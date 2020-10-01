H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY) CEO Helena Helmersson on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCPK:HNNMY) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 1, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Helena Helmersson - CEO

Adam Karlsson - CFO

Nils Vinge - Head of IR

Daniel Schmidt - Danske Bank

Fredrik Ivarsson - ABG

Chiara Battistini - JPMorgan

Niklas Ekman - Carnegie

Adam Cochrane - Citi

Aneesha Sherman - Bernstein

Rebecca McClellan - Santander

Richard Chamberlain - RBC

Simon Irwin - Credit Suisse

Anne Critchlow - Societe Generale

Andreas Lundberg - SEB

Charlie Muir-Sands - Exane

Magnus Raman - Kepler

Peter Testa - One Investments

Helena Helmersson

Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Welcome to this telephone conference about the H&M Group's 9 months and third quarter results 2020. With me today is our CFO, Adam Karlsson and Head of Investor Relations, Nils Vinge. I will start with a short summary of the third quarter and our focus going forward, and then we will be happy to answer your questions. You will find the 9-month report on h&mgroup.com, Investor Relations.

Our recovery is going better than expected. This is a result of much appreciated collections and our rapid and decisive actions to counter the negative impact of COVID-19, which is still affecting us. Our online growth remains strong and profitable and temporarily closed stores continued to gradually reopen. With more full-price sales than expected and strict cost control, we returned to profit already in the third quarter.

Our teams around the world have done an amazing job, and although the challenges are far from over, we believe that the worst is behind us and that we are well placed to come out of the crisis stronger.

We will continue our agenda of sustainable, profitable transformation, centered around the customer. COVID has fast-tracked many of the changes we saw happening in the market already before the outbreak and this means that our focus will be on digitalization and omnichannel, speed and flexibility, and on sustainability and resilience.

More and more people have started to shop online during the pandemic. Our customers are showing us clearly that they value a convenient and inspiring experience where stores and online interact and strengthen each other. The substantial investments that we made in recent years have been very important for our recovery.

Now, we are speeding up our transformation work further in order to meet our customers' expectations. This includes digital investments, store portfolio optimization and channel integration. To ensure that our offerings are relevant to customers and to improve availability in all channels, speed and flexibility will be even more important in the future, particularly in the supply chain.

COVID-19 has also highlighted the importance of sustainability. Demand for good value, sustainable products is expected to grow in the wake of the pandemic. Our customer offering is well positioned for this and H&M wants to make it possible for everyone to look and feel good. We will continuously improve the assortment to make sure we offer our customers the best combination of fashion, quality, price and sustainability.

Our drive to become circular and climate positive is an important part of our sustainability work. It will enable us to gradually increase the share of sustainable and renewable materials and it will also benefit the development of new revenue streams. Together with our accelerated transformation work, this will help build resilience and contribute to long-term profitability - profitable growth for the H&M Group.

Thank you very much for listening and now we are happy to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] So our first question is from the line of Daniel Schmidt from Danske Bank. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Daniel Schmidt

Yes, good morning, Helena and Adam and Nils. Couple of questions from me. Helena, when you stated that the worst is behind us and that you are coming out of the crisis strong, does that sort of implicitly mean that you feel that you could be back on the trajectory that you were recording before COVID-19 as you go into 2021? That's the first question.

Helena Helmersson

The results of all the work we have done and that we saw in the beginning of the year and also in the end of last year, clearly shows that we had a momentum, and this is of course one of the paths that has helped us to recover more quickly now, and this is also the path that we are going back to, and with all the learnings from the pandemic, we also see that we can accelerate some parts of our agenda going forward.

What exactly will happen, of course, is very unpredictable also for us when it comes to, for example, footfall and different scenarios related to the pandemic, but we do see that how we have worked and tried to stay flexible with, for example, cost control and also other parts of the agenda has definitely strengthened us for the future.

Daniel Schmidt

And then sort of jumping on to your guidance, when it comes to net closing some stores next year, you're saying 250. Could you give - shed some more light on sort of what regions, and do you foresee any extra costs associated to this and your ability to capture sales from these closing stores, sort of looking back in history, what's your track record?

Helena Helmersson

It's correct that we see a net closure of 250 stores, we believe, for next year. We clearly see that customers want to meet us in both channels and in different channels. So our agenda to continue to integrate the channels going forward is really, really clear to us. Part of that is obviously to optimize then the store network, and we will continuously then develop our stores, as we have always done.

