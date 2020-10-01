Without a clear timeline for the spin-off of China Vanke's non-property development businesses, there are limited re-rating catalyst for the stock in the near-term.

China Vanke's gross margin contraction in 1H 2020, and its modest year-to-date contracted sales growth of +3% YoY suggests that earnings growth could potentially slow down in the future.

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer, China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CHVKF) (OTCPK:CHVKY) (OTCPK:CVKEY) [2202:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on China Vanke published on Jun 22, 2020. China Vanke's share price has declined by -7% from HK$25.50 as of June 19, 2020 to HK$23.65 as of September 30, 2020, since my last update. China Vanke trades at 4.8 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 1.28 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 6.7%.

Nevertheless, I maintain a Neutral rating on China Vanke, as its valuations are reasonable given its status as one of the largest property developers in China, and the company's strong financial position.

Readers have the option of trading in China Vanke shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers CHVKF, CHVKY, CVKEY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2202:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $25 million, and market capitalization is above $45 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own China Vanke shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Norges Bank Investment Management, Aberdeen Standard Investments and Pictet Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Gross Margin Contracted In 1H 2020

China Vanke reported the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 27, 2020, and its financial performance was decent considering the disruption to business operations in the early part of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

China Vanke's revenue increased by +5.1% YoY from RMB139.3 billion in 1H 2019 to RMB146.3 billion in 1H 2020, while its net profit attributable to shareholders grew by +5.6% YoY from RMB11.8 billion to RMB12.5 billion over the same period.

The top line growth in 1H 2020 was mainly driven by China Vanke's core property development business, which accounted for 94% of the company's total revenue in the first half of the year. A +24% YoY increase in the Gross Floor Area or GFA of property development projects which completed construction to 10.498 million sq m in 1H 2020 was partially offset by a -19% YoY decrease in the average selling price for such projects to RMB12,285.7 per sq m.

China Vanke's property services, contributing 5% of the company's 1H 2020 revenue, did very well in 1H 2020. Segment revenue for the property services business grew +27% YoY to RMB6.7 billion in the first half of the year. The company's other businesses, which it refers to as "operating management fees, brand management fees, and business management related auxiliary fees collected from associates and joint ventures", also saw segment revenue grow +44% YoY to RMB1.5 billion in 1H 2020.

However, China Vanke's overall gross profit margin contracted from 36.2% in 1H 2019 to 31.8% in 1H 2020. This was largely attributable to the -420 basis points decline in gross profit margin for the company's core property development business from 28.3% in 1H 2019 to 24.1% in 1H 2020.

At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 28, 2020, China Vanke noted that the property development business' gross margin had peaked in 2019. It acknowledged that gross margin contraction is a "long-term trend" with the gross profit margin for current contracted sales being even lower than that for property development projects which completed construction. This is because land costs are rising, and property sales have normalized as compared to 2017 and 2018 when the Chinese property market was booming.

2H 2020 Earnings Growth Supported By Contracted Sales Backlog But Contracted Sales Have Been Weak

Market consensus expects China Vanke's revenue and net profit attributable to shareholders to grow by +16% YoY and +12% YoY to RMB428.6 billion and RMB43.5 billion, respectively. Considering that China Vanke's top line and bottom line increased by +5.1% YoY and +5.6% YoY to RMB146.3 billion and RMB12.5 billion, respectively, China Vanke is expected to deliver a much stronger financial performance in 2H 2020. This is supported by China Vanke's robust contracted sales backlog of RMB695.3 billion as of June 30, 2020 which is equivalent to about two years of property development revenue based on FY 2019 numbers.

On the flip side, China Vanke's contracted sales only grew +3% YoY from RMB426.32 billion in the first eight months of FY 2019 to RMB438.22 billion in 8M 2020. Furthermore, the company has been rather conservative with respect to land banking activities, having only acquired 55 new projects with a total GFA of 9.8 million sq m. As a comparison, China Vanke only has projects under planning with a total GFA of 46.96 million sq m, as compared to projects under construction with a total GFA of 110.24 million sq m as of June 30, 2020. Another reference point is that China Vanke achieved contracted sales with a GFA of 28.9 million sq m in the first eight months of 2020. This suggests that China Vanke's future revenue and earnings growth from its core property development business beyond FY 2020 could potentially slow down.

Diversification And Potential Spin-offs

As highlighted above, it is clear that the growth momentum for China Vanke's core property development business is weakening. China Vanke has been diversifying beyond its core property development business for years, and its key new businesses include property services, logistics & warehousing services, long-term rental housing among others.

China Vanke's property services business, referred to as Vanke Service, is one of the property management services companies in China, with approximately 520 million sq m of GFA under management as of June 30, 2020. Separately, China Vanke's long-term rental housing business has 127,300 units in 33 Chinese cities available for rental as of June 30, 2020. The overall occupancy rate of the long-term rental housing business is healthy at 88.08% as of end-1H 2020, and the occupancy rate for mature projects is even higher at 93.71%.

The company's logistics & warehousing services business boasts a total GFA of 6.16 million sq m as of end-1H 2020, which comprises 5.82 million sq m of high-standard warehouses and 340,000 sq m of cold storages. The logistics & warehousing services business has a presence in 44 Chinese cities and a customer base in excess of 850, and its segment operating income grew +36.9% YoY to RMB830 million in 1H 2020.

It will still take time for China Vanke's non-property development businesses to grow, and its diversification efforts to pay off. But potential spin-offs of China Vanke's new businesses such as property services, logistics & warehousing services, and long-term rental housing could help in the positive re-rating of the company's valuations.

However, it is disappointing that such spin-offs might not happen in the near-term. China Vanke highlighted at its 1H 2020 results briefing that "we do hope that all the new businesses can be listed in the future, but there is no clear plan yet."

Positive On Strong Financial Position

While I am concerned about China Vanke's gross margin contraction in 1H 2020, and its modest year-to-date contracted sales growth of +3% YoY, I am positive on the company's strong financial position.

China Vanke's net gearing ratio decreased from 33.9% as of end-FY 2019 to 27.0% as of end-1H 2020, and this is significantly lower than the average net gearing of Hong Kong-listed Chinese property developers at around 90%-100%. At the company's recent 1H 2020 earnings call, China Vanke mentioned that it has an internal target of maintaining its net gearing ratio below 40%. Given that there are media reports highlighting that new rules meant to curb excessive borrowing by Chinese property developers could be imposed soon, China Vanke's strong financial position will give the company an edge over its rivals in land banking and other acquisition activities in the future.

Valuation And Dividends

China Vanke trades at 5.5 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 4.8 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, based on its share price of HK$23.65 as of September 30, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples were 7.0 times and 7.5 times, respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at 1.28 times P/B, versus its three-year and five-year average P/B multiples of 1.89 times and 1.88 times, respectively.

China Vanke offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 5.7% and 6.7%, respectively. Sell-side analysts see China Vanke's dividends per share increasing from RM1.045 in FY 2019 to RMB1.184 and RMB1.391 in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively. China Vanke has historically paid dividends once per year.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Vanke include weaker-than-expected contracted sales growth, a longer-than-expected time taken for spin-offs to materialize, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in China Vanke shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.