that early estimates, against all odds, had Disney selling 9 million PVOD units - a $270 million revenue windfall - in the US alone.

These inflated numbers spread quickly, with multiple analysts (not here on Seeking Alpha) arguing the reported $270 million should really be seen as a “theater-equivalent” total of as much as $540 million in domestic box office sales, since Disney was keeping all the money instead of splitting it 50/50 with theaters. For an opening weekend and subsequent week would just be a monstrous haul, even for entertainment uberpower Disney.

It was precisely because the result was so out of this world that I was skeptical about it, almost from the off. I mean, $540 million? That’s almost at Endgame levels. Back in March, before COVID-19 made a mess of everything and theaters across the country were still open, Mulan was generally expected to generate below $100 million. But since I had no alternative numbers to offer at the time, I held my tongue.

Clarifying The Data

It was, instead, 7Park’s own co-founder, Brian Lichtenberger, who stepped in on Twitter to clarify matters. I am merely repeating his explanation here, which you can read yourself at the link above. In no way am I claiming this as my own (good) work.

Lichtenberger explained that some people had misinterpreted the numbers that 7Park had reported. “29% of the viewing audience” did not mean 29% of all of Disney+’s US subscribers. Rather, it meant 29% of those who had tuned into Disney+ on those two weekends and intervening week - which is not necessarily everyone who has an account, particularly with one weekend being a holiday and the other being back-to-school.

Lichtenberger proceeded to normalize the data by measuring audience share for all of Q3, since presumably every or almost every account has logged in at least once over that stretch to watch something, or they’d have cancelled. The new result? Mulan fell to 10.3%, roughly 3 million units sold assuming the bulls are right about 30 million US accounts.

Less-Optimistic Estimates

This is probably the best-case scenario. According to Samba TV, Mulan actually sold only 1.12 million Premier Access units over the opening weekend - which would correspond to a maximum theater equivalency of $67 million. Rich Greenfield was not wrong when he said that that number, if accurate, was an “unmitigated disaster.”

Why would a four-day sample be so ominous? For the same reason that 1.12 million units over a four-day span almost certainly could not possibly become 3 million over the 8-day span that 7Park measured: PVOD is not theater-equivalent.

Theaters are capacity-limited - only so many people can fit in at a time, and you can only watch once before you have to leave and make way for someone else. This has more significance than is generally appreciated for analyzing theaters and comparing them to other sales channels. (It’s also why Disney’s run of movie dominance is probably doomed no matter what happens, but I covered that in my last article.)

PVOD, by contrast, is digital. This means that unlike theaters, there are no lines and no capacity limits: anyone who wants to buy the PVOD can do so the moment it comes out. What’s more, there are no “repeat viewings” in the theater sense - $30 buys the right to watch Mulan indefinitely, as long as the Disney+ membership doesn’t lapse.

So, unlike theaters, where opening weekends tend to fall off only gradually in succeeding weeks, PVOD’s drop-off is likely to be far sharper. The opening few days probably represent well over half of all the people who will ultimately purchase the PVOD. As the clock ticks down, anyone who hasn’t bought it yet will decide they might as well wait until December 4th, when Mulan becomes generally available on Disney+.

Not Another Acronym!

What’s worse, repeat viewings aren’t the only revenue source being lost. Remember how the new PVOD deal works: $30 for unlimited viewings until Mulan becomes generally available to all Disney+ subscribers, a transition that the PVOD buyers won’t even notice, since they’re also subscribers.

In this way, it is not quite an outright purchase, but it is something far more than a movie ticket. The only real restriction is that the viewing rights remain tied to Disney+. That is, you have to keep paying the $7 per month to retain access to it, along with the rest of the Disney+ catalog.

This means that Disney’s sale of PVOD also encompasses (read: cannibalizes) another revenue source: TVOD.

When $30 Isn't $30

You know what TVOD is, even if you’re not used to calling it that. TVOD is Transactional Video On Demand, the digital rentals for $4.99 or $5.99 on Amazon (AMZN) and Apple’s (AAPL) digital stores. Basically, TVOD is PVOD without the “Premium” part, because you have to wait longer for it to reach stores, more like the typical windowing strategies studios pursued pre-COVID-19.

Under Disney’s approach, and unlike other studios PVOD sales, Disney’s rental doesn’t expire. So, no one will be doing TVOD, most likely - anyone who would be interested in paying $30 to rent Mulan has no reason to wait, and Disney doesn’t appear interested in offering $5 rentals through other digital storefronts that would compete with Disney+. TVOD appears to simply be gone, for Mulan at least.

