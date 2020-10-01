KNDI is expanding to the U.S. with ultra-low cost EV models as it opens its horizons with expansion into the scooter market in China.

Kandi Technologies (KNDI) has seen shares cool off since a wild intraday spike over $17 per share, and the electric vehicle maker still has a lot to prove, being one of the smaller EV producers in a large U.S./China market. Kandi is moving forward with plans to sell its vehicles in the U.S. and establish a facility in North America, as it continues to work its way back up the ladder in China, after facing a speculated subsidy scandal in 2016. Yet, as the EV market continues to grow, Kandi might be able to find some footing, although its positioning in the market will be a challenge to overcome - it's likely to be a risky investment as the EV sector remains hyped, but could find some recovery in growth.

Unlike some of the top names so far in the all-electric space in both the U.S. and China - like Tesla (TSLA) and NIO (Nio) (NIO) - Kandi's vehicle line isn't as well-developed, as the company is focused more on parts and off-road vehicles and scooters. Kandi's website lists five vehicle models - the K22 and K12 (resembling a Smart car style), the K27 and EX3 (SUV style), and the K17A (a four-door compact style). However, there are 60 models of off-road vehicles available.

Vehicle sales weren't reported in the recent quarterly filing, suggesting that none of these vehicles have seen deliveries; however, off-road vehicles comprise 41.1% of revenues for 1H 2020. The remaining 58.9% of revenues were derived mainly from EV parts - primarily battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, AC units, and other auto parts.

The revenue shift was attributable to the pandemic affecting operations - EV parts had accounted for ~75% of sales in the year-ago quarter, and had fallen significantly due to impacts to operations. Recovery in EV parts sales will be key, as it is typically the largest segment of sales, and should gain momentum as the fiscal year progresses. The segment did see gross margin fall 240 bp to 13.7% compared to 1H 2019; recovery in sales and margins will aid performance in off-road vehicles and planned entry and deliveries in the U.S.

At the end of July, Kandi announced that it would be launching the K27 and K23 models in the U.S., namely the Dallas-Fort Worth area where Kandi America is located.

The two models are available for $19,999 and $29,999 (with a special $2,500 discount for the first 1,000 customers), which will bring the vehicle's prices down to as low as $9,999 for the K27 (if one of the first 1,000) with federal tax credits. State incentives are also available.

While these cars are targeting an extremely price-sensitive market, with such low prices making the affordability higher, that comes at a cost to performance. Kandi's battery only provides a range of 59 miles for the K27 and 111 miles for the K23, and battery charging times are 7 to 7.5 hours. Top speed is also just 63 to 70 mph, making these cars primarily suited for short distance, in-town driving, not made for long, interstate commutes.

But these two cars aren't the only thing Kandi is bringing to North America. The company is also offering mini-EVs, much like a mix between an open-frame ATV/golf-cart, to the community sphere. To make these two possible and attempt to capture long-term growth, Kandi is "exploring the possibility of opening a manufacturing base in North America" although it is still unsure if that will actually be possible.

Kandi is also diving into the battery swap technology, recently seen with peer Nio and the announcement of BaaS. Kandi announced alongside Q1 results that it is "fully levered to the battery swap opportunity with the intelligent automatic swap system built by [its] subsidiary Jinhua Ankao [and is] continuously improving this system, and believe it can be a market leader in China.”

The battery swapping technology is already being put to use. Kandi detailed in the Q2 results that the "first fully automatic intelligent battery swapping equipment was delivered to the rideshare operator in Hainan on August 2. Installation has been completed, and trial operations will commence." It's not certain yet whether normal operations will be inclusive of battery swapping yet, as no updates of the trial operations have been announced.

Battery swapping does have potential, as the Chinese government is allowing vehicles priced in any range to be eligible for subsidies if battery-swapping is a feature; however, Kandi's vehicles are ultra-low cost, and ATV sales wouldn't necessarily be benefiting from this. Yet Kandi could eventually find itself in the licensing business of battery-swapping technologies, or fueling ride-sharing with that technology.

