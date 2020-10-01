Even if Schlumberger may be one of the best houses in a dilapidated neighborhood, I choose to keep a safe distance from the stock and the entire industry.

Hard-core defense will likely be the name of the game once again. Conversations should revolve around cost savings and cash preservation.

Schlumberger is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on October 16, but analysts are not expecting much from the company.

Alongside major companies in the financial services and airline spaces, Schlumberger (SLB) in the energy services sector will be one of the first to report third-quarter results. The press release is scheduled to come out on Friday, October 16, ahead of the opening bell.

Analysts are not holding their breath. Following a tough second quarter that topped earnings and cash flow expectations, consensus estimate calls for revenue and EPS declines of 37% and 71% in the third period, respectively.

(Credit: Schlumberger)

What to expect in the third quarter

Schlumberger's strategy in the most recent period is likely to have been hard-core defense once again. This is about as much as the Houston-based energy company can be expected to do in the face of the following macro environment, as described last quarter by the management team:

Unprecedented fall in North America activity, and international activity drop due to downward revisions to customer budgets accentuated by COVID-19 disruptions.

Over the past few months and as far as I can tell, there have been few (if any) developments suggesting that North America onshore activity has improved substantially, even though CEO Olivier Le Peuch anticipated "a softer landing" in global activity in the second half of the year. Despite the cautious optimism, Schlumberger and its peers have set realistic expectations, as they have been moving aggressively to resize the workforce, shed assets and shrink the businesses to adapt to substantially lower demand.

Although the international side of Schlumberger's P&L (80% of revenues last quarter, ex-Cameron) will likely hold up relatively better in the third period, the conversation should again revolve around cost containment and cash generation. It will be interesting to hear from the management team about further savings opportunities to assess whether the company can continue to operate well, and profitably, for as long as the current crisis lasts.

That, however, should be as exciting a debate as investors should expect to take place in a couple of weeks.

Uninvestable?

I have been burned enough times by my overall moderately bullish stance towards SLB. I have always appreciated the company's (1) position of leadership in the energy services space, which I believe could help it to weather the headwinds until the whole sector could come out of the multi-year downcycle, and (2) international diversification that made it less exposed to the volatility in North America's drilling and production activity.

But it does not always help to have the best house in a severely dilapidated neighborhood. I have grown increasingly confident that the energy industry in general, and services in particular, has become all but uninvestable. The challenges faced by the likes of Schlumberger are either cyclical but severe, or secular in nature: early innings of a global recession, frequent attempts by oil-producing countries to nudge prices, and long-term trends away from the consumption of fossil fuel.

The market dynamics have been highly unfavorable for a long time, and I don't expect the unpredictable nature of price movements to change soon. The two Seeking Alpha headlines below, separated by less than two weeks, help to illustrate the point:

September 16: "energy stocks post gains as U.S. crude tops $40/bbl".

September 29: "US crude plunges 5% with demand worries growing alongside COVID cases".

Data by YCharts

If, for some odd reason (maybe an allocation mandate), I were forced to make an investment in energy services, I would likely continue to favor SLB. The company's fundamentals do not seem much worse than those of its peers. In addition, the stock looks cheap after having dipped the most from the early 2020 peak compared to a number of benchmarks: peer Halliburton (HAL), the largest supermajors Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), and crude oil prices. See graph above.

Fortunately, I do not have to make such forced investment decisions. Therefore, I choose to keep a safe distance from SLB and its industry ahead of earnings season.

Beating the market by a mile I do not yet own SLB because I have been focused on creating superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.