If you're looking to invest in avocados, Mexican food, or Millennial grocery trends, there are better options.

If you were waiting for an avocado IPO, your dreams are becoming reality.

On Wednesday night, avocado producer Mission Produce (AVO) priced its IPO at $12/share. Unless something unexpected happens, Mission's stock is set to begin trading Thursday.

Coming hot on the heels of Vital Farms (VITL), a high-end ethical eggs play, we now have an avocado IPO. If you have a specialty farm product, now is the time to get it listed. I'm counting on Wall Street to give us passion fruit SPACs and mango mergers before this current market phase ends.

In any case, what's Mission Produce, and is it worth your investment dollars?

This is indeed the purest of pure-play avocado IPOs. The company grows and distributes avocados around the world. It has growing operations in California and Mexico, as you'd expect. However, it's branched out into less well-known avocado areas such as Colombia, Peru, and South Africa. While Mexico and Southern California have dominated avocado production historically, apparently the crop is suited to a variety of climates.

Mission has been in business for more than 35 years, and in addition to its farms around the world, it also has numerous packing houses and distribution centers. With the rise of avocados and Mexican food as an international trend, Mission has enjoyed robust growth figures, with low teens growth annually in both revenues and volume:

Avocados: Rich Profits Or Mediocre Commodity Business?

A big appeal of the avocado market is that it offers high prices as far as farm products go. From the Mission prospectus, we find retail prices of between $2.30 and $2.83 per pound in recent years:

As you can see, there was a meaningful pricing surge in 2017. Historically, the vast majority of the world's avocados are grown in Mexico, and within a fairly small region of the country at that. Unfortunately, rising crime and cartel problems in recent years have hampered production.

This has created opportunities elsewhere. Colombia, for example, has fostered the growth of its avocado industry to offset commodity price risk from its traditional cash crops such as coffee. Mission and other international growers are taking advantage of the rising demand for avocados and the supply issues in Mexico to create an international supply chain.

In the short-run, this has been favorable for Mission, Calavo (CVGW), and other avocado companies. They can exert more influence over a nascent avocado market in Peru or Colombia than in Mexico, where local families have plied the trade for generations. And the shortage of Mexican avocados has caused limited supply in key markets, which is generally good for margins.

However, this pricing dynamic may turn less favorable in coming years. Once Mexico's near-monopoly on avocado production is gone, the commodity will be much less of a boom/bust cycle. As has happened with (legal) marijuana, wineries, coffee beans, and other high-value crops, as planting increases, price tends to decline and marginal producers struggle to make robust profits.

Bringing all this additional avocado production online in low cost-of-labor countries such as Peru and Colombia is bound to create stable predictable supply and drive down margins.

This is good for the companies that can charge a fat mark-up on a branded avocado or guacamole product, rather than the actual farmer or agriculture company producing the goods. Think about coffee beans. Who makes the real profits there, the peasant farmer in Guatemala, or Starbucks (SBUX)?

Now, Mission Produce may be able to avoid that race-to-the-bottom dynamic where the commodity is produced at thin margins. It is vertically-integrated through packing and distribution, which helps its cause. However, I suspect that at the end of the day, it's going to be companies like Chipotle (CMG) walking away with the lion's share of the profits from the rise of cheaper avocados, not Mission.

Mission's Stock: On-Trend, But Not Cheap

Mission Produce has a pretty simple pitch: It sells healthy products favored by Millennials and Hispanics:

You might expect that this combination enough would be enough to cause a smash-hit IPO. However, it doesn't appear that this will actually happen.

The company intended to IPO in the $15-$17 range per share, which would have given the company a valuation of $1.2 billion. However, as of this writing, the IPO has priced at just $12 per share, indicating a serious lack of demand for the offering.

That's surprising, but refreshing, given the euphoric market we've had for IPOs and SPACs this year. Still, at the new price, the market cap will be around $900 million, which is around 14x 2018 and 2019 earnings, and a much higher multiple for this year, as income fell due to Covid-19.

14x normal earnings might not sound bad, but this is a pretty low-margin business, and I'm not convinced the rapid growth will continue indefinitely either. Perhaps all the excitement about exporting avocados to China, and other such growth measures, will pan out. But if it doesn't, 14x earnings for a commodity farm business isn't great.

Produce giant Fresh Del Monte (FDP) earns around $2/share a year on average (though it swings from outright losses to significantly higher figures). At $22 now, FDP stock is going for something like 11x its normal earnings power. I wouldn't be shocked to see Mission at a similar multiple sooner or later.

Finally, while it doesn't appear to be a huge deal, potential investors should note that former Mission workers filed two separate class action lawsuits against the company this year (see page 69 of the prospectus). These allege that the company failed to comply with minimum wage laws, fair overtime pay, and other stipulations.

3 Stocks That Benefit From Similar Trends

Calavo Growers -- this is the obvious one, as it's the closest publicly-traded competitor to Mission. And, in fact, Mission grabbed its Chief Operating Officer, Michael Browne, from Calavo, where he was its VP of fresh operations.

Calavo has a few advantages compared to Mission, however. One, it's been around longer. Calavo was founded in the 1920s to market California avocados, and like Mission, it has built a global footprint as well, as it has operations in South America and elsewhere.

