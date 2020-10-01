A Fresh Take on Investing in the Manufactured Home Industry Summary

REITs were somewhat left behind as the market experienced a historic rally fueled primarily by a few tech companies. Investors are apprehensive when it comes to REITs, mostly due to fears surrounding rent collection issues, changing demographics, and the slow steady decline in retail. At Southern Waters Capital, we acknowledge the inherent risk in REITs, but the Oracle of Omaha said it best: “Investors should be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” So, in the spirit of Warren Buffett, we plugged our noses and took a deep dive into the wonderful world of REITs.

There are clear winners and losers in the REIT investment space. Losers being what most people associate REITs with, such as retail, hospitality, and student housing. You may know some of the winners, such as data centers and cell towers, but odds are you are not aware that REITs focused on manufactured housing outperformed every other subsector. We believe that manufactured home REITs offer a strong return opportunity that is truly all-weather. The past is clear on this issue.

The manufactured home industry has a long past of strong dividend coverage from consistent rent collection and substantial free cash flow from operations. SWC is bullish on the preferred shares of manufactured housing REITs. Southern Waters Capital is currently positioning our portfolio for a consistent and well-covered dividend income stream in UMH Properties, Inc. 6.375% CUM PFD D (NYSE:UMH.PD), our favorite preferred series of shares offered by UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). The dividend, low volatility, and cost-effective refinancing offer a truly unique opportunity to investors.

Debunking the perception of manufactured housing

Since mobile home communities are not nearly as glamorous as high-end multifamily apartments and single-family homes, investors generally do not treat them as the legacy assets they have come to be. Thus, leading investors to shy away from manufactured housing communities (“MHC”) altogether. At SWC we live by a simple adage, “Yield is blind!”

The returns for REIT sectors from April 2019 to April 2020:

The manufactured home return speaks for itself, but there are other qualitative advantages to manufactured home investing. First, manufactured housing communities are generally non-cyclical, especially when compared to other REIT subsectors. UMH D cash flow has been unaffected in the past 8 months, despite the current economic condition. While high-end real estate suffers from rent pressure, affordable housing remains stable and may even increase in a recessionary period.

Another advantage is the sticky nature of tenants due to the unique ownership structure found in manufactured home communities, whereby the tenant owns the unit and pays a lot pad rent to the landlord. This is a “sticky factor” as it is very expensive to relocate a manufactured home. This parlays into another advantage, which is reduced maintenance as the ratio of Tenant Owned Homes (“TOH”) to Property Owned Homes (“POH”) rises. In a TOH scenario, the landlord is only responsible for maintenance from the dirt and down. Not only are expenses reduced, but lower turnover allows for better financial forecasting as recurring expenses are much more stable.

For years, Americans have had trouble finding affordable housing (ex: workers making under $40,000). Manufactured housing communities provide a viable path to real homeownership for these struggling Americans. The MHCs industry generally sees a decrease in the supply of 1% annually, which of course has increased demand and will soon compress cap rates like what we have seen happen in the multifamily space.

Another tricky factor contributing to the competition found in the MHC space is the information asymmetry caused by disorganized mom & pop operators. The difficulties associated with gathering data directly affects the investment analysis and thus the underwriting process. This is a true barrier for anyone trying to break into the MHC sector, as it forces you to “go big” on a purchase to find favorable financing options.

However, it should be noted that the barriers to entry are well worth taking the time to overcome. MHCs are ripe for value-add and are extremely forgiving during the implementation process thanks to their natural tendency to have strong debt coverage ratios and sticky tenants. Not to mention, MHCs provide less capital-intensive value-add opportunities and accelerated depreciation (15 yrs. vs. 27.5 yrs. / 39 yrs.) Overall, manufactured housing is an overlooked sector that is really starting to garner attention as talk of recessions and inflation sweep through the capital markets. In today’s low-interest-rate environment, the search for real yield and the bidding for cash flow will increase ultimately compressing cap rates and driving up valuations for MHCs.

