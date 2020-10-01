3 Fast-Growing, High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Outrageously Undervalued

Fortunately, there are many quality anti-bubble companies to choose from, including UNM, LNC, and OZK. These 3 stocks yield 5% to 7%, are expected to grow 9% to 12% CAGR over time, and are 60% to 66% undervalued. If long-term rates rise, these three companies could deliver 27% to 34% CAGR long-term returns, and become three of the hottest stocks of the next decade.

That's still bad news for high flying outrageously overvalued momentum stocks, whose lofty multiples are being levitated by TINA mentality.

Most economists only expect long-term rates to return to 2% to 3% once the pandemic is over and the economy recovers.

Moody's is now forecasting long-term interest rates rising to 4.1% by the end of 2030, and expects a lost decade for stocks.

The current pullback has barely dented the current market bubble, with the S&P 500 still 40% historically overvalued.

The current pullback has done little to alleviate the broader market's overvaluation problem.

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2020 $130.14 -20% 25.8 24.0 57% 41% 2021 $166.48 28% 20.2 23.0 23% 35% 2022 $189.64 14% 17.7 19.0 8% 12% 12-month forward EPS 12 Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 20-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $146.27 23.0 40% 2.70 2.35 1.79% 2.06%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool, F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Brian Gilmartin, Reuters/Refinitiv/IBES/Lipper Financial, JPMorgan, Ed Yardeni, Multipl.com)

How big of a problem are stocks trading at 23X forward earnings and a 40% premium to historical fair value?

Moody's has just updated its long-term baseline economic forecast and it points to a potential lost decade for stocks.

Long-term interest rates will steadily increase from 2021 onward, with the 10-year rate reaching 4.1% by 2030. Unless there is significant compression of the equity risk premium, the fundamentals will then weigh on values over the decade." - Moody's (emphasis added)

Now it's important to remember that while Moody's economists are first-rate (one of the 16 most accurate out of 45 tracked by MarketWatch) they don't have crystal balls.

The blue-chip economist consensus only expects 10-year yields to average 2.5% in the coming decade, similar to what the Congressional Budget Office forecast is for 2030.

But whether long-term rates return to 2.5% to 2.6% or 4.1% (they averaged 2.0% over the past 10 years) that's bad news for anyone counting on stock multiples remaining at, in the famous words of Irving Fisher, "a permanently high plateau."

Fisher was one of the world's most respected economists and uttered those famous words in October 1929, a month after stocks had peaked and then fell 90% over the next three years in the greatest market crash in the US history.

Fortunately, for those who are prudently avoiding the dangerous excesses of this market bubble, there is no shortage of bargains to choose from, for any need, goal, time horizon, or risk profile.

Of the nearly 3,664 listed stocks with full-year 2020 returns, the median return (e.g. the 1832nd ranked return) is -14.75%." - Ploutos

(Source: Ploutos) Data as of September 30th

There are literally 1,600 US-listed stocks currently in a bear market, 44% of the publicly traded companies in America. This is the ultimate proof of my fellow Dividend King co-founder Chuck Carnevale's famous mantra "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

While many of them are value traps, with deteriorating fundamentals and poor or even negative growth outlooks, there are dozens of above-average quality companies that are outrageously undervalued.

Here are three fast-growing, high-yield anti-bubble financials. Names that are not only extremely likely to generate exceptional returns in the coming years but are some of the biggest potential beneficiaries of the rise in long-term interest rates that the world's most accurate economists expect in the coming decade.

Unum Group (UNM): One of The Most Undervalued Quality Financials In America

Business Summary

Unum Group is a provider of group and individual income protection insurance products in the United States and the United Kingdom. It is the largest domestic disability insurer, with the majority of premiums generated from employer plans. The company also offers a complementary portfolio of other insurance products, including long-term care insurance, life insurance, and employer- and employee-paid group benefits. The firm markets its products primarily through brokers." - Morningstar

Unum's current bear market began primarily over concerns about legacy long-term care (nursing home) policies it wrote years ago.