And how that will look like the years to come is something that we work with continuously. At the same time, of course, we work on growing digitally and in our online channels, but again, back to the importance of integrating the channels.

Daniel Schmidt

But is it fair to believe that many of these 250 stores are close to loss-making or loss-making today that you plan to close during '21?

Adam Karlsson

As Helena says, the changing customer behavior obviously shifts the ability to earn money in some of the stores. So we are looking at it market by market and assessing how do we optimize the store network in the best possible way to ensure that we - from an omni perspective, both can drive top line and profitability. So, of course, profitability on location level is part of that assessment.

Nils Vinge

And typically we don't close the most profitable stores.

Daniel Schmidt

All right, thank you. That's all from me.

Okay. Our next question is from the line of Fredrik Ivarsson from ABG. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Fredrik Ivarsson

Thank you. Good morning all. Couple of questions from me as well. Starting with cost control, you mentioned that Helena and how that has sort of accelerated throughout the pandemic, and I'm curious how to think about maybe short-term Q4, but also looking into the coming years, have you reached a lower level medium turn than you previously sort of thought that you could reach? That's my first question.

Helena Helmersson

When looking at what we have done during the crisis, of course, we see that we can be quite flexible with a big part of our costs. Part of this is us being very decisive and acting fast in the crisis, which of course we have learned a lot from also moving forward, and parts of this is related to a more crisis - our crisis agenda and actions, such as, for example, closing the fitting rooms, which is of course nothing that we would do if we were not in a crisis.

Fredrik Ivarsson

All right. Okay. Second question, Helena, you mentioned the importance of speed and flexibility quite a few times. Does this imply a significantly higher degree of proximity sourcing going forward?

Helena Helmersson

Speed and flexibility will definitely be more important going forward. If looking at the whole supply chain, of course, we want to make sure that the work we do is integrated, meaning from the ID of a product, or of an assortment until it reaches the customers. So it more has to do then with how we set up the network when it comes to, for example, distribution centers and obviously how we change our processes also related to tech. So it's more about that agenda that we think will be of great importance for speed and flexibility going forward.

Fredrik Ivarsson

That's clear. And last question, not too much related to Q4, but on Treadler that you launched quite a few months ago and you've been live for a while. Just curious to hear about your initial learnings and how that has been received, and also what your expectations on that investment is for the midterm?

Helena Helmersson

No, it's still quite early days, but Treadler is a very interesting initiative where we open up our supply chain and offer services to other companies that also want to have the vision to make their supply chain more sustainable. So, so far we're still learning a lot in discussions with potential customers and also trying to update that offer going forward. So, yes, we see progress, but it's quite early days to draw any kind of final conclusions, but we are of course very excited to see where this could lead us, since we have such a long experience from working with our supply chain.

The next question is from the line of Chiara Battistini from JPMorgan. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Chiara Battistini

Thank you for taking my questions. First one would be on your gross margin into Q4. I was just wondering if you could explain us why the cost of markdown in Q4 should be - actually be higher than in Q3, especially given that then the impact from [indiscernible] from the Cyber Monday will fall into the Q, while you're accounting against that. Is it that reason? And also I was expecting to see actually negative external factors impacting Q4, even ForEx. Why are you actually guiding for neutral impact on - from external factors?

The second question, coming back to the net closures in 2021, can you tell us a bit more about the kind of locations you're closing, where they are, and what markets they will be concentrated and also what kind of average store size you're closing and what will that do to the average store size of the Group post closures? And finally, I was wondering, on your loyalty scheme, how many members do you have now on the program? And can you talk a bit more about how you are capitalizing on this program in terms of interaction with the consumer, maybe thinking about the product pipeline and overall, indeed, engaging with the consumer from that? Thank you.

Adam Karlsson

Thank you, Chiara. That was a lot of questions. To make it easier for the listeners and for us, could you please take it one by one next time, but I remember the first question was the gross margin and markdowns, right?

Chiara Battistini

Yes, thank you. Sorry about that. Yes.

Adam Karlsson

Our assessment of the situation and then also as reported, the markdown pressure was less than previously anticipated for third quarter, but also looking from a sequential point of view, fourth quarter is a lot less markdown - the level - markdown level is a lot lower in quarter four. So we believe that we will have an overall slightly heightened level of markdowns throughout the quarter, but still far down below the activity we had in the third quarter. So our best assessment at this point is that it will proportionately increase more in the fourth quarter, but sequentially come down.

