Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has closed its acquisition of Indian telecom towers and is in the process of acquiring a minority interest in the Sabine Pass LNG terminal.

Brookfield Property Partners presented a slide that may signal its new strategy of focusing on about 20-25% of core properties in office and retail.

I would like to share some of my immediate impressions upon watching Brookfield's presentations on September 24, 2020. The presentations were based on already digested Q2 numbers and repeated the same old mantra familiar for Brookfield watchers. However, the speakers introduced some new themes that we will focus on. This is not a well-organized analytical material, but rather, quick notes inspired by the webcast.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

BAM reiterated it will raise $100 billion for the current generation of flagship funds, about twice the amount of the previous generation. While not new, it is still important for BAM's shareholders: the growth of fee-bearing assets under management (AUM) is the simplest way to assess BAM's progress. Just as a reminder: at the end of Q2, BAM had about $277 billion of fee-generating AUM on a consolidated basis.

Besides flagship funds, BAM is successfully advancing other relatively recent strategies, such as perpetual private funds, public corporations in addition to public LPs (BPYU, BEPC, BIPC), and co-investment capital.

On top of this, BAM CEO Bruce Flatt also disclosed several completely new investment themes that are expected to contribute in the future:

Secondary funds. Private funds are illiquid and long-term in nature. During the fund's lifetime, some parties may be interested in exiting earlier and others may be interested in entering at a later stage. This can lead to the secondary market with BAM firmly in control of the process. Mr. Flatt evaluated this opportunity at $25-50 billion of AUM. Impact funds. In late August, Brookfield announced the appointment of Mark Carney (the former Governor of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada) as a Vice-Chair and Head of ESG and Impact Fund investing. Mr. Flatt tagged the effort at $50-100 billion of AUM, but these figures may turn out to be modest. The theme is very popular, Mr. Carney seems a unique figure to head the effort, and Brookfield is already a big investor in renewable energy and utilizes various green topics in other parts of its business. Technology funds. This is another $50-100 billion AUM shot, and Mr. Flatt pronounced the magical word "software" in relation to it. A group of technology investors already exists within BAM, but so far has been rather limited in its efforts. I would not hold my breath about it: apart from certain BBU's and, especially, BIP's efforts in telecommunications, hi-tech is not known to be BAM's specialty. Insurance. Arguably, this was the most exciting announcement of the day. Bruce Flatt estimates the opportunity at $100-200 billion, and BAM has an ace in its sleeve: Oaktree is deemed to be one of the best credit managers in the world and is uniquely fit to manage insurance float. This is not a theory: BAM already has some fledgling insurance operations, and to the best of my understanding, Oaktree has been managing BBU-owned Genworth Canada's funds. At current interest rates, BAM can acquire long-term pension obligations (such as corporate pensions and annuities that Mr. Flatt mentioned) cheaply and utilize Oaktree's skills profitably. Life insurance companies are trading at fractions of their book values today, and Mr. Flatt did not exclude an acquisition to ramp up the scale quickly.



To understand this further, let us consider a typical example of what is going on in the sector: Lincoln National Corp. (LNC), a well-known life insurer with a market cap of $6 billion, trades at about 30% of its book value and has $114 billion of investments on its books. Of course, I am not suggesting LNC as an acquisition target. But life insurers, in addition to life policies, have plenty of pension obligations on their books, and the valuations may be enticing for a long-term player: buy a majority stake, dispose of or re-insure life policies, and keep a book of pensions and annuities only. If Oaktree can improve the insurer's net investment income pocketing management fees in the process, an acquisition in the sector may become possible should an opportunity emerge. BAM is notoriously long-term-oriented, and when, at a certain point, interest rates go up, this patience may become richly awarded. Most of Brookfield's empire benefits from low interest rates and an insurance subsidiary can introduce a desirable diversification.

As usual, BAM mentioned buybacks but was not particularly focused on them despite its current low share price. It may mean that the management anticipates other more important or profitable uses of capital, such as support of struggling BPY, seeding new investment strategies, or an acquisition in the insurance sector.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP, BEPC)

I was again impressed by Sachin Shah. Since 2016, when Mr. Shah became the CEO, BEP has evolved as a more dynamic and diversified company. At 42, he is one of the youngest within the top Brookfield brass, and his corporate ascent may continue.

BEP has not suffered from 2020 economic turbulence at all, and intends to grow together with the renewable sector. In presentations, a particular emphasis was put on solar development activities. Accounting for the development pipeline of 18 GW, BEP predicts FFO/unit growth of 6-11%. The company's future seems bright, but its dividend yield is historically low which may signal the partnership is fully valued. However, the next day after the presentations, BEP units shot up 6.5%.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY, BPYU)

BPY is suffering due to its retail exposure, and its presentations, in my opinion, were the weakest. A lot was said about the advantages of brick-and-mortar, and the forbidden word "Amazon" (AMZN) was never mentioned (it appeared on one slide in passing).