Unum Group's (UNUM) Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating and the A3 insurance financial strength ratings on its principal US life insurance companies (including Unum Life Insurance Company of America; collectively Unum life companies), reflect the group's leading market share in disability insurance (both group and individual) and growing market position in voluntary and supplemental benefits. The ratings also benefit from the company's access to a huge claims database, focus on an efficient claim management process and return-to-work programs. These strengths are tempered by Unum's concentration in long-term care ($13 billion in statutory reserves), which has led to strengthened of reserves in 2011, 2014, 2018 and more recently in 2020. Other challenges include Unum's concentration of earnings in the volatile group and individual disability businesses, albeit this business has been performing strongly for Unum and the industry, but we expect the next few years to remain volatile for this business due to high unemployment levels." - Moody's (emphasis added)

Moody's rates UNM Baa3 (BBB- equivalent) with a negative outlook while Fitch rates it BBB negative outlook and S&P BBB stable outlook.

UNM is a single downgrade away from junk bond status from Moody's and two downgrades away at S&P and Fitch.

BBB credit rating implies a 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

BBB- rating implies an 11% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Ba1 (Moody's BB+ equivalent) would imply a 14% 30-year bankruptcy risk

If UNM were downgraded to junk bond status by Moody's it would mean higher costs of capital and thus likely slower profit growth in the future. The good news is that most of the reasons for the low rating from Moody's are due to the pandemic effects.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the coronavirus-related economic downturn will weigh on earnings because of the impact from lower interest rates, reduced premium income, higher lapses, elevated defaults and rating migration in the near-term. Unum's long-term care business is adversely impacted by the current low-interest-rate environment, which reduces the company's investment portfolio returns supporting long-term care reserves and makes them susceptible to additional charges over the life of the business. To support its long-term care business, we estimate Unum will need to contribute half or more of its statutory dividend capacity (around $1 billion in 2020) for at least the next several years." - Moody's

Moody's isn't predicting a dividend cut, the "dividend capacity" refers to the subsidiaries paying the parent company (what investors own) dividends.

Given the negative outlook, there is limited upward pressure on Unum's rating in the near term. A combination of the following drivers could lead us to return the outlook on Unum and its affiliates to stable: 1) stable long term care benefit ratios with no anticipated reserve increase in the near-term; 2) sustained consolidated NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio (company action level or CAL) of at least 350%; 3) adjusted financial leverage remains below 30%; and 4) consistent earnings coverage and cash flow coverage ratios are maintained at over 7x and 5x, respectively. Conversely, the following could result in a downgrade of Unum's IFS and debt ratings: 1) deterioration of long-term care experience or actual/anticipated GAAP or statutory reserve increase greater than $1 billion; 2) sustained consolidated CAL RBC ratio falls below 325%; 3) adjusted financial leverage exceeds 35%; or 4) earnings coverage and cash flow coverage ratios fall below 6x and 4x, respectively." - Moody's (emphasis added)

UNM's interest coverage ratio which Moody's and other rating agencies want to see over 7 is currently 8.1 and has been 7.5 over the past year. The other key metric that rating agencies are watching is risk-based capital or RBC. The regulatory minimum is 200% and if UNM's falls under 325% it could be downgraded to junk status by Moody's and would likely be downgraded to BBB- by S&P and Fitch.

Our capital metrics remain solid with RBC at approximately 370% and holding company cash at $1.6 billion. The results this quarter demonstrate the resilience of the franchise and underscore the disciplined approach we take to operating the business while bringing good value to our customers." - Rick McKenney – President and Chief Executive Officer, Q2 conference call (emphasis added)

UNM's RBC is currently at 370%, at levels that Moody's says could lead to an upgrade once the pandemic is over and the risk of rising unemployment claims abates.

As far as dividend safety goes, UNM's 2021 consensus payout ratio, factoring in modest dividend growth in 2020 and 2021 (it has yet to raise its dividend this year as expected) is 22% vs. 50% safe for insurance companies.

Debt/capital is 23% vs. 20% safe, modestly elevated but not the primary reason rating agencies are potentially worried.

I consider UNM to have 4/5 dividend safety, which means a 2% to 4% risk of a cut in this pandemic and a 1% risk in a normal recession.

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 1% to 2%

That safety score has a negative outlook for now, though UNM's strong consensus growth means that designation will be lifted once the pandemic ends.