Nils Vinge

And then when it comes to store closures and store optimization, this is something we do market-by-market, of course. And to your specific question of closures, I think the most - highest number of closures would be mainly in the US and Europe. And when it comes to openings, the most prioritized will be Russia, Japan, South Korea and Eastern Europe.

Helena Helmersson

When it comes to members and the loyalty program with the H&M brand, we now have around 90 million members. For us this is a great way to interact with customers in a - on a deeper level, meaning that we can build more relationships and also see - and make sure that we engage with customers, so that they constantly also come back to us. So, of course, we are happy to see that the number has increased to around 90 million.

Chiara Battistini

Thank you. If I just may follow up on two of my questions, just on the external factors impacting Q4. So you would confirm that FX is actually neutral to gross margin in Q4?

Nils Vinge

As always, there are a lot of different factors influencing the gross margin. We are just referring to the external factors and market value, so to speak, and we look at primarily the currency, the US dollar is gradually helping us going forward, and that's why for Q4, the best assessment is that if you take all these together, we assess that is to be pretty neutral for our purchases for the fourth quarter.

Chiara Battistini

And the second follow-up question is on the average store size of the closures, should we expect an increase in the average store size of the Group stores on average, post closures, or are you actually closing also large stores?

Nils Vinge

I think going back to - I think what Adam said before, it's not the size as such, we look at each store always in a holistic view when we do the store optimization, looking at online, looking at brands, looking at stores and then the decision might differ a lot from store to store. So it's not about size, it's more about how the store fits in the total picture.

Our next question is from the line of Niklas Ekman from Carnegie. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Niklas Ekman

Yes, firstly, I'd like to ask about the current trading, minus 5% in September. That's a fairly solid number, given the store closures you still have. And my impression of this is that the market is still down by around 10% or maybe more. So this suggests outperformance by you. I'm just curious if you agree with this, if you can elaborate a bit on what you see the drivers here to see much stronger new collections, is online sales a major driver? That's my first question.

Helena Helmersson

Right. So we do see that the collections are very well received and that the teams have done a fantastic job when it comes to listen to the customers and creating the new assortments. Then we also see the benefit of thinking omni, with omni then I mean integrating the channels and trying to meet the customers where they choose to meet us. That means, of course, growing online, it means optimizing the store network, and it means to continue the agenda on that integration.

Niklas Ekman

And second question is going back on the cost structure. I'm just curious if you compare the cost outlook for 2021 compared to 2019, so kind of stripping out COVD-19 impact, do you see a potential for tangibly lower costs in 2021, and not just for - related to store closures, but kind of a comparable basis, are you in a better position in terms of costs? Is there a lot of negotiation power here in terms of rental agreements et cetera?

Adam Karlsson

Our agreements with the landlords give us a lot of flexibility to continue that dialog. So we continuously have dialogs with our partners and that is partly why we have managed the cost reductions for third quarter and that will continue going forward as well. But as Helena mentioned, the third quarter is a consequence of decisive early actions that also affected third quarter.

It's a combination of really sort of short-term, here now, crisis mitigation actions, but also we're learning a lot of things, we're pushing boundaries in partly how we work and testing new ways of work. And so it's a big combination of questions. But I think a huge asset is the flexibility we have in our cost structures related to rents and that's something we will continue to work with.

The next question is from the line of Adam Cochrane from Citi. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Adam Cochrane

Two questions if I may. The first question is, can you give a slight description around the profitability by channel with the growth in online sales that you've seen? Can you explain how that impacts the level of online profitability on a standalone basis? And then, clearly, at the total level you think about the omnichannel, I further really want to get a feeling of how with higher volumes has that improved your level of online profitability.

Nils Vinge

Okay, Adam, as we've discussed many times, this is a combination of having the - both the online and the physical stores, and it's difficult to take one from the other - against the other, so to speak. So, I think again to Helena's point here, the secret here is that we have the integrated and are developing the integration even more.

So the omni is really what the customers want, and we see that the channels actually help and strengthen and complement each other. But if you try to break it out, of course, when stores are closed profitability in the store channel was very low in Q2 and Q3, whereas in online it was pretty good, given the high volumes and with the customers continue to shop and increase their shopping in an online channel.

