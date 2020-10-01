South Africa's Painful Path To Economic Reset Set To Roll Into 2021

In our last article, we outlined how the Covid-19 pandemic and associated harsh lockdown restrictions have led to a devastating and possibly permanent impact on the South African economy (NYSEARCA:EZA). We argued that apart from a further rise in unemployment levels, the pandemic would also take a heavy toll on tax revenues, leading to an eventual fiscal crisis. However, as is always the case, a fiscal crisis in the case of a country that enjoys monetary sovereignty and has most of its debt denominated in local currency would never actually default.

A fiscal crisis in our view is simply a situation where financial markets come to recognize the unsustainability of the current situation and reprice financial assets or prices (such as long-term yields and more specifically the currency) to a point where a new economic equilibrium is reached. In our view, this new economic equilibrium critically entails a substantial devaluation in the currency, which spurs an upward shift in nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) leading to improved corporate profitability, a recovery in nominal tax revenues and eventual stabilization in the nominal public debt to GDP ratio.

As a result, we revised our medium-term target for the fair value of the South African rand to 25 from 20 vs. the US dollar. However, we also acknowledged that the timeline and path (although ultimately inevitable) for this forecast was uncertain. The uncertainty mainly stems from the ruling ANC's unique policy mix or policy "disconnect" which comprises an effort at supporting orthodox macroeconomic policies such as inflation-targeting and/or attempting to narrow the fiscal deficit - even in the absence of sustained economic growth or a sustained decline in the unemployment rate.

As an example, although the country's fiscal deficit is expected to widen to a record level of around 16% of GDP in the current fiscal year, almost all of the y/y delta in the size of the deficit is a result of a collapse in tax revenues. Recent data from the national treasury for the first five months (April-August) of the 2020/21 fiscal year reflect a 20% decline in tax revenues compared to the same period in 2019, while expenditure is up a mere 4% for the same corresponding period.

The 4% increase in expenditure is in contrast to a 7% budgeted increase for the 2020/21 fiscal period. As a result, there has actually been little or no real fiscal stimulus to offset the extremely severe impact on the economy from the pandemic and associated restrictions, such as the dramatic decline in total employment.

The number of employed workers in the economy declined during the second quarter of 2020 to below the levels that prevailed in 2008.

Source: Statistics South Africa

The employment rate (Ratio of number of employed persons relative to the adult working age population) plunged to 36%, the lowest based on the available data series and well below the cyclical lows recorded in 2003 and 2009 following the last two recessions. In essence, two out of three adults in South Africa are either unemployed or not even looking for employment.

South Africa Employment Rate

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Despite the dismal employment situation and the fact that the fiscal deficit is mainly a function of collapsing tax revenues, in a move eerily reminiscent of the Hoover administration (and Greece in the early part of this decade) in the US following the 1929 stock market crash, the Mboweni-led treasury will seek to raise taxes and cut expenditure in order to "balance" the fiscal budget. The agrarian economic awareness in the halls of power is seemingly unable to fathom the notion that a further negative fiscal impulse may actually lead to a further decline in tax revenues in a kind of "negative" supply-side economic policy regime.

At the same time, the ruling party continues to accommodate micro populism in order to placate its leftist or more populist factions. Perhaps, nothing better encapsulates the toxic policy disconnect in South Africa than the crisis at the embattled state-owned power utility Eskom. Given the primacy in narrowing the fiscal deficit, the Ramaphosa administration seemingly appears set to endorse a move by Eskom to raise electricity tariffs by double digits in 2021 (in tandem with a likely further increase in tax rates) in order to avoid a further bailout.

However, at the same time, nothing will be done to privatize or at least partially privatize the ailing entity nor liberalize the sector as a whole, as the policy of accommodating micro populism remains entrenched. As a result, South Africa faces the odd situation, where the central bank is targeting an inflation rate of 3% to 4%, while electricity prices (which are central to price evolution in the economy) are allowed to increase by more than 10% year after year. Despite this, policymakers appear confused when corporate profit margins remain compressed and new fixed investment non-existent.

This toxic policy disconnect, coupled with Mr. Ramaphosa's divaesque popularity, has thus far seemingly proven sufficient to placate financial markets, resulting in a slow painful burn to an inevitable reset at some point in the future. Despite a devastating plunge in GDP during the second quarter of 2020 as depicted in the chart below, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) indicated in its last MPC meeting that it would not reduce its key policy rate further and that in its view the currency remained somewhat undervalued.

Source: Statistics South Africa

The decision by the central bank also appears at odds with the evolution in domestic private sector credit growth, which has slowed markedly in recent months despite record low interest rates. The slowdown in credit growth is a clear signal that credit conditions remain tight, a consequence of a risk averse banking sector that is attempting to absorb credit losses while avoiding raising any new equity.

Private Sector Credit Growth (excl bills & investments) Y/Y

Source: South African Reserve Bank

Certainly, apart from the need for a further reduction in its policy rate, there also appears to be a need (but lacking) for further macroprudential measures to stimulate lending. Therefore, the combination of slowing credit growth, prospective tax hikes and double-digit electricity tariff hikes suggests that following a brief "statistical" recovery in H2 2020 (due to the low base created in the second quarter of 2020), the country's economic momentum is likely to stall once again in H1 2021, possibly setting up for a renewed contraction by H2 2021.

As such, it appears that South Africa continues along the more painful path to an eventual economic reset that will restore economic equilibrium, namely a black swan or "political shock". A perfect analogy for this likely trajectory that faces South Africa is what happened in Argentina over the past two years. In this sense, we are specifically referencing the political events or the "Macri shock" that occurred in 2019, not the economic structure in Argentina.

Therefore, in future articles, we will more closely examine the underlying political currents and upcoming events such as next year's local municipal elections, looking for that potential "Macri" moment in South Africa. As a final note, we would also highlight that from an economic perspective, South Africa and Argentina are not comparable, given that the latter's public debt is mainly external and foreign currency denominated. This means that a large currency devaluation does not act as a panacea, the opposite of the effect if most debt was local currency denominated.