Unum Consensus Growth Estimates

Metric 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus Dividend 6% (company missed its usual quarterly raise) 3% 9% Earnings -4% 3% 10% EBITDA -18% 1% 4% EBIT -4% 1% 4%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

While UNM is expected to be impacted by the pandemic it's fundamentals aren't expected to decline anywhere close to those of major banks or even some other insurance companies.

And while next year's recovery growth is hardly exciting, 2022 is expected to see an acceleration of growth towards the company's historical growth rate.

How reliable are analyst estimates when it comes to UNM?

Unum Group Analyst Scorecard

Over the last 20 years, analysts have been able to forecast UNM's EPS within a 20% margin of error 100% of the time. And over the last 11 years, including the Financial Crisis, the margin of error on two-year forecasts was plus or minus 15%.

9% CAGR long-term growth consensus

7% to 11% CAGR margin of error adjusted consensus growth range

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the past decade, a period of low-interest rates and higher financial regulations, have seen UNM deliver 8% CAGR total returns. Its rolling growth rates of 5% to 13% indicate the 7% to 11% CAGR consensus growth range is reasonable and achievable, especially if 10-year yields end up averaging the same 2.5% in the next decade as they did in the last.

The important thing to point out is that UNM's terrible returns over the last few years are not a function of poor fundamentals, but merely extremely bearish sentiment.

If UNM was a value trap its fundamentals would be deteriorating for several years and analysts, credit rating agencies, and bond investors would be forecasting negative growth for the foreseeable future.

Unum Historical Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value (10 Year) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 2.42% $47 $47 $53 13-Year Median Yield 1.82% $63 $63 $71 25-Year Average Yield 2.06% $55 $55 $63 Earnings 8.8 $46 $47 $52 EBITDA 6.2 $40 $41 $42 EBIT (pre-tax profit) 6.6 $48 $48 $50 Average $50 $50 $55 Current Price $16.83 Discount To Fair Value 66% 66% 69% Upside To Fair Value 196% 198% 228% Annualized Total Return Potential 7576% 139% 69%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Unum Group is one of the most undervalued companies in America right now, trading at a PE of 3.1. For value investors who like to value financials on book value?

0.34 times book value vs. 1.04 13-year median P/BV (69% historically undervalued)

Unum Group Fundamentals

quality score: 8/11 above-average

dividend safety score: 4/5 above-average safety (2% to 4% dividend cut risk in this recession, 1% in a normal recession)

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 5% or less

yield: 6.8% vs. 1.82% 13-year median (low rate, high regulatory era)

current price: $16.83

Potential good buy price: $40 or less

2021 average historical fair value: $50 ($41 to $63 range, Morningstar 2020 quant fair value estimate $29.02, uncertainty "very high", I concur with the uncertainty rating based on the fair value range)

($41 to $63 range, Morningstar 2020 quant fair value estimate $29.02, uncertainty "very high", I concur with the uncertainty rating based on the fair value range) approximate discount to fair value: 66%

DK rating: potentially ultra-value/anti-bubble/Buffett style "fat pitch"

historical fair value: 8.5 to 9.5 PE

current blended PE: 3.2 (3.1X 2021 consensus)

Earnings yield (Chuck's "essence of valuation"): 31.5% vs. 6.7% recommended

vs. 6.7% recommended Growth priced into stock: about -2.7% CAGR according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula

according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula Growth priced in according to historical PEG ratio: 2.3% CAGR

long-term growth consensus: 9.0% CAGR

the margin of error adjusted analyst long-term consensus growth forecast: 7% to 11% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 30% to 36% CAGR (analyst consensus 33.3 % CAGR)

PEG ratio: 0.35 vs. 1.38 historical vs. 2.68 S&P 500 vs. 2.35 historical S&P 500

What kind of total returns could investors expect from an above-average quality insurance company trading at 3X earnings?

Unum Group 2022 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Unum Group 2022 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Total returns from such extremely low valuations, that literally price in -2.7% CAGR growth can be sensational.

The last time UNM was anywhere close to this undervalued it delivered 30.3% CAGR total returns for the next decade.

Unum Group Investment Decision Score

I never recommend a company, much less put my own money at risk without first knowing exactly how prudent a potential investment it is relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.

The investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.

Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Ultra-Value Buy UNM's 66% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 5 Average UNM's S&P credit rating, BBB, implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional UNM's 43.2% vs. the S&P's 10.6% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional UNM's 23.1% vs. the S&P's 3.35% 5-year probability-weighted returns earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score)) Total Score 29 Max score of 31 Investment Score 94% Investment Letter Grade A Excellent S&P's Score 73/100 = C(Market Average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

Unum, even factoring in its risk profile, remains one of the most reasonable and prudent long-term high-yield investments conservative income investors can make today.

Lincoln National (LNC): A High-Quality And Outrageously Undervalued Fast-Growing Insurance Company

Business Summary

Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, wirehouses, and banks. Lincoln also owns and operates 15 radio stations it acquired as part of the 2006 merger with Jefferson-Pilot Financial." - Morningstar

Business Update

Lincoln National is a safer company than Unum as seen by its superior credit ratings.

S&P rating: A- stable outlook = 2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Fitch rating: A- stable outlook = 2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Moody's rating: Baa1 (BBB+ equivalent) stable outlook = 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Lincoln National Corporation's Baa1 senior debt rating and the A1 insurance financial strength (IFS) ratings on its principal insurance subsidiaries is based on the company's strong market position in individual life insurance as well as its good asset quality, capital adequacy, and profitability. Lincoln benefits from its strong and varied distribution channels, and the company's diversified core earnings mix. Lincoln's ratings also incorporate its ability to manage the interest rate and equity market risk embedded in its legacy block of secondary guarantee universal life (SGUL) and variable annuity (VA) business lines, which are viewed as higher risk. Lincoln's de-risked product portfolio and shift to less capital intensive and less interest-sensitive life products have helped to improve its credit profile on new business. The company's strengths are tempered by its challenge of managing significant blocks of liabilities with interest-rate sensitivity and equity market exposure. Although Lincoln maintains active hedging programs to manage these risks, exposure to volatility in the equity market could pressure profitability and capital adequacy in a stress scenario involving a sharp drop in the equity markets." - Moody's

LNC's 4/5 dividend safety score is despite its strong balance sheet, which has a BBB+ or A- stable credit rating from all three rating agencies.

That's because about 6% of its float portfolio is energy investments and we're currently experiencing the greatest oil crash in human history.

The good news is that LNC's 2021 consensus payout ratio of 18% vs. 50% safe for insurance companies and 24% debt/capital vs. 20% safe means there is not much risk of a cut (about 3% during this pandemic).

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 1% to 2%

Analysts agree and expect LNC to continue growing its dividend throughout this pandemic.

Lincoln National Consensus Growth Estimates

Metric 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus Dividend 7% 6% 7% Earnings 15% 26% 8% EBITDA 57% 21% 4% EBIT 21% 18% 33%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Unlike most insurance companies this year, who are experiencing modest to severe negative growth, LNC is still expected to deliver extremely strong growth in all its fundamentals. That includes a robustly growing dividend, whose payout growth streak is expected to reach 13 years by the end of 2022.

Lincoln National Analyst Scorecard

During the Financial Crisis, LNC's risky loans exploded resulting in two dividend cuts. But as Moody's points out, LNC has significantly de-risked its portfolio and since 2010 its analyst margins of error have been 20% to the upside and 30% to the downside.

9% to 9.8% CAGR analyst growth consensus range

6% to 12% CAGR margin of error adjusted analyst consensus range

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the past decade, when financial regulations were higher and interest rates lower, LNC grew earnings by 8% CAGR, same as UNM.

Its strong future growth expectations, both over the short and long-term, from all three rating agencies, bond investors, and the 12 analysts who cover it on Wall Street mean it's objectively not likely to be a value trap, just an extremely mispriced above-average quality insurance company.

Once the oil crisis has passed, it will get upgraded back to 5/5 dividend safety and 9/11 quality blue-chip, which it would have given its A-rated balance sheet and 17% payout ratio if not for its relatively higher energy exposure in its portfolio.

