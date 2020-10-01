Both the U.S. and Canadian businesses have returned to organic revenue growth, and Ferguson continues to take share in the residential and commercial markets.

Ferguson's fourth-quarter revenue was basically in line with prior guidance, but earnings were notably better, with mid-single digit overall growth and low-double digit growth in the U.S.

The basic story at Ferguson plc (OTCQX:FERGY) is a good business getting better in a market that is improving, but is still lumpy and fragile. Relative to my article from just a couple of days ago, the company delivered better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results and commentary on underlying markets that I believe was better than many analysts and investors expected, but maybe more in line with what they hoped.

Ferguson goes into fiscal 2021 with a healthy balance sheet, a willingness to resume M&A, and ongoing share growth opportunities across its primary U.S. market. A weaker commercial construction market is a threat, but one that I think is increasingly well-understood by the market, and the residential market remains quite healthy. I’ve raised my expectations a bit (more over the next 12-24 months rather than long term), and I still believe that there’s an argument for Ferguson shares closing the valuation gap with other more highly valued names in the distribution space.

Beating Prior Guidance

Relative to the preview that management gave late in July, actual fourth-quarter and fiscal 2020 results came in better than both that guidance and Street expectations. Revenue was pretty much on target, with a 2.6% decline in the ongoing businesses - a 2.4% decline in the U.S. and a 5.6% decline in Canada. The UK saw a 27% organic revenue decline.

While management had previewed a double-digit decline in EBITA, actual EBITA improved 5% from the prior year, with margin improving 70bp. This outperformance was helped in part by initial successes in cost reduction/restructuring efforts, including a roughly half-completed U.S. branch consolidation effort (covering 78 branches). U.S. earnings rose more than 12%, with margin improving more than a point (to over 10%), while Canada earnings fell 37%, with margin falling 240bp to 5%. The UK operation was loss-making versus a modest year-ago profit (a negative 2.3% margin versus 3.6% a year ago).

Ferguson also did meaningfully better than I’d expected on free cash flow, though the difference was predominantly on working capital. That’s not a negative in and of itself, but I do expect a rebuild of working capital as the business returns to growth, so I think it may behoove investors to consider the FCF progression either on an ex-working capital basis (so-called “structural free cash flow”) or a smoothed multi-year basis.

Improving Underlying Trends

Between recent updates from retailers (and in some cases, rivals) like Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s (LOW), tool manufacturers like Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) and Techtronic (OTCPK:TTNDY), and HVAC players like Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) and Lennox International (LII), it was basically expected that Ferguson would see some signs of improvement in its U.S. business.

Ferguson reported that the U.S. business returned to growth in August and has seen growth at a low-single digit rate on a quarter-to-date basis against “flat” overall markets. While the residential market is healthy, commercial is starting to get wobblier, and industrial remains fairly weak. Still, Ferguson continues to gain share, with management estimating that it outgrew its markets by about 260bp in FY’20, with three points of outgrow in residential and two points in commercial (industrial was slightly weaker).

I expect healthy residential markets to continue on into calendar 2021. Management said that they see solid new development activity, and that’s a concern I recently noted in reference to Mueller Water Products (MWA) - while residential building activity has been strong, I’ve had some concerns about the pace of new development starts. Ferguson isn’t as leveraged to new development starts, but it does sound as though the pipeline remains healthy.

Management’s commentary on the commercial market wasn’t surprisingly to me in the least, with management noting increasing signs of weakness in retail, office, and lodging, partly offset by strength in logistics/distribution and data center. I was surprised, though, to hear healthcare called out as an area of strength.

Ferguson also had positive commentary on the Canadian market, with that business also returning to growth in August. I don’t see such a robust housing market for Canada, but I see the residential and commercial trends there as both more subdued than in the U.S. (less boom/bust).

Healthy Capital And A Return To M&A

I had expected Ferguson to reinstate its dividend for the next fiscal year and thought there was a decent chance of the company announcing a dividend for FY’20, but I was positively surprised by the announcement of a $2.082 dividend that basically fully reinstated the skipped/suspended interim dividend. Management did also announce, though, that it was keeping its $500 million buyback program on hold for the time being.

Ferguson has been an active acquirer over the years, but COVID-19 brought that to a halt, with no new deals since March. Management is looking to get back to M&A, and core markets like plumbing, HVAC, fire, and industrial (fluid control products like pipes and valves) remain highly fragmented with plenty of targets across North America.

Management basically confirmed its prior plans for its listings; moving forward with an additional U.S. listing in the first half of calendar 2021 with an eye toward eventually shifting toward a more U.S.-based structure (whether that means delisting in the UK is yet to be determined).

The disposal of the UK operation remains in play, but COVID-19 has created some challenges with regard to timing. As I expected, management is exploring options in parallel to the initial announcement of its intent to do a demerger. In the interests of context, while Ferguson’s historical base may be in the UK business, it has long been a laggard, with margins half or worse of those in the U.S. business for the last five years, and Brexit is hardly improving the outlook there.

Outlook

With better fourth-quarter/second-half results than I’d expected and positive guidance, I’m boosting my numbers for the next 12-24 months by a modest amount (about 1% on revenue). I’m also looking for slightly faster margin improvement given the early results of the restructuring efforts, but I’m not changing my long-term assumptions (so, a faster/sharper rise than before, but the same endpoint). With that, I’m looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid-single digits, with FCF growth on the high end of the mid-single digits (that grey area of around 7.5% between “mid-” and “high” single digits).

Bottom Line

Ferguson isn’t particularly cheap on a cash flow basis, but it’s hard to find industrial/industrial-adjacent businesses that are. That does give me some pause, but the shares look undervalued on the basis of its margins and ROIC/ROA, as well as relative to other high-quality comps in distribution, and I expect that gap to shrink over time. With a healthy residential market underpinning the business, I’m still bullish on Ferguson.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.