However, there was one slide worth reproducing here.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

Source: BPY presentation

This slide may signal a new strategy that makes a lot of sense. Namely, BPY will concentrate only on its very top properties for its core and gradually dispose of everything else. These core holdings will be in addition to enhanced development activities and opportunistic investments in private funds.

The advantages are obvious: BPY will insulate itself from the current retail crisis and the future office crisis if it ever comes. The partnership will become less bulky, more transparent, and, perhaps, less leveraged. Profitability may grow as well, and the unit price is likely to follow.

The execution is guaranteed to be challenging: how to dispose of 100 non-core malls? At first, BPY (supported by BAM) intends to contain pandemic damage doing whatever is possible on a short-term basis: supporting retailers, reducing labor force, redeveloping properties, advancing new services, and so on. Once the pandemic is over thanks to medical advances, the situation may temporarily improve and private real estate markets will come back to life. For BPY, it will be a window of opportunity to reduce its retail footprint. At that time, stabilized, partially redeveloped, and diversified non-core malls may demand relatively high prices because of low interest rates.

The last several paragraphs are purely an author's speculation supported only by a single slide and announced layoffs by BPY. Please treat it with caution.

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

All three BBU presenters were convincing, and the units performed exceptionally well last Thursday and Friday. Among other things, Cyrus Madon (BBU's CEO) mentioned that the partnership is buying back its units as fast as it can, and that did not go unnoticed.

Mr. John Barkhouse, BBU's Managing Director in charge of operations, delivered what was, in my opinion, the best presentation of the day. Until recently, he served as the CEO of Clarios, an auto battery manufacturer, which is currently the biggest BBU business. Every third car in the world is powered by a Clarios battery. Mr. Barkhouse vividly explained how Clarios had overcome the economic paralysis of Q2 and depicted its bright future related to the growing number of cars on the road and the role Clarios batteries will play in hybrid and electric vehicles. For those who are interested in the topic, I suggest listening to this presentation.

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP, BIPC)

BIP is performing very well, and the presentations did not disappoint either. Sam Pollock, BIP's CEO, emphasized two recent acquisitions: Indian telecom towers (about 160,000 of them that formerly belonged to Reliance Jio) and the LNG terminal.

Everything is more or less clear with telecom towers. In the absence of nasty political or currency surprises, this investment has the potential to become phenomenal due to the growth of the Indian cell industry and the ability to rent out the same towers to other carriers besides Reliance Jio.

However, BIP was short in explaining its LNG investment rationale besides common words about the LNG potential. BIP purchased from Blackstone its shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP). Normally, BIP is a controlling and operating shareholder. In rare cases, when it does not operate the asset (like in natural gas pipeline JV with Kinder Morgan (KMI)), it still retains significant control. As far as I understand, this is not the case with CQP that is controlled and operated by Cheniere (LNG). Secondly, CQP's growth potential seems largely exhausted, as it has built all of its liquefaction trains but one. Most likely, BIP will provide more details about this transaction on its Q3 earnings call.

There was one important topic that Mr. Pollock did not mention: the unloading of BIP's Australian coal terminal. This is a huge regulated asset that was supposed to be sold about half a year ago, but the process was stopped by the pandemic. The current plan is to IPO the terminal, which may be more challenging. BIP is quite excited about its potential in data and energy investments and wants to exit something as unpopular as coal, even the metallurgical one.

One of the three BIP presenters was Ms. Jenine Krause, who serves as the CEO of Enercare, one of BIP's relatively recent investments. I was planning an article about Enercare as an example of BIP's investment prowess, but it is not needed any longer. Enercare rents residential water heaters and HVAC in the US and Canada. BIP paid a lot for this mundane business, but within the next 2-3 years, Enercare is expected to become one of BIP's fattest cash cows. It is Buffett's type of business. I will not retell the presentation - please take a look at the materials.

Oaktree

Being private, Oaktree did not present, but it figured prominently in BAM's presentations. The acquisition turned out to be very timely and seems more promising with every quarter. BAM is still at the very beginning of harvesting synergies.

Conclusions

Most of Brookfield's empire is in great shape. BIP, BEP, and Oaktree are already firing on all cylinders. BBU will join them before long. BPY is the only struggling part, primarily because of its retail exposure. As I showed in my previous post, the risks caused by this exposure are not dramatic. Most importantly, AUM will keep growing, and its Investor Day explicitly disclosed some longer-term growth plans. BAM remains attractively positioned for long-term investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, BIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.