Lincoln National Historical Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value (10 Year) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 2.20% $73 $78 $83 25-Year Average Yield 2.45% $65 $70 $75 Earnings 9.0 $69 $87 $94 EBITDA 7.4 $76 $92 $96 EBIT (pre-tax profit) 7.0 $57 $68 $90 Average $68 $79 $88 Current Price $31.80 Discount To Fair Value 53% 60% 64% Upside To Fair Value 114% 148% 175% Annualized Total Return Potential 1097% 108% 57%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research) Note LNC's 2021 average fair value is $77 until the 7% dividend hike that is expected in January 2021

LNC isn't quite as undervalued as UNM but it's very close. Few above-average quality companies trade at 60% discounts to fair value and we can confirm that undervaluation by looking at its book value.

current price/book value: 0.32

13-year median P/BV: 1.20

discount to fair value: 73% undervalued

If anything my model, which doesn't include book value due to lack of consensus data on that metric, may be excessively conservative about LNC's fair value.

Note that LNC's historical premium to book value indicates the market considers this insurance company extremely high quality, superior to UNM and even PRU.

Lincoln National Fundamentals

quality score: 8/11 above-average

dividend safety score: 4/5 above-average safety (2% to 4% dividend cut risk in this recession, 1% in a normal recession)

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 5% or less

yield: 5.0% vs. 2.2% 5-year median (low rate, high regulatory era)

current price: $31.8

Potential good buy price: $62 or less

2021 average historical fair value: $77 ($65 to $92 range, Morningstar 2020 quant fair value estimate $52.69, uncertainty "very high", I concur with the uncertainty rating based on the fair value range)

($65 to $92 range, Morningstar 2020 quant fair value estimate $52.69, uncertainty "very high", I concur with the uncertainty rating based on the fair value range) approximate discount to fair value: 59%

DK rating: potentially ultra-value/anti-bubble/Buffett style "fat pitch"

historical fair value: 8 to 9.5 PE

current blended PE: 4.1 (3.3X 2021 consensus)

Earnings yield (Chuck's "essence of valuation"): 24.1% vs. 6.7% recommended

vs. 6.7% recommended Growth priced into stock: about -2.2% CAGR according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula

according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula Growth priced in according to historical PEG ratio: 4.1% CAGR

long-term growth consensus: 9.8% CAGR

the margin of error adjusted analyst long-term consensus growth forecast: 6% to 12% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 27% to 36% CAGR (analyst consensus 32.1 % CAGR)

PEG ratio: 0.33 vs. 1.00 historical vs. 2.68 S&P 500 vs. 2.35 historical S&P 500

Lincoln National 2022 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If LNC grows as analysts expect and returns to fair value by the end of 2022, it would more than triple and generate 67% CAGR total returns. That's approximately 70X better than analysts expect from the S&P 500 over this short time period.

Lincoln National 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If LNC grows as analysts expect and returns to historical mid-range fair value by 2025, it would more than quadruple and generate 32% CAGR total returns, almost 7X more than what analysts expect from the S&P 500.

The last time LNC was even close to this undervalued it generated 20.5% CAGR total returns over the next 10 years.

Lincoln National Investment Decision Score

Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Ultra-Value Buy LNC's 59% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent LNC's S&P credit rating, A-, implies a 2.5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional LNC's 32.5% vs. the S&P's 10.6% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional LNC's 23.5% vs. the S&P's 3.7% 5-year probability-weighted returns earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score)) Total Score 31 Max score of 31 Investment Score 100% Investment Letter Grade A+ Exceptional S&P's Score 73/100 = C(Market Average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

LNC is one of the most reasonable and prudent high-yield investments long-term income investors can make today. In fact, it's as close to a perfect high-yield investment as exists on Wall Street.

However, there are no actually perfect investments and the big downside to LNC, other than its relatively large energy loan portfolio exposure is its extremely high volatility.

LNC's average 15-year volatility is 54%, making it the second most volatile company on the Dividend Kings' 470 company Master List.

It's extremely important that you learn to accept periods of wild volatility, in which LNC can fall by over 50% in a single year, in order to make a place for it within a diversified and prudently diversified portfolio.

I recommend 5% or less position sizing, in order to both compensate for its inherent risk profile and to let you sleep well at night during periods of incredible volatility as we've seen this year.

