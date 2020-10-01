Cambria Founder and CEO Meb Faber joins the podcast to explain why his firm's ETF line-up is particularly well suited to play the rotation to value and global equities that he believes is certainly coming.

You actually have to go back to the 1920s to find a period where U.S. stock valuations were this stretched relative to their global peers.

Over the last 10, the U.S. has produced massive outperformance relative to its global peers, with valuations becoming increasingly stretched.

Over the last 40 years, U.S. equities have had roughly the same P/E ratio as the rest of the world.

By Jonathan Liss

My guest today is the co-founder, CEO and CIO of Cambria Investment Management, Meb Faber. He has authored numerous white papers and books on factor-based portfolio construction and favors value- and momentum-tilted strategies in Cambria's 12 ETFs, as well as in the firm's separately managed accounts.

With growth's continued outperformance over value in 2020 - the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) which tracks the Nasdaq 100 is up 31% YTD versus just 4% for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) - I was curious to pick Meb's brain as to when the famed rotation back into value might actually begin. Meb believes it's an especially good time for investors to start rotating back into U.S. value stocks as well as global equities:

Historically, markets have been at a P/E ratio of 17 - can you really justify buying them at a P/E of 30, or 40 or 60... I don't know if things are going to turn around in the next quarter but over the next decade, we will have a historical rotation back into value... Obviously staying fully allocated to U.S. value and foreign stocks hasn't paid off lately but if you look historically, going back 100 or 200 years, buying cheaper stocks has really paid off.

Not one to offer advice he doesn't himself practice, Meb has most of his assets invested in his firm's 12 ETFs. He finds it absurd that some firms don't allow their fund managers to invest in their own funds. "If I'm not going to believe in them, who is? I'm a big proponent of skin in the game."

Show Notes

2:30 - Work-life balance during a global pandemic

6:30 - How did Meb decide to start Cambria?

12:00 - Preview of ETFs in Cambria's pipeline.

15:00 - Playing defense, playing offense with Cambria ETFs:

16:00 - The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) - Low-cost protection in down markets

24:45 - The U.S.-focused Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD), The developed markets-focused Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD), and the Emerging Markets-focused Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) - Yield vs. total returns

32:00 - The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) - Anticipating the rotation into value

39:00 - The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) - Using momentum to underpin a global asset allocation strategy

45:00 - The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) - Why launch a thematic fund? Why Cannabis specifically?

52:00 - Assessment of valuations of cannabis companies

57:30 - How important is federal legalization for the case for investing in publicly-traded cannabis?

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOKE, TAIL, SYLD, FYLD, EYLD, GVAL, GMOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Meb Faber is long nearly all of his firm Cambria's 12 ETFs.



Jonathan Liss is long QQQ, VOO and VLUE.