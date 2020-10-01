SDX (shared data experience) will also be appealing to customers that care about data security and governance. This will drive customer retention as Cloudera expands its multi-cloud approach.

Since its merger with Hortonworks, Cloudera (CLDR) has developed a robust data cloud platform to preserve and grow market share in the data management space. As a result, the projected customer churn will be muted. Customer growth will also come above expectations, given its expanded capabilities. Cloudera's valuation continues to understate its recently added capabilities to provide an end-to-end data management platform. Investors seeking a cheap way to bet on the rise of cloud data platforms will find Cloudera appealing.

Cloudera reported impressive growth results last quarter. Revenue outperformed despite the anticipated headwinds to its on-prem business. The rise of cloud data platforms like Snowflake's (SNOW) cloud offering remains a headwind to Cloudera's revenue growth. To manage its growth, Cloudera adopted a multi-cloud strategy to drive its go to market differentiation.

According to IDC, 84% of customers are repatriating workloads from the public cloud with 67% of applications in both public and private cloud environments1. Hybrid cloud is strategic and practical for large enterprises. - Cloudera

The growth outperformance continues to reflect the strength of its business. The raised Q3'21 revenue guidance is reassuring amidst the turbulent macro environment. Cloudera factored macro volatility into its forward growth guidance. This means the on-prem business will continue to outperform despite the expected migration of customers' workloads to cloud platforms. Most cloud migrations result in a temporary headwind to upfront revenue. Cloud consumption also comes with less professional services revenue. Cloudera's guidance raise demonstrates its conviction in its multi-cloud strategy. I believe the guidance benefits more from the loyalty of its existing userbase. This isn't hard to fathom, given its strong security and data governance capabilities. I expect Cloudera's improved data management capabilities to create a great customer retention pitch for indecisive enterprises. I also see a strong value in its data lifecycle capabilities. These include the recent release of capabilities in data engineering, integration, and BI. Cloud data platforms are built for easy development of end to end data management features. By creating these capabilities, Cloudera is skating where Snowflake's puck will be. It is worth highlighting that Cloudera also offers appealing capabilities like usage-based pricing and the separation of compute and storage. In the areas of data analytics and data modeling, Cloudera appears to have an early lead that can only be rivaled by public cloud platforms.

Cloudera's improved margins are also impressive. The post-merger cost savings are flowing to the bottom line as non-GAAP EPS came above the consensus estimate. The forward EPS guidance was also raised. I expect Cloudera to ramp opex as it fights for market share with Snowflake. Like Datadog has immensely benefited from its post IPO momentum, I expect Snowflake's improved visibility to drive solid growth prints in the coming quarters. While billings decelerated, Cloudera's FCF margin continues to highlight its strength with large enterprises. I expect the cloud migration, coupled with macro headwinds, to drive soft billings growth in the coming quarters. Regardless, I expect Cloudera's valuation to improve as the market reconciles the fact that Cloudera's CDP will benefit from the improved visibility of data management platforms.

I am bullish on Cloudera's reliable capabilities in data security and governance. I also expect Cloudera to preserve its market share by cross-selling its data lifecycle solutions. As a result, the current valuation doesn't depict the full capabilities of the platform. At 4x EV/CY'2020 revenue, Cloudera trades at a valuation that doesn't represent the capabilities of its cloud platform. The market is still valuing Cloudera like a market share loser. I think Cloudera will defy expectations and outperform in the coming quarters. I am modeling a non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 and Q3'20 revenue of $211m. I expect cloud deployment cost and Opex ramp to mute margins expansion. I also expect Cloudera to easily beat its forward revenue guidance, which has already factored macro volatility.

Risks

Cloudera, like other on-prem data management platforms, risks losing market share to cloud-native data management peers. This scenario is mostly driven by digital transformation initiatives. If customers don't adopt Cloudera's multi-cloud vision, its growth factor might not improve.

Cloudera's margins expansion opportunity might be muted in the near term as it invests in fighting for market share. This might make it tough to meet its eps guidance.

Cloudera is involved in class action complaints. If it doesn't prevail in these suits, its valuation, and financial position might be impacted.

Lastly, the macro environment remains volatile. Further billings deceleration might impact the long near term momentum of the stock.

Conclusion

I find Cloudera's multi-cloud strategy compelling. Its data security and governance solutions will also improve its competitive positioning as it ramps the growth of its cloud data platform. The forward growth guidance shows its ability to manage the cloud transition. I remain wary of the investment that will be required to stay competitive. Overall, Cloudera's strong liquidity and margins improvement will help recalibrate the prospect of the stock as it navigates its turnaround.

Appendix