Kandi announced two weeks ago that it had established its wholly-owned subsidiary China Battery Exchange Technology Group. With the subsidiary, "Kandi can better monetize its dozens of patents in the field of battery swap systems...[and] attract strategic investors to participate across the whole sector value chain, including battery swapping services and used battery recycling." Taking signs from Nio, battery-swapping will help assure battery performance and provide flexible upgrade options, as well as allowing buyers to capture subsidy benefits.

Kandi's developments in batteries and battery packs will be utilized in Kandi's recent expansion into electric scooters, which occurred during the first quarter. Kandi identified that scooters and self-balancing 'vehicles' could provide a large opportunity in the ancillary intelligent transportation sphere, with tens of millions sold worldwide. To capture part of this market, Kandi and subsidiary Yongkang Scrou are combining electric motors and battery packs to create a dynamic powertrain system. For Q2, sales in scooters/self-balancing vehicles hit $360k, a small portion of revenues but a decent start for a very new opportunity.

Another development comes with Kandi's affiliate Fengsheng Automotive unveiling two vehicles, at extremely low prices. The Maple 30X is a four-door compact SUV, available for RMB$68,800 ($9,825 USD) with a premium model available for RMB$82,800 ($11,825 USD). The model does have express charging - 80% charge in 30 minutes - and a 190-mile range. The 60V is the second model, which features the battery-swapping technology; it was recently approved for subsidies and is not yet on the market.

Kandi isn't a traditional auto maker, rather one more focused on the parts, and delving into the auto world with its new cars could help multiples; Kandi does have some attractiveness in comparison to peers.

Kandi's forward EBITDA growth of 29.8% does lag that of Tesla, but is still far higher than peers Nio, BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) and BAIC (OTC:BCCMY), which all have negative forward EBITDA growth. Kandi has been able to see growth in EBITDA due to its positioning in auto parts and off-road vehicles, which contribute to higher gross margins - Kandi does lag BAIC on a gross margin basis, but only by 200 bp. However, entry into North America and China with traditional EVs could drag margins lower and hurt EBITDA growth.

Since Kandi is now seeing a gradual recovery in sales from 2017's low, forward revenue growth looks to be a bright spot - nearly 30% since then - as it should continue on that trajectory as EV parts sales recover. Kandi could very well see $200 million in revenues by early 2022, and set itself for record revenues by 2023; if margins can stay relatively level to how they are today, Kandi could post net income near $15 million, or $0.33 per share, and could see fair value near $10 to $12 by 2022, assuming 4x P/S and/or 35x P/E.

However, that's the biggest risk to Kandi, as margin weakness could arise from some of these new developments - stepping into the traditional vehicle world with ultra-low cost models could cut into margins, and it's not even a certainty that sales growth will occur, or that sales will be strong. Stepping into other markets like the scooter powertrain market and battery swapping could have similar adverse effects on margins if those don't turn out to be as strong as expected, or if execution in those markets isn't strong.

Kandi still has much to prove, as sales had started a recovery after falling by half from 2015 to 2017. The pandemic has threatened that growth to a degree, as EV parts sales have fallen significantly, although that is likely to be short-lived as momentum in the EV sector picks up with more sales, especially so in the long term. Kandi also is bringing two of its EVs to the American market at a very economical price, but with slower charging, less range, and a top speed that might make highway travel hard. However, reliability could offset that, as the price is attractive for a vehicle that is made for short distances. Battery swapping technology initiatives could provide growth in ride-sharing, where Kandi is targeting, or with potential in leasing, if possible. Off-road vehicle sales remain steady with Kandi's diverse lineup of models there, and any growth in that will benefit income down the line, as that segment has the highest margin in the mid-20% range. Recovery in EV parts will further help revenues and income, as it's typically the largest provider of a mid- to high-teens gross margin. Entry into the scooter market and powertrain supply could be a pocket of strength, but time will tell as it's still a very early initiative recently undertaken less than half a year ago. Growth potential is there, but Kandi still isn't at the same level as EV leaders when it comes to vehicle potential and could be overshadowed by those.

