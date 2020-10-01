CGBD's fragile portfolio, new dividend categorization, and previous ominous comments from the CEO are signs that the company might lower dividends.

A new internal risk system shows that 30% of investments are at risk of default.

The pandemic exposed weaknesses in CGBD's investment portfolio after sales decreased by 20% in the second quarter.

The pandemic exposed weaknesses in TCG BDC's (CGBD) portfolio after revenue decreased by 20% in the three months ending June 30th. The result is disappointing, given the company's small equity investments.

A new internal risk system revealed a substantial risk in CGBD's portfolio. 30% of the portfolio is at risk of default, according to management's estimates using a new risk system. Nonetheless, the risky investments highlighted by the new system are mostly secured first-lien debt instruments. The company expects to recover the debt amount, at least partially, if these loans become non-performing.

Investors have the green light to invest, but the advice is to proceed with caution. At the current level, CGBD is fairly valued, reflecting all the risks and potential returns inherent in the stock. Investors should embrace themselves to a volatile dividend and stock yields.

A new risk system

When CGBD reported NAV values for the second quarter, the trailing multiples it used for risk assessment did not fully incorporate the economic reality of its portfolio, because the lockdown was then only recently introduced. I wrote about this in detail, back in June, here.

The trailing market multiple methods for risk assessment is meant to ensure that the management doesn't use over-optimistic estimations in valuation, but the method has its shortcomings, as explained above.

Recently, CGBD adjusted its risk assessment system to reflect the management's view of future performance. Below is an extract from the Q2 earnings call, earlier last month, where Taylor Boswell, the company's CIO explains the benefits of the new risk system:

In order to better communicate portfolio risk, we made the decision this quarter to update our risk rating methodology. The prior methodology's heavy tie to trailing 12-month financial performance came up short and communicating shifting risk, as reporting would have lagged in this rapidly evolving cycle. Our new methodology, which more appropriately weights qualitative, quantitative, and transaction dynamics, allows us to report earlier with more clarity and transparency, what we know about current and prospective performance. - Taylor Boswell, CIO

How did CGBD perform during the lockdown?

TCG BDC's net investment income decreased by 20% in the second quarter ending June 2020. Below are the factors contributing to this decline.

Increase in the number of non-performing loans. A decrease in LIBOR. Reduction of the size of the investment portfolio.

Non-performing loans

During the pandemic, two companies defaulted on their debt, bringing the total of non-performing loans to six. The cost value of these non-performing loans currently stands at 6% of total investments (valued at cost).

Below is a list of companies currently on default.

Source: Table created by the author. Data from CGBD's financial statement. Figures in thousands.

The two companies that defaulted during the pandemic are Central Security Group and Direct Travel Inc.

Central Security Group installs home security and alarm devices. Demand dropped as lockdown measures meant that homeowners spent more time in their homes.

Direct Travel provides business travel management. Social distancing measures pushed businesses into finding new ways to work remotely from home, lowering the demand for business travel.

LIBOR

99% of CGBD's debt investments are tied to LIBOR. In the six months ending June 30th, the 3-Month LIBOR decreased from 1.9% to 0.25%. This is quite a large change.

The weighted average interest on CGBD's debt portfolio decreased from 8.22% to 7.34% in the first six months of this year.

Portfolio Size

The company cut its investment portfolio by $153 million or 7% in Q2.

Date/Account December 31st 2019 June 30th 2020 Total Investments at Cost $ 2,048,349 $ 2,201,451

Source: Table created by the author. Data from CGBD's financial statement. Figures in thousands

How sustainable are CGBD dividends?

There are two conditions for sustainable dividends

Affordable payout ratio Quality investment portfolio

CGBD's payout ratio is 97.4% in Q2. This payout level is normal in the industry and is affordable if the company sustains its income, which brings us to the second topic.

The Portfolio Quality

CGBD investment portfolio is risky.

The company's CIO knows it

Significant risk remains both in the macro environment and within pockets of our own exposures. -Taylor Boswell, CIO

The CFO knows it

Quite frankly most of our transactions have financial covenants. So quite a few borrowers dealing with second quarter breaches or anticipated breaches. -Thomas Hennigan, CFO

The US Government knows it

Source: Company financial statements. Internal risk rating 3 to 5 reflects a high probability of default.

... and now you know it

So the answer is no, CGBD is not the safest 16% forward dividend yield in the world. There is a chance that the company will cut the dividend and report lower net asset value in the coming quarters.

Signs of lower dividends in the coming quarters.

I believe CGBD is preparing investors for lower dividends. The company previously committed to paying $0.37 quarterly dividends. Despite that investors will still receive $0.37 per share next quarter, the management now categorizes $0.32 as a quarterly dividend and $0.05 as a special dividend. The management is committing to the $0.32 quarterly dividends but from now on, the special dividends will depend on performance.

I think that by using a new categorization for dividend distributions, combined with the frail state of the portfolio, the company is preparing investors for the possibility of lower distributions in the coming 3 to 9 months.

The company's CEO made this comment on the effect of COVID on earnings during the Q1 earnings call.

... we would not be surprised by some level of payment volatility over the next few quarters. - Linda Pace, CEO

Having said that, CGBD has $221 million available under its credit facility. The company can borrow and invest the proceeds to maintain the dividends. If this scenario materializes, I might be wrong in my conclusion.

Summary

The pandemic exposed weaknesses in TCG BDC's portfolio. A new risk system reveals that 30% of the company's portfolio is in the high default risk category. There is a chance that the company will cut the dividend and report lower net asset value in the coming quarters.

At the current level, CGBD is fairly valued, reflecting all the risks and potential returns inherent in the stock. Investors should embrace themselves to a volatile dividend yield and stock price.