Adam Cochrane

Is there a scenario where if the online penetration remained high that your online profitability would remain high and some of the actions you've taken on the store cost base, are any of those, whether it's moving to variable leases or whether it's changing your working practices that your store profitability can cope with a lower level or absolute sales going forward, but your online profitability remains higher than it was?

Nils Vinge

Of course.

Adam Cochrane

In terms of that permanent reduction in store cost base from working practices, are you able to give any idea of things that you've done which maybe reduces the number of hours needed in the stores, perhaps, and then they're doing online orders from stores? What are you doing with the store cost base in terms of describing that?

Adam Karlsson

As mentioned, partly it's sort of adjusting here and now, it's everything from number of deliveries to stores that reduces handling cost. We're looking into how to work with tagging - source tagging alarms and so forth, to sort of take away some administrative work in the stores and so forth. It's a wide range here, but we're trying many things and testing many things and this situation during the spring and the summer has really put some force behind those tests, and we're learning as we go here. But those are sort of examples of practical aspects of what we've been doing.

Adam Cochrane

And final question, and it was really around that very impressive 90 million members of your H&M Club. Now with the data that you have on those customers, when you put them in markets where obviously the stores are shut, they may have shopped online, how are those members where you've got data on, how are they trending once the stores are reopened? Are they still increasing their online shop? Are they going back to store? Can you give us an idea of, with the data that you've got how the customers are behaving in markets as conditions are changing please?

Helena Helmersson

I guess what is becoming even more clear to us is that customers, they don't want to meet us in one channel; they sometimes want to meet us online, they sometimes want to go to a store, they could order something online that they want to pick up in store, or they might want to find something online that they can then go to a store and find their size. So just to give a few examples, it becomes clearer and clearer when looking at the data that we can - through our loyalty program - interact and engage with customers in new and very interesting ways and it becomes even clearer that customers want to meet us in both channels.

Adam Cochrane

Has their behavior changed at all throughout this period? Obviously, you've got some of it - 50 million of these customers you've had from before COVID. You've gone through COVID. Have you noticed any structural change in their behavior, or they are just continuing the trends of shopping more online or multi-channel that you saw before, they haven't changed throughout the period of COVID and then stores reopening?

Helena Helmersson

Yes what we see overall in our customer base is that more customers have entered the online channel for the first time. So we do see that more customers have kind of been introduced to that channel in a different way and faster than we have seen before.

Next question is from the line of Aneesha Sherman from Bernstein. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Aneesha Sherman

Hi, good morning, Helena and Nils. I have two questions please. First one is again on the 250 store closures next year. Can you talk about the corresponding changes in the store support organization that you're making or planning to make? Are you making any major changes to that organization in conjunction with the closing of stores?

Adam Karlsson

Practically, we are looking into how to best support the stores, obviously, that we run and with the consolidation, the store portfolio and the footprint will look slightly different. Then of course we need to find new ways of working to support those stores in the best possible way. So we look at this from a totality point of view, but no sort of [indiscernible] assessment of how that may affect.

Aneesha Sherman

And then my - sorry, go ahead. My second question is, you've spoken for few years about the AI that you were building and the various improvements that will have across the business. Can you shed some light on the progress of that project, especially now under the leadership of your new CTO, please?

Helena Helmersson

Well, AI is definitely one great tool for us to stay really customer focused and also that is helping us to become more fast and flexible. So for example, in our supply chain, that is a great tool for us to also forecast demand. And I would say, to some extent, we use AI in different parts of our value chain to both kind of improve the hit rate when it comes to collections and what customer wants and for us to become faster.

Next question is from the line of Rebecca McClellan from Santander. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Rebecca McClellan

Yes, good morning. And a couple of questions please. Firstly, the 350 shops that you're expecting to close in 2021, what percentage of sales does that represent?

Adam Karlsson

We are - it's difficult to say now with the stores being closed now during this year, but it's obviously, as Nils little bit said here as well, we're not closing the most profitable stores and we're not closing the biggest stores from a turnover perspective. So we assess that there will be a lesser impact on turnover and profit from a number perspective.

Rebecca McClellan

Okay, thank you. And secondly, just, you're talking about sort of the importance of integration et cetera. Your online returns in-store is available in 16 markets, Click and Collect 14, which compares to 15 and 12 this time last year. So is that not sort of like a sort of increased motivation to get that more broadly sort of spread out across the market?