Volatility ... will offer the true investor more chance to make intelligent investment moves. He can be hurt by such volatility only if he is forced, by either financial or psychological pressures, to sell at untoward times." - Warren Buffett (emphasis added)

Bank OZK (OZK): One Of The Fastest-Growing High-Quality Banks You've Never Heard Of

Business Summary

Bank OZK is a bank holding company that owns and operates a community bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The bank operates offices primarily in the southeastern United States, as well as Texas, New York, and California. The bank holding company also owns a number of finance subsidiary business trusts formed in connection with the issuance of debt and preferred securities. Bank of the Ozarks provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking services, but principally concentrates its activities in real estate loans, which account for the great majority of the bank's loans and leases. The bank's real estate lending arm, which finances many metropolitan construction and development projects, extends further than many of its community banking competitors." - Morningstar

Business Update

(Source: earnings presentation)

OZK is legendary for its conservative banking practices, including underwriting so strong that it's only experienced four loan major loan losses in the past 17 years.

The bank is very well-capitalized, including the highest tier 1 ratio of any of America's 100 largest banks. Its 24% debt/capital ratio is less than half the safe 50% level for banks, though not quite as low as Canadian Banks (which range from 7% to 26%).

In the first half of 2020, the bank recorded just 0.2% overall loan losses, and reported an efficiency ratio (operating costs/revenue) of 42.7%.

An efficiency ratio of 60% is considered good and 50% is considered excellent for banks, and OZK is a cut above even some of the most lucrative banks on earth (mainly Canadian banks). OZK has ranked in the top 10% of banks by efficiency ratio for 18 consecutive years.

(Source: earnings presentation)

OZK's lending practices are so conservative that its charge off ratio (loan losses) has been beneath that of the average bank's for the past 23 years, typically 1/3 as much.

(Source: earnings presentation)

OZK's 13-year median return on equity has been 15.4% including a low-interest-rate environment. That's compared to an industry median of 7.8% and 10% is considered the standard of most above-average quality banks.

Its Net Interest Margin or NIM was 3.74% in Q2 which is 29% above the 2.89% generated by overall US banks.

OZK has been hammered by the market due to worries about its hotel loans which account for 40% of its commercial real estate portfolio, totaling $1.9 billion.

Those loans have an average downpayment of 31%, meaning that even in the event of a default OZK is not likely to absorb a total loss.

(Source: earnings presentation)

Basically, OZK is one of the best capitalized and safest US banks, which is why it's been able to grow its dividend for 22 consecutive years, including quarterly raises for the past 40 consecutive quarters.

Basically, OZK is a bank that, while not as safe as Canadian banks, represents a much faster-growing source of generous and dependable income.

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 1% to 2%

Courtesy of very strong earnings growth expected in 2021, reducing OZK's payout ratio from 62% to a safe 44%, I'm upgrading OZK to 4/5 safety.

However, it's still designated speculative until the pandemic ends and the increased risk to its commercial loans lifts. OZK isn't rated by any bank so we can't be as certain about the overall loan book as we can for larger and rated banks.

(Source: GuruFocus)

Due to its temporary decrease in profitability OZK is getting a downgrade on the business model from 3/3 to 2/3. This means the 8/11 above-average - speculative quality score OZK received back in April, during the Dividend Kings bank stress test, remains unchanged.

The recommended margin of safety (discount to average historical fair value) remains 25% based on OZK's overall quality and risk profile.

Quality Score Meaning Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 1% 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 2.5% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

Only 9/11 quality blue-chips with at least 4/5 above-average safety can make the Dividend Kings Phoenix watchlist, which is what all Dividend Kings portfolios and my retirement portfolio are buying from in this recession.

Based on its historical loan losses and relatively low (for a US bank) I'm estimating its effective credit rating at BBB, implying a 7.5% long-term bankruptcy risk.

Speculative means a 2.5% or less max portfolio risk cap recommendation, which will remain in effect until the pandemic ends.

However, just because OZK isn't Phoenix caliber (none of these three companies are) doesn't mean it's not potentially worth considering as long as you keep your position size small (2.5% or less risk cap recommendation).

That's because OZK is expected to be one of the fastest-growing US banks, and one of the best positioned to recover from this pandemic.

Bank OZK Consensus Growth Estimates

Metric 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus Dividend 14% 4% -2% Earnings -48% 47% 17% EBIT -5% 2% -12%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Another reason that OZK is speculative for now is due to the analyst consensus expecting a small dividend cut in 2022, which would break a 23-year payout growth streak.

