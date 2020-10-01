Tanker Market Outlook: Demand For Tankers To Drop With Oil Consumption

But the pandemic has changed the short- and long-term outlook for oil consumption and therefore tankers.

The tanker orderbook has dropped to a 23-year low, according to data from Clarksons. In “normal” times, a 1% increase in global crude oil market growth would have implied an additional demand of about 25 VLCCs, according to Straitship Brokers. However, the International Energy Agency predicts that demand will average 91.9 million barrels per day in 2020, a year-over-year drop of 8.1 million barrels. And crude oil runs will drop by 6.9 million per day in 2020 and will only rebound 4.5 million in 2021, which will be 2.7 mmbd below the historic peak in 2018. Therefore, the low tanker orderbook is not likely to be a supportive factor for tanker rates as it would normally be.

On the contrary, the number of tankers delivered in 2020 has exceeded the number scrapped, according to data from VesselsValue. As a result, the fleet size is the largest in at least two years.

Due to the oil price collapse in the spring, and the contango oil futures pricing structure, as much as 10% of the VLCC fleet was used as floating storage. But with oil futures prices correcting, those tankers have become available for trading. As a result, VLCC rates have collapsed.

Long-Term Outlook

The long-term demand for oil tankers and rates depends largely on the demand for oil, and more specifically, oil transport. However, as a result of the pandemic, global oil inventories have reached glut levels in consuming areas such as the U.S. and Asia.

In addition, the U.S. production of crude has been hit hard by the price collapse.

Therefore, the implied export of U.S. shale oil to Asia is likely to be far less than previously expected. That trade route is more than double the distance from the Persian Gulf to Asia, which had been a major factor supporting VLCC rates. As of September 28, the VLCC dirty tanker rate had dropped to $8,900/day, down from the 2020 average of $63,900/day.

Longer term, the BP Energy Outlook 2020 says that global oil demand may have already peaked in 2019 and that oil consumption may never recover to the pre-pandemic levels. Two of its three scenarios show oil demand dropping by over 10% by 2030, and the most conservative scenario shows oil demand leveling-off for the balance of the decade before declining further.

Source: BP.

BP (BP) predicts fossil fuel demand will be replaced by renewables as the world transitions to electricity to meet future energy demand. BP CEO Bernard Looney said that the company plans to cut its oil and gas production by 40 percent over the next decade. The company also said it will accelerate investment in renewables and biofuels by 10-fold to around $5 billion per year by 2030.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is looking to slash up to 40% off the cost of producing oil and gas so it can overhaul its business and focus more on renewable energy and power markets. Chief executive Ben van Beurden said that the company had started a program “to redesign and restructure toward a fundamentally simpler, more effective organization that can deliver the very best from our traditional businesses, from our customer-centric businesses as well and rapidly and purposefully innovate for our future business models. You will hear more about all of this in time, but I can tell you now that besides reshaping and redesigning, we will also resize as appropriate.”

Total SA (TOT) is slightly more optimistic about global oil demand. It expects peak demand in about a decade. However, tanker owners placing orders have to look out more than 20 years, due to the new shipbuild time and the usual life of a tanker.

Conclusions

The demand outlook for tankers to transport crude oil has changed dramatically as a result of the pandemic, as well as the expected transition of the major oil companies from oil and gas production to renewables. I expect the tanker industry is at the start of a long-term decline.

The 5 biggest oil tanker companies by 12-month trailing (TTM) revenue as of September 8 are #1 Teekay Corp. (TK), #2 Euronav NV (EURN), #3 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), #4 Frontline (FRO), and #5 #5 DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT). Their stock market share price performances year-to-date, as of September 29, were: TK -59%, EURN -30%, STNG -72%, FRO -51%, DHT -38%.

I have been trading tanker names from the short side in 2020 with success. I am currently short Nordic American Tankers (NAT). It has been an attractive short play.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.