Helena Helmersson

Yes. All of these initiatives that is about integrating the channel is an agenda that we really actively want to work with going forward. Of course, some initiatives during the crisis, we had to slow down for a while. But going forward, this is of utmost important to continue.

Rebecca McClellan

And also to stop the sort of automatic rollout of online in store for example.

Adam Karlsson

Well, it's very much related to the platform transformation we are doing and that we are taking step-by-step and rolling out, so customers can sort of enjoy the full omni package that we are having in some markets. So that is a little bit the connection to the technical backbone.

Next question is from the line of Richard Chamberlain from RBC. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Richard Chamberlain

Yes, thank you. Good morning. I just had a couple of questions please. I, first of all, could you comment on how much the temporary rent reliefs were in the third quarter? And what we should expect for Q4 in terms of rent relief and government support? Thank you.

Adam Karlsson

The absolute majority of the rent reductions are based on our flexible agreements with the landlord. So it's - the absolute majority is the turnover based rents that has contributed to cost savings here. But of course, we have had also dialogs with some landlords during second quarter that has affected the start of third quarter. But the absolute majority is the flexible rent.

Richard Chamberlain

Okay. So the amounts of sort of rental holiday is, if you like, then that's pretty small is it for H&M in the quarter?

Adam Karlsson

Yes. And as a total, it also is now trickling down. So it's a lot less impacted by that in the third quarter. But for some markets, we do have - for UK, for example, we have the business rates relief and that will continue throughout the fourth quarter. So there are variations from market to market, but the majority is the flexible rent set-ups we do have.

Richard Chamberlain

Yes, and presumably majority of the government support, furlough, the governance support will fall away in the fourth quarter?

Adam Karlsson

Yes, exactly.

Richard Chamberlain

Okay. Thanks. And I just have another question please. Just in terms on the subject of speed to market, which you've commented on already. But I wondered, are you seeing much faster times of sourcing product coming from Asia. And is that being driven by strong online demand, and so you are seeing a material reduction in the number of weeks, so that's taking supply to get from Asia to your markets?

Helena Helmersson

Well, for the industry as a whole, speed and flexibility will just become more and more important. So what we clearly see is changes in processes to kind of tighten some of the timelines being worked on decision-making and that is also kind of enabling shorter overall lead times than from ID to customer, if that makes sense.

Richard Chamberlain

Yes. I get it. Okay. Okay. Got it. Okay, thanks very much.

Next question is from the line of Simon Irwin from Credit Suisse. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Simon Irwin

I'll try and make it quick. Can you just talk a little bit about the timing of when you pay turnover based rents, are they accounted for in the quarter relating to the sales? Or is there any kind of lagging elements to those payments? And can you just talk also a little bit more about some of the programs that are going through? Obviously, there are kind of quite a few big programs over the last few years, which you have been kind of rolling off. But I'm thinking, particularly some of the IT and accounting and things. Is that helping the OpEx or are they now being replaced by other ones bearing in mind, I don't know, comments around speeding up digital?

Adam Karlsson

First question regarding the turnover rents, previously we have paid, I mean, in advance, but now due to the situation now we have adjusted that because of the uncertainty with the turnover. So there is a slight lagging effect here to the first question.

Secondly, we see that we are able now to work smart in many parts of the business. It's hard to quantify the impact of it. But of course, simple example such as how now we use digital ways of meeting and not traveling and so forth. So it's impacting us in many areas. Difficult to quantify the total impact so to say.

Next question is from the line of Anne Critchlow from Societe Generale. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Anne Critchlow

My question, my first question is about the different concepts. Are there any big differences in how they've performed through the pandemic? Did you have any surprises there?

Helena Helmersson

Not sure if you mean the different brands we have in our portfolio or different concepts. But overall, we would say that during the crisis, as we spoke about in quarter two, we have seen an increased demand on more basic need products overall, and that we can more or less see in all brands.

Anne Critchlow

Okay, thank you. And then my second question is about the store closures. Do you see this as a one-off program for 2021 or should we pencil in a similar number of store closures in the outer years?

Helena Helmersson

So this is kind of a living agenda we continuously develop our store network. Obviously, we believe a lot in also physical stores going forward and we see that that is what the customers tells us, they want to meet us in physical stores and online. So, continuously, we work with this development agenda, and difficult to then give numbers after 2021 and onwards. So we'll get back to that later on. But again back to the importance of integrating the channels, which would be key.

