A November Volatility Income Game Plan

We discuss the components of a plan that relies on allocations to a number of resilient securities that can allow investors to take advantage of any upcoming volatility.

Many investors are growing increasingly nervous about, not just the outcome of the coming election, but the likelihood that the results are contested, leading to an extended period of uncertainty about the final winner. In this article we take a look at the components of a plan that can allow investors, not only to survive a period of extended volatility, but also to be able to profit from it by allowing them to rebalance from more resilient holdings into more aggressive securities through the drawdown. We also highlight the following funds that are either held in our income portfolios now or are on our radar.

BrandywineGLOBAL Global Opportunities Fund (BWG)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund (MVF)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)

Angel Oak Multi-Strategy Income Fund (ANGLX)

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund (NHMAX)

A Wall Of Worry

A number of market signals are indicating growing investor anxiety about November. Earlier in September the VIX was pricing in a record level of expected volatility over the election period relative to the 2 neighboring months - significantly higher than at any other point since the contracts began trading.

Source: Bloomberg

Other typical financial assets that reflect views on expected volatility and hedging demand such as dollar-yen and interest rate options are also trading at very elevated levels.

Source: Bloomberg

A key date for investors is December 8th - the "safe harbor" deadline by which states have to work out any issues relating to the appointment of their electors to the Electoral College. The electors will then cast the final vote on December 14th to officially confirm the election outcome. It is possible, however, that these dates can be extended through additional legislation.

While financial markets are exhibiting a high level of anxiety, a few indicators are mitigating the potential fallout. First, the fact that both investors and markets expect significant uncertainty means that it is, at least in part, priced in. This doesn't mean that risky assets aren't going to fall if the results end up being dragged out but it's surely better than if the market were entirely complacent.

Secondly, there are some key differences between this and previous elections, namely, an increase in vote-by-mail and early processing of ballots. For example, the majority of states allow some pre-Election Day processing which should help financial markets to be able to "call" the election with some confidence even if the official process is somewhat delayed.

Source: Washington Post

Thirdly, the recent 10% drawdown in the S&P 500, not to mention the March collapse, stress-tested investor portfolios, providing some visibility on potential outcomes of various sectors and allowing investors some insight about how to position into November.

While all of these factors are pointing in different directions, our view is that November presents an asymmetrical risk/reward. Valuations across various markets are well off their March levels and have, to a large extent, priced in an effective and quick rollout of a vaccine. How different investors choose to position over this period is very much of function of their investment utility function that incorporates their views and risk aversion. However, putting a plan together earlier rather than later makes a lot of sense, particularly for investors who are either worried about an extended drawdown but also those who want to be in position to pick up the pieces and be able to profit from an extended drawdown.

Investors who want to position their portfolios through the period of potential volatility need to address three main questions: what, how much and when? The what refers to the specific techniques and allocations investors can use to strengthen their portfolios. The how much refers to how much of their portfolio to dedicate to these stronger allocations. The when refers to the point through the drawdown when investors should begin to reallocate from these stronger parts of the portfolio into more aggressive investments. Ultimately, the last two of these questions are highly specific to individual investor situations. The first of these questions, however, is something we can readily address. In the sections below we discuss some approaches and techniques of portfolio construction that may allow investors to position for a period of heightened volatility.

Ways Of Managing Portfolio Volatility

Our first technique is to tilt towards securities that are less fragile to unexpected market shocks. The combination of the security's investment wrapper (e.g. open-end fund, closed-end fund, preferred stock etc.) and its sector and quality profile determine how it responds to market shocks. For instance, the chart below plots the total return of three CEFs with different allocation to CLO equity. The higher the proportion of CLO equity in the fund the greater the drawdown it experienced and the greater the total return loss relative to the starting point 3 years ago.

This shows that the combination of a CEF wrapper and a highly volatile leveraged underlying portfolio can set investor wealth back many years. This doesn't necessarily mean these assets can't get back to even but it's a harder climb once the funds have already significantly deleveraged and locked in permanent capital losses. Some investors will quibble with this picture saying it's not fair to look at performance through such an unusual market period. Our view here is that while the cause of the recent market drawdown is indeed unusual, market drawdowns themselves are not that unusual. And betting on there not being a market drawdown in the future is not a good investment strategy.

Source: Systematic Income

Our second approach to managing portfolio outcomes is to focus on more resilient investment wrappers such as open-end funds, preferred stocks and baby bonds. It is not enough for investors to hold higher-quality sectors - they must be held in appropriate wrappers. For example, as we discussed in a recent article, holding investment-grade municipal bonds in a CEF wrapper does very little for preserving dry powder during drawdowns. The chart below shows that the performance of a CEF holding investment-grade municipal bonds (directly and in the form of other CEFs) can actually underperform not just municipal open-end funds but also stocks.

Source: Systematic Income

Although mutual funds can seem like relics of the past, they have important roles to play in income portfolios. In contrast to exchange-traded funds they have two key benefits for investors, particularly during risk-off periods in markets. First, when liquidity dries up investors can find it difficult to get out of exchange-traded securities, often having to pay a sizable bid/offer spread. Mutual funds can be sold back to the manager without having to pay a spread.

And secondly, during periods of illiquidity prices can diverge significantly from NAVs, even for exchange-traded open-end funds. For example, the discount to NAV of some municipal ETFs widened to double-digit levels during March. The consensus appears to be that prices of these ETFs reflected the true level of asset value and NAVs simply reflected the fact that the underlying portfolio assets are fairly illiquid and took time to incorporate market moves. This can work in favor of investors holding mutual funds since the mutual fund does not have this price discovery mechanism in place and is more likely than ETFs to rely on stale marks during a sell-off. So investors selling a mutual fund during a drawdown can, in effect, potentially take advantage of this pricing transparency mismatch.

Our third approach is to tilt towards higher-quality sectors such as municipal bonds and non-agency RMBS. Though these sectors have securities of different quality, a good number of them offer decent resilience without completely sacrificing yield. For instance we continue to hold the following funds with 4-5% yields that did not see any volatility in September while stocks went through a 10% drawdown.

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund (NHMAX)

Angel Oak Multi-Strategy Income Fund (ANGLX)

Our fourth technique is to tilt toward more attractively valued funds within their sectors. This creates an additional margin of safety on the view that during a drawdown more attractively value funds should outperform their sectors.

The following scatter plot shows CEFs with positive year-on-year NAV returns as well as a discount sector spread percentile below 25%. The second metric filters for funds that have discounts that are wide relative to their historic relationship to their sector.

Source: Systematic Income

A number of these funds that are on our radar are the following:

BrandywineGLOBAL Global Opportunities Fund (BWG) - this fund has sold off due to technical pressure following on from its tender offer as investors move out of residual shares they acquired.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund (MVF) - one of the shadow high-yielding funds we have flagged up previously. The fund's discount has already tightened back form its double-digit level, however it still lools attractive.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) - our preference here is for NCV over its sister fund due to its 0.5% lower cost of leverage due to a higher proportion of ARPS in the liability capital structure. These funds have more robust leverage profiles and, unlike many other highly leveraged funds, maintained their borrowing profiles.

Conclusion

Investors and markets are growing increasingly concerned by a period of contested election results. As the former Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner observed "plan beats no plan" and so investors ought to think about positioning their portfolio in a way that allows them not just to survive a period of additional volatility but also to profit from it. A portfolio with a number of securities that are less fragile to macro shocks, that feature more robust investment wrappers, that invest in higher-quality sectors and that are more attractively valued should put investors in a strong position to profit from a potential dislocation and grow both their capital as well as income levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWG, NCV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.