There are currently just two analysts forecasting that cut, which would be extremely out of character and likely would not be necessary given the payout ratio in 2022 under the 2021 consensus dividend is 38%.

However, until we get into 2021 and more analysts start offering forecasts for 2022 (including EBIT and dividend growth estimates) OZK will remain potentially inappropriate for the most conservative income investors.

Bank OZK Analyst Scorecard

Bank OZK sometimes misses analyst expectations by a wide margin, specifically 18% of the time over the past 20 years. Over the past 11 years, including the Financial Crisis (when it kept growing the dividend), the margin of error has been 35% to the downside and 55% to the upside.

However, I'm using the more conservative 35% to the downside and 30% to the upside of the last eight years. That's when the number of analysts making two-year forecasts has been significantly larger creating an actual consensus, not the opinion of one analyst who is naturally much more likely to be wrong.

growth consensus for OZK from FactSet, YCharts, and Reuters: 12% CAGR (10/10 analysts that cover the company)

the margin of error adjusted consensus growth range: 7% to 16% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even when interest rates plunged and banking regulations increased, bank OZK maintained its famously fast growth rates.

Now it's true that in the short term, falling NIM due to low-interest rates as well as management pulling back on RV and marine lending (the fastest growing and highest margin business it has) could weigh on results.

However, all 10 analysts that cover OZK are confident that it will be able to continue growing at low double-digit rates.

While there are risks inherent to any business, including speculative (in this pandemic) banks like OZK, if the margin of safety is high enough, then it may be worth opening or adding to a small position within a diversified and prudently risk management portfolio.

Why? Because Bank OZK is, just like UNM and LNC, outrageously undervalued.

Bank OZK Historical Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value (11 Years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 1.71% $64 $65 $64 13-year median yield 1.41% $77 $79 $77 22-Year Average Yield 1.81% $60 $61 $60 Earnings 16.9 $29 $43 $50 EBIT (pre-tax profit) 11.3 $49 $50 $44 Average $56 $60 $59 Current Price $21.21 Discount To Fair Value 62% 64% 64% Upside To Fair Value 163% 181% 178% Annualized Total Return Potential 4684% 129% 57%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research) Note OZK's 2021 average fair value is $59 because the small 2021 dividend hike that analysts expect hasn't happened yet.

Think that I'm being too optimistic about OZK's value? Then consider its book value.

OZK P/BV 0.67

13-year median P/BV: 2.22

discount to fair value based on book value: 70%

The bottom line is Bank OZK is outrageously undervalued right now, just like many financials. The fear of low-interest rates, combined with concerns about loan losses rising as the recession progresses, has created an opportunity to buy OZK at the lowest blended PE in nine years, and an even lower forward PE of 8.5 that prices in literally zero growth forever.

Bank OZK Fundamentals

quality score: 8/11 above-average - speculative

dividend safety score: 4/5 above-average safety (2% to 4% dividend cut risk in this recession, 1% in a normal recession)

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 2.5% or less (due to speculative nature during this pandemic)

yield: 5.1% vs. 1.7% 5-year median (low rate, high regulatory era)

current price: $21.32

Potential good buy price: $44 or less

2021 average historical fair value: $59 ($43 to $77 range, Morningstar 2020 quant fair value estimate $27.43, uncertainty "very high", I concur with the uncertainty rating based on the fair value range)

($43 to $77 range, Morningstar 2020 quant fair value estimate $27.43, uncertainty "very high", I concur with the uncertainty rating based on the fair value range) approximate discount to fair value: 64%

DK rating: potentially ultra-value/anti-bubble/Buffett style "fat pitch"

historical fair value: 16 to 18 PE

current blended PE: 10.1 (8.5X 2021 consensus)

Earnings yield (Chuck's "essence of valuation"): 9.9% vs. 6.7% recommended

vs. 6.7% recommended Growth priced into stock: about 0.7% CAGR according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula (0% based on forward PE)

according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula (0% based on forward PE) Growth priced in according to historical PEG ratio: 3.9% CAGR

long-term growth consensus: 12.0% CAGR

the margin of error adjusted analyst long-term consensus growth forecast: 7% to 16% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 23% to 30% CAGR (analyst consensus 27.5 % CAGR)

PEG ratio: 0.71 vs. 2.56 historical vs. 2.68 S&P 500 vs. 2.35 historical S&P 500

Bank OZK 2022 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If OZK grows as analysts expect and returns to historical fair value (for the low rate/high regulatory era) by the end of 2022 then it could deliver 48% CAGR total returns or about 50X that of the S&P 500.