Liquid real estate: The Case for REITs

While MHCs are a specific sector of real estate, there is still a relatively strong case for REITs in general. One of the requirements to be considered a REIT is that it must distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders annually in the form of dividends. Many times, the distributions come out to 100%. While most distributions are taxed twice, REIT dividends are exempt from corporate tax. Making dividends more dependable and more susceptible to long-term value appreciation.

The value appreciation provides diversification to a portfolio, as most REITs’ returns have little to no correlation with the returns of equities or fixed income. The liquidity of REITs is like equities as they are listed on the stock exchange and have meaningful daily trading volume. Liquidity and reasonable valuations give access to investors who may not have the capital to otherwise invest in real estate. Additionally, the average investor certainly does not have the capital to diversify their real estate investments like that of a REIT.

Transparency is key when investing in the public markets, and thankfully REITs’ performances and outlook are widely covered by analysts, media, and fund managers. Once again, the low-interest-rate environment is a bonus for REITS. Low rates offer REITs the opportunity to refinance their debt at much more competitive rates. Bond investors are starving for yield and REITs just might be their “breakfast.” As mentioned before, REITs have lagged equities. REITs are just now reacting to the rally the equities markets have seen since March 2020. As REITs play catch up, investors should seriously consider participating in the potential upside.

Why Preferred Shares of REITs are Real Estate Gold

The common stock of some REITs offers value appreciation and steady dividend income, which SWC does not snub its nose at. However, the preferred shares of REITs have shown to better withstand the test of time by providing comparable value with far less volatility than common shares. Another true bonus is the wonderful caveat that does not allow new issues of preferred REITs to be called within the first five years meaning you can rely on this income for at least 60 months.

When comparing common stock to preferred stock of REITs, the most obvious advantage is their superior position in the capital stack. In a worst-case scenario of bankruptcy, the preferred shareholders will recoup their losses far before common shareholders. In fact, odds are the common shareholders will receive zero compensation in the event their assets go into receivership. Investors really are “preferred” when holding preferred shares of REITs and especially when holding UMH D preferred shares.

For example, UMH D preferred shares have a relatively small debt service requirement when compared to its common distributions. Furthermore, UMH does not have a lot of shares outstanding. Making this strong performer a hot commodity for any investor interested in reliable strong yields.

A Closer Look at UMH Properties Inc.

When is the last time you overheard someone bragging about their holdings in a REIT? Let alone a manufactured housing REIT? The answer is most likely never, especially to the latter inquiry. Please allow me to introduce you to UMH Properties Inc. UMH Properties holds approximately 123 properties with a 95.1% average occupancy rate in its rental units. The rental units are about 33% of the total units and the total blended portfolio occupancy is about 84%. Most of the properties are in Ohio and Pennsylvania (33% Pennsylvania, 29% Ohio) with other properties in Indiana, Tennessee, New York, New Jersey, Michigan, and Maryland. UMH has continued to grow its portfolio via the acquisition of 5 communities and 1600 homesites in 2019 alone.

As far as investing, UMH common does not offer an extravagant yield. The stock is trading near its high and has been on a downward trend. However, the preferred shares of series D (6.375%) offer a very attractive yield and, as mentioned above, sit higher in the capital stack than common shares. UMH recently called back all shares of series B of its preferred shares.

UMH is a going concern with no apparent hurdles on the horizon. Shown below are the financial highlights given in the UMH investor presentation for August 2020:

(1H’ 20 meaning first half of 2020)

Some notable metrics are normalized FFO at $13.2M, Community NOI growth at $38.5M, and total revenue at $82.4M, all increased from its previous period. Some other balance sheet metrics worth noting are shown below:

While revenue and FFO continue to grow for UMH, the debt continues to decrease, and the fixed charge ratio remains at a solid 1.5x. Not only do the financial highlights show a growing REIT, but it is also managing its debt very well.

Overall, UMH has no risk of losing its status as a going concern despite the headwinds created by a market poised for continued volatility. SWC is bullish on UMH. The combination of general momentum in the REIT sector, benefits derived from manufactured housing operations, and the security afforded by UMH’s preferred stocks makes this an easy pick for Southern Waters Capital.

We would also like to thank our analyst, Kirk Sidwell, MSF who contributed to the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMH.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.