How significant is this? Well, historically, for every $1 films generate at the US box office, they generate just under another $1.50 in international box office and just over $1.60 in ancillary revenue streams such as premium cable first-run deals, digital TVOD, and physical disk rentals and sales. In other words, the total box office take represents roughly 60% of the film's total revenue generation, with post-box office sales the other 40%. This means that Disney’s $30 “revenue windfall” on each sale is more like $18 after accounting for non-theater cannibalization.

You could argue for adjusting that number. Physical disk sales are probably still likely. But on the other hand, some of Disney’s $30 probably goes towards the extra coding needed for adding a new PVOD option to what was previously an unlimited access service, as well as credit card fees and perhaps a few broken theater commitments depending on contractual terms. And TVOD is probably larger than physical sales by a considerable margin at this point. Altogether, I don’t think the $18 estimate is too far off.

Building An Estimate

I’m going to follow the lead of the Disney bulls and use a 30 million baseline estimate to convert that into a “theater-equivalent” box office result. Let’s take 7Park’s 10% estimate instead of the lower Samba one and say Disney has sold 3 million PVOD units. I doubt the company sold many more after that, as I’ve explained, but it was a school week. We could bump it up slightly by adding some post-2nd weekend sales, but we could also bump it down by averaging Samba’s and 7Park’s estimate. Let’s assume those cancel out and just leave it at 3 million.

With the TVOD cannibalization and associated operating costs, that’s $18 x 3 million units in revenue for Disney. As we’ve covered, Disney is not sharing that revenue this time, so that translates to a higher “theater-equivalent” number. But not quite as high as the bulls think. Disney, as I’ve explained before, takes a far higher share of the box office than typical studios, owing to its dominant box office position. It can range anywhere from 55% to as high as two-thirds for Marvel and Star Wars titles. Let’s take the lower end of that at 55% and round up slightly to an even $100 million in US box office equivalent. That is $100 million in total theatrical run in the US for a film that had been eyeing close to a $100 million opening weekend!

Financial Estimates

Stepping outside of expectations, that total also doesn’t look good when compared to the actual bottom line. Generally, studios aim to break even on films in the box office, so that they can generate actual profit off of the subsequent sales in other channels.

Disney’s budget for Mulan isn’t clear, but unofficial reports put it at $200 million, before whatever was spent on marketing prior to the COVID-19 outbreak derailing the plan. Often, movie marketing budgets are equal to the production budget, but that relationship sort of breaks down a little at very high budget levels, plus COVID-19 has scrambled a lot of marketing plans and lowered advertising costs.

Still, Mulan was in the home stretch of its advertising when COVID-19 shut everything down. Let’s call promotional activities an additional $100 million only, to be conservative and fair to Disney. Even at the higher end of the revenue share range (the end more favorable to the studio), Disney would have needed $500 million in box office to break even. Between the US and China’s disappointments, it looks like the company will be lucky to reach half of that.

Disney's Opinion Is Apparently In, Too

Overall, this puts Disney's losses on Mulan at anywhere from $80 to $150 million.

I recognize that, like any analysis, there is some degree of estimation here, though I’ve tried to support factually each assertion I’ve made. If you still have any lingering doubts about the results of the PVOD experiment, look no further than the company’s own actions.

Not long after the experiment started and Disney got to see the results in its corporate offices - unlike us, the company don’t have to guess - Disney announced that it would delay Marvel’s next installment, Black Widow, from November to next May. A return to PVOD doesn’t seem high on its wish list.

Investment Summary

I recognize that we can’t know for sure, but it seems to me almost certain that Disney lost a considerable amount of money on Mulan with a gamble on PVOD that didn’t pan out. That has implications for other Disney blockbusters as long as COVID-19 remains with us. The renewed enthusiasm in some quarters for the company seems to me somewhat premature, with the movie business and the parks still closed and the media business under continued cord-cutting pressure.

The only small winners here may be the usual partners that Disney spurned to go solo on Mulan. AMC and Cinemark can be confident that Disney will probably be returning to them soon, assuming theaters ever reopen. To a lesser extent, Apple and Amazon are probably glad to hear that TVOD won't be swallowed up by PVOD anytime soon, either. Finally, Warner Brothers, Sony and Viacom are probably congratulating themselves on their own, somewhat more successful COVID-19 movie strategies right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.