Nils Vinge

And also flexibility, so that we can adjust accordingly as we go.

Next question is from the line again of Daniel Schmidt. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Daniel Schmidt

Yes, just a follow-up from me. You have an extraordinary sort of impairment charge of close to EUR500 million. Could you shed some more light on what that exactly refers to when it comes to development projects?

Adam Karlsson

We have - as we did during the spring and the summer, and I reviewed sort of everything top-to-toe in the company and then we have also put some extra light on both the ongoing development project, but also previous development project. And this is as a consequence of that review and it's also connected to what I spoke about before the transition into new platforms and so forth. And then when we assessed it and we're getting into a more modern data and tech infrastructure, we then saw the opportunity to do this impairment test and the provision for the third quarter.

Daniel Schmidt

But it hasn't really been accentuated by COVID-19, is that sort of a right way to put it or has COVID-19 anything to do with it?

Adam Karlsson

No, it's more that we have put extra light on everything we do. So it's more in that part of the process that we really reviewed everything we do and work with. So it's more connected to the full assessment of everything we have done and are currently doing to ensure we mitigate the effects of the COVID-19.

Daniel Schmidt

And the sort of the data breach fine that you took EUR35 million, that's done and dusted. Is there any sort of more consequences coming from that in the coming quarters?

Helena Helmersson

So when it comes to that, we just got it. So we have a provision for it and we are now reviewing that decision.

Daniel Schmidt

Could it be sort of less or it could be reversed or is that what you're referring to? Or are you in any way sort of reviewing how you're going to go forward because you took the provision in Q3 right?

Helena Helmersson

Yes. We took the provision in Q3. Difficult to comment on the question, lower or higher. But we have got them their decision and this is now under our review.

Daniel Schmidt

And then just a final question on return rates, many of your peers are saying that they've sort of - seen sort of significantly lower return rates online since COVID-19 sort of broke out. Have you seen a similar pattern?

Adam Karlsson

We do see that, and it's also connected to the previous question regarding what we have sold. So we believe it's a lot related to what product and the basket mix and connected to more basics, and what Helena said, the need product, then lower return rates may follow as a consequence of that. But of course, that will shift over time when demand sort of normalizes. So, but we see here now reduction in returns.

Daniel Schmidt

Have you seen it shifting already if you looked at the past sort of couple of months more to a normalized return rate?

Adam Karlsson

No, but as Helena said, in quarter three still we see that the high - the relatively higher demand in the need product categories. So as long as that sort of sustains, there will be a slight sort of shift or mix when it comes to returns, which is from a return rate point of view, favorable.

Our next question is from the line again of Chiara Battistini. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Chiara Battistini

Just a very quick one. On the impairment charge, I was just wondering, is this all allocated in OpEx, the EUR486 million or it's also partly in the gross margin? And if so, can you please give us a split between the two, the allocation of the charge group? Thank you.

Nils Vinge

Yes. The EUR486 million is under selling and - SG&A.

Chiara Battistini

Okay. So nothing in the COGS?

Nils Vinge

Yes, there are some in the COGS as well. That's always, as Adam said, we do impairment test continuously. So yes, there are always something in the COGS as well, but that's not as material.

Chiara Battistini

Okay, thank you.

Our next question is from the line of Andreas Lundberg from SEB. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Andreas Lundberg

Could you give us some updates on your supply chain? I know you've opened a few new warehouses, some pure online, some store and online related Milton Keynes, Germany, Madrid and so forth. So what's the status there? And how they're performing? And are we still running in to double facilities in some places? Thank you.

Helena Helmersson

We are continuing the agenda when it comes to integrating the channels as we have discussed a lot today. And that also means that we are continuing to develop our supply chain accordingly and distribution centers is one part of that. One example where we have kind of merged channels, so that the different channel store and online that we can kind of merge the availability at Milton Keynes. The - so far what we have seen is good results on that which kind of makes us very confident that our agenda when it comes to availability and again merging the channels is definitely the way to go forward.

Andreas Lundberg

Thank you. But are you still having sort of the old warehouses that you plan to close/open or have them closed?

Helena Helmersson

We - I mean, the journey of integrating channels and doing that also when it comes to distribution centers is constantly under development. So we will definitely take more measures to kind of merge the different channels going forward, which is the - the agenda is about the physical distribution centers, but may be even more importantly also about the technical platform that would make this happen.

