This is a good company to watch in the event of a significant pullback, and certainly not a short candidate or something I would personally exit if I were long.

Although the company boasts strong sales growth rates, its margins are subpar compared to similar peers, meaning it has a longer path-to-profit and thus should be somewhat discounted.

While I like Snap as a company, I feel the market is fully realizing the growth story here, making it difficult to recommend over some of its peers.

A Good Company Trading Near Fair Value, With Too Much Risk Toward The Downside For Peace Of Mind

Exhibit 1: Performance YTD

Data by YCharts

2020 has been rather kind to Snap (SNAP) investors with share prices appreciating over 50% year to date. This is because the company has continued to prove itself as a viable player in the internet advertising industry, with a strong base of blue-chip clients that proved durable during the Covid-19 crisis. The company is making the correct decisions from a managerial standpoint and is likely to see a Non-GAAP net profit by the end of 2021; so I am not inclined to place any bets in adverse action into the year's end.

I am concerned with the company's valuation, however, which appears to be rather stretched and the likelihood that investors could exhibit profit-taking leaves me a bit too uneasy. In my view, there are better sources of exposure to this fast-growing industry, such as Facebook (FB), which boasts better fundamentals at more attractive valuations. For these reasons, I am going Neutral on Snap, but will open a position given a sufficient pullback in levels of trading.

Company Overview

Snap is an internet advertising platform that is a major innovator in VR & AR technologies. The company debuted on the NYSE in March of 2017 and, despite an initial troubled run, the company has since recovered to trading levels above its initial offering range. Snap is led by its CEO and Founder Evan Spiegel and is headquartered out of Santa Monica, California. Unlike its larger competitors such as Facebook and Google (GOOGL) (GOOG), Snap has limited exposure to SMB clientele, though also a much smaller market share of the ad industry. In many ways this makes the company a tad more risky, but leaves it ample runway for future expansion, with limited exposure to regulatory risk which tends to gravitate towards the largest players.

Forecasts

Sales

Being an internet advertising platform, the company generates sales by delivering ad impressions to targeted users for a fee referred to as CPM. A clean way to simplify this dynamic is to view revenue as a function of average user levels and average revenue per user. For these reasons, I use estimates of changes in the company's disclosed average revenue per user, "ARPU", and daily active users, "DAUs", by geography to reach an aggregate level of sales. The visualizations below illustrate my revenue forecast by geography, as well as my supporting inputs.

Exhibit 2: Quarterly Sales Through FY22

Source: Snap Investor Relations, Contributor Model

Exhibit 3: DAUs Through FY22

Source: Snap Investor Relations, Contributor Model

Exhibit 4: ARPU Through FY22

Source: Snap Investor Relations, Contributor Model

Expenses

One of the key reasons why I selected Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) as my top pick in the internet advertising sub-industry over Snap at the start of the year, was the company's cost profile. Although Snap posts strong revenue growth rates and has impressive technological advancements, the company has a significant trek ahead before profitability becomes a viable option. Specifically, gross margins are an area of present-day weakness. I see the company experiencing a period of margin expansion over the coming years, but I do not foresee consistent quarterly operating profitability until the year 2023.

Exhibit 5: Profit Margins Through FY22

Source: Snap Investor Relations, Contributor Model

Exhibit 6: Net Income Through FY22

Source: Snap Investor Relations, Contributor Model

Exhibit 7: Resulting Cash & ST Investments Through FY22

Source: Snap Investor Relations, Contributor Model

Statements

Exhibit 8: Income Statement Through FY23

Source: Snap Investor Relations, Contributor Model

Exhibit 9: Balance Sheet Through FY23

Source: Snap Investor Relations, Contributor Model

Essential Risks

Political Scrutiny and Anti-Trust Regulation

Snap is too small to find itself at the receiving end of political scrutiny the likes of which its competitors Facebook, Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet are experiencing, making political or legislative risk relatively low. Additionally, I would not be surprised if the current negative sentiment on the Hill towards TikTok strengthens the company's competitive moat, with content creators increasing usage of other platforms, such as Instagram and Snap, to hedge the risk of an outright ban in the US.

Economic Uncertainty

The greatest risk, in my view, is the sustainability of the macro-economic big-picture in the ever-fluid COVID-19 state of normalcy. Given the elevated levels of unemployment, discontinuation of the enhanced benefit package, and the potential for a large-scale stakeholder effect related to a surge in SMB bankruptcies, there is a risk we see market valuation re-rate to the downside.

Additionally, the forthcoming mass displacement of airline workers and many restaurant workers as outdoor dining becomes impossible during the winter months will only serve to hasten this economic impact if not quickly mediated.

Emergence Of A Viable COVID-19 Vaccination Or Effective Treatment

My outsized FY21 estimates are contingent upon a reopening by the spring season, allowing a resumption of commerce in major urban centers, and curbing the lingering economic impacts of the current elevated levels of unemployment. Although there have been talks about vaccines that are widely available as early as the year's end, this seems like a stretch. My background is not in health or science, and therefore cannot provide any meaningful commentary on the progress towards the initiative to develop and deploy a vaccine from the major western drug manufacturers. In the event this does not occur by Spring FY21, my estimates may require a downward revision.

The 2020 Election

The upcoming election cycle is likely to be a debacle and the polarizing fiscal policy stances of the mainstream candidates will likely drive significant volatility. Bloomberg published an article claiming that the overwhelming majority of mail-in-voters are in favor of Joe Biden, while only 11% of those polling in-person are not in favor of the incumbent, Donald Trump. Depending on which count is completing first, it will likely appear to be a one-sided landslide victory for the benefiting party, only to result in a drawn-out contest while votes are recounted. Given that Joe Biden plans to double the maximum long-term capital gains tax rate if elected, this could lead to significant profit-taking in high-performing names, such as Snap, from opportunistic investors looking to capitalize on their window to sell prior new legislation.

Price Objective & Methodology

My price objective is based on a target multiple of 19x trailing EV/Revs supported by my DCF models using a 3% terminal growth rate, and a 16x terminal EBITDA multiple. I feel this premium is justified by 1) my forward growth estimates in the upper-range of its peers 2) the company's potential for net profitability on the horizon 3) my conservative estimate on corporate tax rates reflecting the potential for a less lenient fiscal policy in the near future.

The output of my sensitivity analysis associated with my terminal EBITDA multiple DCF model indicates a potential fair value range of $21.46-30.19, or an upside/downside range of -13.06% - 22.28%. This just isn't the most compelling risk/reward trade-off of the peer group, with my price objective of $26.00 suggesting level trading with ~5.00% with a 12-month time horizon. I continue to prefer Pinterest due to its superior margins and cheaper multiples, but Snap is worth considering in the event of a sufficient pullback. Downgrading from Bullish to Neutral.

Exhibit 10: DCF Terminal Growth Method

Source: Proprietary Model

Exhibit 11: DCF Terminal EBITDA Method Sensitivity Table & Implied Upside Potential

Source: Proprietary Model

Exhibit 12: Peer Group Comps Table (09/28/2020)

Exhibit 13: Target Market Multiple Method Fair Value

Source: Proprietary Model

Exhibit 14: Valuation Range By Methodology

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.