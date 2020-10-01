Will this work out for them? What other companies are likely to engage in similar deals in the coming years?

Further consolidation has been overdue in upstream exploration and production ("E&P"), although there have been significant near-term impediments. While cheap valuations offer potential deals of a lifetime for acquirers, buying more assets comes at a time when management teams are uncertain about oil price direction, regulatory risk, and finding the so-called "right fit". Cheap can always get cheaper, and firms that looked smart last year - Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was one - are now fretting over the deals they made.

Because of this, the tie-up between WPX Energy (WPX) and Devon Energy (DVN) surprised many. Perhaps the biggest news in energy recently, the transaction creates one of the largest unconventional oil producers in North America, trailing only Occidental Petroleum, ConocoPhillips (COP), and EOG Resources (EOG). Is there more of this on the way, and perhaps more importantly, who else is likely to engage in these kinds of transactions?

WPX Energy and Devon Energy: Outlook

This merger does come via an all-stock merger of equals (WPX Energy shareholders receive 0.5165 shares of Devon Energy per share they own) - a structure that offers more limited risk to the majority buyer Devon Energy, particularly given the limited premium paid to WPX Energy based on recent prices. While larger scale (280 mmboepd of oil production) is a big win here, what I think is worth mentioning first is capital allocation and the overall presentation. Shale, as it has shifted away from being a playground for growth seekers to more of the "value" crowd out of necessity, has really been working hard to sell the shift in the business model to buyers. The deal pitch book is chock-full of things these new kinds of investors want to see: breakeven prices, calls for limited oil production growth, and a fixed-plus-variable dividend structure - the latter of which has been getting a lot of attention on Wall Street lately as a new means of capital allocation from E&Ps.

(Source: Company Presentation)

This is the "new shale", prioritizing free cash flow and shareholder return over growth at any cost. Not all - and probably the majority - of investors are not yet biting this hook, but optics-wise, this is what early adopters of "Shale 3.0" want to see these companies working towards.

As far as the nuts and bolts of this deal go, the new and larger Devon Energy will see leverage changes very little: up to 2.0x. However, assuming synergies are hit, its WTI breakeven will move lower (to $33 per barrel) and the company will also significantly lower its exposure to more "risky" federal acreage in New Mexico (brought down from more than 50% of Devon Energy to 35% pro forma). As far as a focus goes, the now 400k net acre footprint in the Delaware Basin of the Permian is formidable.

While mergers often bring out the grumpy and upset, WPX Energy investors should be happy here. As a levered firm still digesting its acquisition of Felix Energy, the timing of the 2020 energy collapse meant that the firm would be prioritizing that asset integration and subsequent delevering for many years - much longer than anticipated. This transaction accelerates WPX Energy holders getting cash returns and does not represent them really getting "bought out" at a bottom, which would be the case with a paltry cash payment. Instead, they are free to participate in oil and gas upside within a better structured firm.

My only concern is the footprint and the synergy estimates. While the Permian acreage is nice, with both companies posting strong well results, there is very little continuity. Devon Energy was basically only involved in Lea and Eddy counties, with WPX Energy mostly operating to the south in Reeves, Loving, and Ward. Achieving $100 million in drilling and completion ("D&C") efficiency improvements from scale seems unlikely - which it would have to be, since WPX Energy was already the lower-cost producer. Likewise, $75 million in netback savings improvement also seems a tough hurdle.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Company-wide, the asset base is now spread thin. WPX Energy also held assets in the Bakken, meaning Devon Energy will now have holdings in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Bakken, and Powder River basins. Many of these positions are relatively small, and I think the firm makes a great candidate for a bit of post-merger "pruning" to shed some of these assets to other players - either for cash or for acreage swaps - in order to help build a more concentrated portfolio. There is a lot of work left to be done.

More Candidates, Takeaways

Criticism aside, this deal is necessary first step towards more unconventional producer consolidation. Contrary to others, I do not see another competing buyer emerging, even with a relatively modest $75 million breakup fee to overcome. Being an early mover, while risky, means that there are just not that many producers willing to get in a bidding war - especially since nearly every bidding war of the past ten years in shale has had disastrous results eventually.

Instead of a fight over WPX Energy acreage, I expect to see more consolidation from other players to follow, especially in the Permian. Valuations here are incredibly low, particularly where they have been historically versus other basins. Any E&P that is not overtly levered, trades inexpensively, and has strong resource depth is by necessity a takeover/merger candidate - especially a year from now, when any potential regulatory changes to federal acreage are well-known. Parsley Energy (PE), Cimarex Energy (XEC), and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) would fit that framework and are likely parties to be involved in M&A.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.