Okay. Next question is from the line of Charlie Muir-Sands from Exane. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Charlie Muir-Sands

My first question is, sorry, just going back to Simon Irwin's question earlier, just wanted to clarify, you said previously, you used to pay your rents in advance. Now there is a lag. Just wanted to check for a P&L perspective though, are you accruing as you go, or is there a lag now in that?

Adam Karlsson

No, there is no lag from the cost taking when they occur, so to say. So it's only a cash flow perspective.

Charlie Muir-Sands

Second question relates to specifically United States. It is - was one of your weaker top 10 markets in Q3. You also called it out as a market that might be a focus for store closures in the year ahead even though you have, say, substantially fewer stores in the US than you're doing across Europe. Is there something in particular that's happening in the US, which is making you more aggressive in the transformation of your footprint there?

Adam Karlsson

We've seen that coming into the quarter, we globally had 20% or so stores closed, and now when we exit the quarter we have 3% closed. But US is still the market where we have the highest share of stores, both closed and also affected from limited trading hours and so forth.

So that is reflected in the results for the quarter. We can also see that different parts of the US and we are very present in - on the coast and that has also affected the selling in the US proportionally more than in other markets where we are more sort of densely populated throughout the market. So other than that there is no sort of big shift, but rather a temporary lag that when it comes to the effects of COVID affecting us more in the US than in other markets.

Charlie Muir-Sands

Very clear. And my final question is, it would be very helpful to give us an early glimpse on your thoughts for 2021 with respect to store openings and closures. I just wonder with respect to CapEx, which this year, you've cut your original budget quite significantly down to, I think, EUR5 billion was the loss typically you gave for Q2. Do you think that you remain to play a little bit of catch up when you go into 2021 or is something close to EUR5 billion a run rate which the business can sustain?

Adam Karlsson

No, we believe that this is a suppressed level that we - now with little bit more visibility, we'll start to assess and we believe that as we get sort of more solid ground under our feet, we will start to see where we can start investing again towards more normalized levels.

Charlie Muir-Sands

And would more normalized levels be in line with depreciation or do you think a little bit below that?

Adam Karlsson

We haven't fully set, but we are believing that 2019 is probably a good sort of benchmark to relate to, 2019 levels rather than 2020.

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our next question, is from the line of Rebecca McClellan. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Rebecca McClellan

Yes. Just a follow-up from me, please. Can you talk about the composition of your inventory, how much of sort of Spring-Summer you're still carrying forward? And also for Autumn-Winter, is - are you budgeting towards sort of minus 5% constant currency or what sort of levels - is there some sort of stress in terms of having inventory if your budgets were more conservative than that?

Adam Karlsson

To start with the inventory composition, we spoke about it after the second quarter that this is one of the key questions for us to sort out, how do we keep a relevant assortment and offering to the customers when we have pulled back on buying. And as Helena mentioned, the teams have done a tremendous work reworking the offering to really match the demand from the customers. So the technical worry we had before the summer is not as big anymore, even though we naturally, with so many stores closed, have a slightly inflated level of spring garments. But as we can see now, we are able to shift those out without having to take too much discount. So we are pleased with the composition as it sits right now.

And I forgot your second question, sorry.

Rebecca McClellan

I was talking about for Autumn-winter, I was asking whether the sort of the minus 5% constant currency was the level around which you're actually budgeting for?

Adam Karlsson

No, we - I think also Nils mentioned is that now when the number of affected stores is constantly fluctuating, we believe that we are having a conservative approach to lay-off them here. And believing that if stores can continue to open and customers can come, we can do better. But we are also respectful for the situation, that is fluctuation right now actually we have more stores closed than we did a week ago. So we don't believe there to make any sharp prognosis for fourth quarter.

Next question is from the line of Chiara Battistini. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Chiara Battistini

Hi, sorry, last one from me. On - maybe on the current trading, on the minus 5% for September, I was wondering, would you be able to give us a bit more color on where you're actually seeing such an improvement regionally? And also is it coming through both online and offline or is it really offline starting to recover as the stores have been re-opening and consumers are feeling a bit more comfortable coming back to the stores? Thank you.

Nils Vinge

Hi Chiara. As you can see on the update market-by-market, there are big differences from market-to-market due to differences in different markets and how the COVID is affecting, and that is of course still the case. And I just like to remind everyone that we are still not out of the crisis, we are still in it, even though we hope that most of it is behind us. So there are big differences also now in these numbers from market -to-market, even within Europe big differences.

