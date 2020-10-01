While I like AZYO's portfolio, I have questions about its revenue trajectory in a continuing Covid-19 environment; the IPO appears pricey, so I'll watch from the sidelines.

The firm is commercializing various regenerative medicine products in the U.S.

Quick Take

Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is commercializing regenerative medical products for various medical procedures.

AZYO has a full portfolio of promising products but uncertainties from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its near-term growth trajectory and a pricey IPO lead me to pass on it.

Company & Technology

Silver Spring, Maryland-based Aziyo was founded to develop a portfolio of products that assist the body in regenerating faster from operations in the cardiovascular, orthopedic and surgical site soft tissue reconstruction functions.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ronald Lloyd, who has been with the firm since June 2018 and was previously EVP and president of Hospital Therapies of Mallinckrodt (MNK).

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's pacemaker envelope technology:

Source: Aziyo Biologics

The company's core products and non-core service are described in the table below:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $45 million and include HighCape Partners and KeraLink International.

Customer Acquisition Costs

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 45.0% 2019 37.7% 2018 33.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, swung to negative (0.2x) in the most recent reporting period due to providers postponing procedures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 -0.2 2019 0.2

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the company's primary market is a derivative of the overall pacemaker market, which was an estimated $4.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 2.0% from 2018 to 2023.

In one respect, the market is divided between implantable and external pacemakers. In 2019, the company estimates that there were 'more than 600,000 procedures in the United States to install or replace implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers...which represents an estimated $600 million opportunity.'

Also, The firm's focus is on the implantable pacemaker market for its envelope product. However, it has since expanded its total addressable market by offering other orthopedic and soft tissue reconstruction products.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include the following. The company's various products face competition from a number of companies.

Medtronic (MDT)

Gore

Terumo (OTCPK:TRUMF)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

MTF

NuVasive (NUVA)

Vivex Biologics

LifeNet Health

AbbVie (ABBV)

Surgalign (SRGA)

Stryker (SYK)

Ethicon

Financial Status

Aziyo's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue

Reduced gross profit but increased gross margin

Increased operating losses and higher negative operating margin

Growing cash flow used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 18,442,000 -6.4% 2019 $ 42,901,000 9.9% 2018 $ 39,038,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 8,999,000 -3.6% 2019 $ 19,768,000 24.0% 2018 $ 15,945,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 48.80% 2019 46.08% 2018 40.84% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (6,945,000) -37.7% 2019 $ (8,409,000) -19.6% 2018 $ (8,221,000) -21.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (9,738,000) 2019 $ (11,939,000) 2018 $ (11,566,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (7,029,000) 2019 $ (7,225,000) 2018 $ (5,447,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $990,000 in cash and $26.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was negative ($12.4 million).

IPO Details

Aziyo intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 2.9 million shares of its Class A common stock, offered at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $20.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is a positive signal of support from the investor.

Class B shares will be non-voting and convertible into Class A shares, subject to certain ownership limitations.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $198.9 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $7.9 million to hire additional sales personnel and expand our marketing programs; approximately $10.6 million to fund product development and clinical research activities; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Piper Sandler, Cowen, Cantor and Truist Securities.

Commentary

Aziyo is seeking public investment to hire more sales reps as it builds out its direct sales group and invests in channel partnerships for its various product rollouts.

The company has been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and patients and healthcare providers have cancelled and delayed procedures that use Aziyo's products.

I expect revenue to bounce back as these procedures are completed.

The market opportunity for regenerative medical products is significant but doesn't have a high expected growth rate.

However, these new generation products require time to get into the hands of surgeons as they learn the benefits and begin to include them in their workflows.

As to valuation, compared to NuVasive, the IPO appears to be overpriced in most every major respect, so that is a concern.

While I like AZYO's regenerative product approach and future prospects, its short-term trajectory may continue to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the IPO looks pricey.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 7, 2020.