Unlike Mission, however, Calavo has been listed for many years, so it's not currently engaged in any marketing sizzle to drum up interest for its stock. Calavo isn't throwing words like "Millennials" or "China" around to make investors starry-eyed. That's nothing against Mission for talking up their IPO, just keep in mind that IPOs often show the best side of a company, whereas a company that's been public for 10+ years is a known quantity.

Here's Calavo's run as a public company:

Part of this success has been due to it diversifying. Calavo isn't just plain avocados anymore. Now it has moved up the value chain and produces guacamole and other prepared foods for consumers. Additionally, it has other farm products, such as papayas, and also sells things such as cut fruits and vegetables. In general, selling any sort of value-added product that is already processed is going to deliver much better returns than a commodity product such as a plain avocado.

That said, Calavo faces some of the same risks that I laid out for Mission in this article. And the stock isn't a screaming bargain at this price either. It's also worth considering the risks that Sleuth Investor laid out in a thoughtful bearish argument last year. However, with shares down from $95 to $66, it's easier to make a case for Calavo at this price, particularly compared to an unseasoned IPO.

My long-time readers can probably guess the next pick. That's right, Hormel Foods (HRL) has to be part of any conversation here. Why's that? One, it owns the #1 U.S. refrigerated guacamole brand. Two, the company has quietly turned itself into a Millennial and Hispanic-American foods powerhouse.

Hormel Foods, through its joint venture MegaMex earned the right to distribute Herdez (OTCPK:GUZOF) Mexican salsas in the U.S. Herdez is Mexico's best-selling salsa brand, and thus its products are in high demand with Mexican-American immigrants and families. With Hormel's increased marketing power and distribution, Herdez has started to gain share with non-Mexican consumers as well.

Part of that came with MegaMex's decision to acquire Wholly Guacamole in 2011. At the time, Wholly Guacamole had annual sales of $140 million, and while I haven't seen annual revenue numbers now, the brand has grown dramatically under Hormel's ownership.

And Hormel continues to pump marketing muscle into it. Just this year, Hormel rolled out a variety of brand extensions under the Wholly Avocado label that seem like a direct shot at the avocado producers such as Mission and Calavo:

If you're targeting Millennials, which product is going to win, a plain avocado, or one that is ready to eat with no fuss? As a Hormel brand manager explained:

"Nearly 70 percent of avocado users throw away all or part of an avocado because it’s unusable. Until now, there hasn’t been a solution to this problem. We’re proud to debut our new Diced and Smashed Avocado products to provide avocado lovers with a new way to enjoy them, while also preventing food waste."

As I've argued with faux meats such as Beyond Meat (BYND), you should usually bet on the established food company with decades of experience launching products and dealing with grocery stores. There's a good chance the plant-based proteins from Hormel, Tyson (TSN), Kellogg (K) or other such giants is going to win, not some inexperienced upstart.

Similarly, with avocados, I like the odds of Hormel and its partners grabbing more of the profit-share out of this market rather than a farming company that is trying to build out its business. The branded food company is going to win that battle most of the time.

Before moving on, I should note that Hormel is loaded with Millennial-friendly products nowadays. In addition to America's #1 refrigerated guacamole line, you also get almond and other specialty nut butters, plant-based meat products, organic and pesticide free meats, and specialty deli cuts.

Hormel is also going for younger consumers with a variety of snacking options. It's rolling out all sorts of meat, nut, and cheese based snacks for people seeking high-protein alternatives to traditional snack and junk foods. For example:

If I still worked in an office job, I'd eat these regularly.

And, if you like the Wholly Guacamole business, why not own the other half of it as well? Hormel's 50/50 partner on MegaMex, Herdez, is publicly-traded. It goes under ticker "HERDEZ" in Mexico or "GUZOF" in the U.S. Use caution with the latter, as the U.S. listing is illiquid.

As mentioned, Herdez is the largest purveyor of salsas in Mexico, it also sells a wide range of other products including canned tuna, sauces and condiments, canned vegetables, ice cream, and pasta.

One interesting product innovation out of Hormel was to take one of Herdez's salsas and put guacamole in it. Why this was never done before, I'll never know -- in any case the result was magical:

A detractor might argue that MegaMex is only a modest portion of sales for Hormel, and thus avocados/guacamole are not a decisive factor for the Hormel investment thesis. That's a fair point. Though I'd respond that Hormel's Millennial-friendly product line-up, as a whole, is a large and rapidly-growing chunk of its sales, which in turn is why Hormel keeps clobbering its packaged food stock peers in total returns.

In any case, compared to Hormel, Herdez is a much smaller company, as its sales come in right around $1 billion annually. So the success of the MegaMex venture is far more important to it than to Hormel.

And, if you're looking for something perfectly positioned at the center of many trends, Herdez hits the mark. You get Millennials, as they love authentic ethnic food products. Salsas and hot sauces are one of the best-performing categories in grocery lately (just check out McCormick's rocket-ship stock price if you don't believe me). Avocados are hot enough to get their own IPO, as we discussed above. And the rise of the Mexican-American consumer is one of the biggest demographic opportunities coming over the next decade.

Herdez, plagued by the seven years and counting Mexican bear market, has seen its stock do a whole lot of nothing in recent years, though it did go up 10-fold previously:

Yet, since 2013 when shares peaked, earnings have doubled, revenues are up more than 50%, and gross margin has surged by 400 basis points. Like many Mexican businesses nowadays, everything keeps ticking up except the stock price. Herdez's shares should catch up to the underlying fundamentals once the next Mexican bull market finally arrives.

