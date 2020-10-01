Molina Healthcare announces acquisition of Affinity Health Plan

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) announced that it has inked a definitive agreement for acquiring substantially all of the assets of Affinity Health Plan. The purchase price is pegged to be nearly $380 million, net of expected tax benefits and inclusive of an amount representing Molina’s target allocation of required regulatory capital. Molina will likely fund the purchase with cash on hand.

Molina expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to its adjusted earnings per share. The net purchase price amounts to less than 30 percent of premium revenues for the twelve months ended July 31, 2020.

Joe Zubretsky, president and chief executive officer of Molina, said, “The addition of Affinity is yet another important marker in activating our growth strategy, and is a perfect product line and geographic fit. We believe Molina’s strengths, including its strong balance sheet and demonstrated operating capabilities, will allow us to strengthen the financial base of Affinity and improve the business’s cost structure and operating margins.”

Molina expects the acquisition to add to its customer base and its revenue. The company is also looking to boost its presence in New York. Affinity is a Medicaid managed care organization. Its main markets include New York City, Westchester, Orange, Nassau, Suffolk, and Rockland counties in New York. The company has long history behind it spanning over 35 years. Affinity is estimated to have nearly 284,000 Medicaid members. The company had reported its premium revenue for the trailing twelve months ended July 31, 2020, at nearly $1.3 billion. Molina Healthcare reported to have nearly 3.6 million members as of June 30, 2020.

The deal is another addition to its portfolio. The company is one of the largest operators of government-sponsored health plans such as Medicaid and Medicare. Earlier this year, Molina announced its plan to buy the Magellan Complete Care line of health plans from Magellan Health. The deal was estimated to be worth $820 million. It helped Molina in creating new markets for Medicaid and Medicare government health benefits businesses. Magellan Complete Care is operational in six states, including Arizona. It had reported its 2019 revenue at more than $2.7 billion, while it reported having more than 150,000 on its books.

Molina is in direct competition with the likes of UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Centene (CNC), Anthem (ANTM) and Humana (HUM). It provides its services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces.

Investment Thesis: Molina is moving upward and onward. Its growth is not only supported through acquisitions but also organically. The company is consolidating its position in the key markets.

Concert Pharmaceuticals reports completing recruitment in schizophrenia trial

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) reported the completion of patients' enrollment for the CTP-692 trial. The company expects the top line data from the trial to be available in the first quarter of 2021. The trial aims to assess the safety and efficacy of CTP-692 as an adjunctive treatment in adult patients with schizophrenia.

The Phase 2 trial of CTP-692 is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study. It involves 325 patients already on a stable course of an antipsychotic medication. The participants are randomized to receive 1-, 2-, or 4-gram doses of CTP-692 or placebo once daily. James V. Cassella of Concert said, “We designed the Phase 2 study to assess CTP-692’s potential to improve on the primary symptom domains in schizophrenia, including positive and negative symptoms and cognitive function, when added to existing antipsychotic treatments.”

The primary endpoint of the trial is the change in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale total score at 12 weeks compared to baseline. The company believes that the drug candidate has the potential to emerge as a new mechanism for treating schizophrenia by combining with current antipsychotic medications.

The Phase 2 attempts to study the drug candidate’s potential for improving primary symptom domains in schizophrenia, such as positive and negative symptoms and cognitive function.

CTP-692 is an investigational deuterium-modified form of D‑serine. Concert is looking to boost a new paradigm in treating schizophrenia. The current treatments are based on the hypothesis that excessive dopaminergic neurotransmission and dysfunctional D2 receptor signaling are key pathophysiological players in the disease. Due to this reasoning, all approved typical and atypical antipsychotics come with some level of D2 antagonist activity.

However, CTP-692 works by enhancing NMDA neurotransmission in the patients. CTP-692 is being initially developed as an adjunctive therapy. There have been several studies showing that people suffering from schizophrenia generally tend to have low plasma and cerebrospinal fluid levels of D-serine. It is a key molecule which is believed to help activate NMDA receptors in certain areas of the brain.

Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company and uses its DCE Platform for designing novel treatments for various serious diseases. The company has a strong development pipeline mainly focusing on autoimmune diseases and central nervous systems (CNS) disorders.

Investment Thesis: The company maintains its positive trajectory with the latest development. It recently reported receiving a Breakthrough Therapy tag for its CTP-543 treatment candidate.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals moves ahead with Dry Eye treatment candidate AR-15512

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) announced that the FDA has reviewed its Investigational New Drug Application for AR-15512, allowing the company to initiate clinical studies. The company is looking to have the Phase 2b clinical study started in the fourth quarter of 2020. Aerie added AR-15512 to its portfolio through its acquisition of Avizorex Pharma, S.L. in November 2019.

AR-15512 mainly consists of a potent and selective agonist of the TRPM8 cold thermoreceptor ion channel. It is believed to regulate blink rate and tear production. Vicente Anido, Jr., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Aerie, said, “The acceptance of the IND for AR-15512 marks the first clinical-stage dry eye product candidate for Aerie, another important milestone for the company. We expect to commence a Phase 2b clinical study, which will be powered as a Phase 3, later this year, with a topline readout expected in the third quarter of 2021.”

AR-15512 works by stimulating various processes, such as blink rate and tear production to restore tear film volume and to reduce ocular discomfort. The Phase 2a study for the drug candidate was completed in 2019 and showed positive data corroborating its therapeutic potential to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye.

Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company. It mainly focuses developing treatments for conditions such as open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases. The company has strong portfolio of marketed products and a robust development pipeline.

Investment Thesis: While the company missed meeting its estimates for the second quarter, it showed increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis. The latest news is also likely to provide positive impetus to the stock. The company also recently reported positive data for another of its drug candidates, AR-1105.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.