Bank OZK 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If OZK grows as expected and returns to fair value by the end of 2025 then it could deliver 27.5% CAGR total returns.

From Bear Market Lows Bank OZK Has Delivered Sensational Returns...On Part With The Greatest Investors In History

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Bank OZK is capable of remarkable long-term returns when you buy it when the market hates it most, up to 33.6% CAGR over 15 years, almost 4X the S&P 500's best 15-year return since 1998.

Bank OZK Investment Decision Score

Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 ultra-value buy OZK's 64% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 5 Average OZK's S&P credit rating, BBB, implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional OZK's 35.2% vs. the S&P's 10.6% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional OZK's 19.1% vs. the S&P's 3.7% 5-year probability-weighted returns earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score)) Total Score 29 Max score of 31 Investment Score 94% Investment Letter Grade A Excellent S&P's Score 73/100 = C(Market Average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

While speculative investments certainly aren't for everyone, and if you don't like OZK's risk profile you shouldn't own it, given the bank's undeniable quality, conservative lending practices, and dependable dividend culture, I consider the current margin of safety to be high enough to make OZK a potentially excellent long-term investment.

Just keep in mind that, like UNM and LNC, this bank has above average volatility which during recessions can become amplified to the tune of 50% or even larger short-term declines.

This is why I recommend a 2.5% or smaller position size for OZK, to both help to compensate for its inherent risk profile and to keep you from potentially selling unnecessarily at a loss due to financial or emotional reasons.

Bottom Line: Even In An Overvalued Market There Are Amazing Bargains To Be Found

I can't tell you when the pandemic will end, or when any given stock will rise like a Phoenix from the ashes of its personal bear market, to soar to new heights.

What I can tell you is that ultimately stock prices return to intrinsic value, which is 100% a function of earnings, cash flows, and dividends.

As long as those fundamentals are trending higher over time, and as long as a company's balance sheet remains sound, then no matter how unpopular a stock may be, it is NOT a value trap.

That appears to be the case with Unum Group, Lincoln National, and Bank OZK, which are three fast-growing, above-average quality, high-yield dividend growth stocks that aren't just undervalued, but outrageously mispriced.

For the prudent long-term income investor, who understands that the "long-term" means 10+ years, and owns all companies within a diversified and prudently risk-adjusted portfolio, UNM, LNC, and OZK may represent potentially retirement making investments.

Like many financials, they have been mauled over fears of low rates, double-dip recessions, and future loan/portfolio losses due to stimulus gridlock.

However, the facts, as they typically are, are not nearly as bearish enough to justify their absurdly low valuations (include forward PE ratios as low as 3!).

significant stimulus of $1 to $1.5 trillion is expected after the election

long-term interest rates are expected to eventually return to the 10-year average of 2.5% (possible as high as 4.1% according to Moody's)

US economic growth in 2021 is expected to be the strongest in a quarter-century (potentially over 5%)

each of these companies is expected to see modest to very strong recovery in fundamentals next year and growth of 9% to 12% CAGR over the long-term

While the future is never certain, long-term financial success is all about managing and pricing risk correctly.

In the case of UNM, LNC, and OZK these are classic Buffett style "fat pitches" which when sized appropriately for your personal risk profile, can result in not just very generous, dependable, and growing income but also the kind of market-crushing long-term returns prosperous retirements are made of.

Quality companies might always be on sale, but very rarely do they become 60% to 70% undervalued, as is the case with these three fast-growing, high-yielding financials.

While they may not be appropriate for everyone (no company ever is), for those comfortable with their risk profile, the opportunity for incredible safe income and extraordinary future returns is ripe for the plucking.

So I invite you to consider whether UNM, LNC, or OZK are right for your needs and if so, you may want to create your own luck, while this once in a decade opportunity lasts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNM, LNC, OZK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns UNM and OZK in our portfolios.