And between online and stores, obviously, as we've spoken many times now and Helena said as well, the online continues to do very well, of course, but the importance of the omnichannel is really the thing here that we see that when customers can shop in both channels they are happy.

Next question is from the line of Magnus Raman from Kepler. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Magnus Raman

Yes, good morning. I just want to come back to the online returns question here. You mentioned the high share of basic items pushing down return rates. Could it also relate to a demography change here? You mentioned that new customer groups, perhaps older customers have also been introduced to the online channel driven by COVID-19 and they might potentially be lower returners. So do you see such effect as well that might be more sticky?

Adam Karlsson

It's probably also included in the shift we do. So there are a lot of elements affecting, but the big driver of this is they sort of need product versus they want product, and that we see the increased demand throughout this period on sort of need products, both the basics as Helena mentioned, but also kids wear and so forth that are less prone to be returned.

Magnus Raman

Right. And then just a follow-up also on markdowns. Your markdown increase in Q3 was much smaller than you initially anticipated at the beginning of the quarter, and now you expect an increase in Q4, 1 to 1.5 percentage points. If it's - I mean, given that the price environment or the ability to do full price sales in Q3 turned out more favorable than you expected, have you sort of included that better market environment in your projections for markdown in Q4 or not?

Adam Karlsson

Yes, I mean we do have, but it's just to give our fairest and best assessment of how we will act now during the quarter. And as I mentioned before, fourth quarter, as well as the second quarter are less of markdown quarters. So that's why the proportionate effect gets bigger here, but it's from a lower absolute level. So, it's just to give some kind of an indication of how we believe the need of activation will look. So it's not a dramatic increase in absolute number, but just the relative goes up quite a bit for the fourth quarter as we - last year went down a lot. So --

Magnus Raman

Right. The reason to ask also is that even if it's a smaller markdown quarter in general, if you make a back comparison like with multi-year stack markdown increase and decrease in Q4s, you still arrive at a quite soft comparison also on a stack comparison for Q4, so to speak, just as in the case with Q3s.

Nils Vinge

Yes. But you're right, but as Adam said, we need to be cautious here. We are still not out of the crisis, just to remind everyone about that. So I think it's better to have a cautious view, and we still have [indiscernible] spring garments that we - and the level is still higher than we want to get to in the longer term.

Next question is from the line of Peter Testa from One Investments. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Peter Testa

Hi. Two questions please. Maybe just continuing from that point on the gross margin, is - do you have visibility over that because largely you've carried out the remaining spring-summer inventory move in September as you prepared the fall-winter?

Adam Karlsson

Say again, repeat the question please.

Peter Testa

Do you have stronger visibility over that markdown because you may have carried out the remaining moving of the spring-summer inventory you mentioned before in September as you prepare the collection for the fall-winter?

Adam Karlsson

We are consciously reviewing sort of the commercial plan and how that we look throughout the work in there, and that's reflected then in our assessment on the markdown level. So it's both what we see and what we believe going forward connected to the commercial agenda.

Peter Testa

Okay.

Nils Vinge

We definitely have a better visibility now compared to where we stood 3 months ago when we were really in the middle of the crisis.

Adam Karlsson

Yeah. On that note, yes, of course.

Peter Testa

Yeah, yeah. Okay. And the other question is just on expenses. I mean you have obviously the 400 of furlough going, as you said, and the turnover rents will move with sales. Is there anything else about expenses in Q3 that will, say, short-term measures that may unwind - sorry, Q2 may unwind now - excuse me, Q3 unwind now in Q4?

Adam Karlsson

No. We also know now that when stores are opening, of course, and we want to offer the customer the full sort of experience. We will remove some of the extreme measures, as Helena mentioned, and we've closed fitting rooms and so forth. There are some components of this that we believe will be sort of phased out as we move into a little bit more normalized set-up of the stores and operations.

Nils Vinge

But also as Helena said, we now start to accelerate things, and, of course, we need people and resources to make that happen. So that's why we gradually now are accelerating the business again.

Peter Testa

Yeah. So as you enter a normal environment, things like marketing initiatives and people and so on will do start to become more representative of what you would have seen in prior years at this time of the year. Yeah, okay. Perfect, thank you very much.

No more further questions, please continue.

Helena Helmersson

So thank you all very much then for participating today, and we wish you all the best.

