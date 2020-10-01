Integrating Walmart (NYSE:WMT) into TikTok’s platform could very well unlock growth for the traditional retailer, but also risks replicating News Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NWSA) failed adventure with MySpace.

Of the $60B+ sales made via social commerce worldwide in 2019, less than $1B came reportedly from the U.S. Chinese netizens made the bulk of these impulse buys. Yet Walmart, a largely traditional brick & mortar retailer, thinks TikTok can help it leapfrog ahead of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and be the first to conquer social commerce in America.

Opportunity #1: $7.5B to double visits to Walmart.com

The first challenge TikTok needs to tackle is bringing Walmart more online visits. Walmart spent $3.7B on sales and marketing in FY2020, representing about 0.7% of total revenue. This is proportionally less than Amazon, which spent $6.9B or ~1% of revenue on sales and marketing in 2019. Yet Amazon is much more effective: for every one visit to Walmart.com, Amazon gets more than 6. This is where TikTok comes in. Its more than 100M active monthly users in the US could halve that visit ratio: From 1:6 to 1:3. This is assuming each TikTok user visits Walmart.com once a week for an additional 400M visits a month without cannibalizing its user base. This scale of growth would be unimaginable without TikTok.

Generating a healthier volume of online visits would even unlock growth at Walmart Media Group (WMG). WMG could in turn offer vendors TikTok tailored ads. Things haven’t changed much since we last reported on WMG with the number of new monthly job postings shifting between half-a-dozen to two-dozen. This indicates WMG may still be testing waters.

TikTok is a great chance for Walmart to steal views and online advertising market share from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon, where an astounding 77% of shoppers start their search.

Before Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stole the deal, TikTok was also Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) chance to reboot its ads business. Bing search generated sales of only $6.4B compared to Google’s $103.7B in 2019, growing at a rate of around 10% annually compared to 30% for up and coming Amazon. Microsoft also appears to be slowing down investment into Bing, with a declining number of new monthly job postings over the past months. From 200 in January to a little over 100 a month in the summer, and 150 in August. So, unless a miracle happens and Microsoft wins the TikTok deal again, it’s likely bound to remain a small player in digital ads.

Opportunity #2: First to unlock social commerce growth in the U.S.

This leads us to the second challenge Tik Tok could help Walmart tackle: Convert users into purchasers directly on social media.

Social media platforms have so far been a place of top funnel campaigns optimized for awareness, not conversion. Yet Douyin, Tik Tok’s sibling in China, has mastered the craft of converting views into buys directly on its platform. A handful of US social commerce startups have also started gaining traction nationally, but none of the media giants seems to have figured out a path to hyper-growth.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was one of the first to have a go at social commerce, but closed down its e-commerce arm years ago. Tweets were likely difficult to convert into buys, so it re-focused efforts on optimizing ad clicks.

YouTube Shopping, aiming to convert video views into buys, is the most promising investment amongst the giants, with Google investing in dozens of new job postings every month. But, relatively speaking, this investment appears to be small and flat. This indicates that YouTube hasn’t found the magic formula either.

Amazon attempted social commerce with Spark, to well, spark impulse buys. Users could share photos of products they like with links to buy them. Unfortunately, Spark shut down last year. Amazon is now giving sellers a Live Streaming platform to sell their products. It appears, however, that Amazon is investing even less than YouTube in Live Stream Shopping, with only a handful of new job postings each month:

This leaves us with Facebook/Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) which is also attempting to unlock hypergrowth. The social media giant ramped up hiring related to e-commerce Shops at the beginning of the year. However, the number of new job postings related to Facebook/Instagram Shops has declined from a high of ~436 in February to ~132 in May when it revamped its e-commerce program. It’s stabilized around ~100 since then. This indicates it isn’t ready to grow investment until the business model proves itself.

It’s been reported that one-fourth of US Instagram users have made a purchase directly on the platform in 2019, up 15% from the previous year. That represents about 30M customers. At this growth rate, it’ll take almost a decade to catch up to Amazon’s 100M+ Prime membership base. So, while Facebook may be slightly ahead with the social aspect of buying, the battle is far from over.

Impulse buying as it stands in the U.S. has hit a plateau. QVC, the current US leader in impulse purchases, has seen sales stagnate in recent years. QVC even had to acquire rival HSN in 2017 in order to boost its revenue. QVC has yet to entertain social commerce. Almost all of QVC’s sales are made via phone or on its traditional e-commerce site. Its two main YouTube channels (HSNtv and QVCtv) only have 500K subscribers in total. By comparison, Ryan’s World, the popular family-operated toy opening YouTube channel, has over 26M subscribers.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to stop relying on Google for Traffic

The marriage of Walmart x TikTok is a shot at disrupting impulse buying. Ideally, TikTok Global would enable American versions of social commerce stars like Viya in China to sell products with trusted fulfillment by Walmart. In turn, Walmart stands to gain millions more visits, purchases, as well as a much more enticing ad platform for its vendors and marketplace sellers.

TikTok stands to give Walmart a unique “in” with Generation Z consumers: Its user base is strongly skewed toward the Zoomer demographic. YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter all mostly appeal to Millennials. TikTok would therefore help Walmart steal customers from Target (NYSE:TGT), which is currently the preferred retailer of younger shoppers.

Main user base by social media platform

YouTube Instagram Twitter TikTok Largest user age group 15-25 25-34 25-34 10-19

Average session duration by social media platform

YouTube Instagram Twitter TikTok Average session duration (min) 15 3 3.5 10.85

TikTok is also a once in a lifetime chance for Walmart to reduce reliance on tech and media companies for marketing and user acquisition. Walmart withdrew from Google Shopping/Express early in 2019, signalling it doesn’t want Google to become its storefront while it manages the low-margin back-store activities of merchandising, customer service, and fulfillment.

The tables could be turned with TikTok x Walmart. Together, they could become a threat to Google’s shopping ad business. Especially considering the fact users spend close to 11 min daily on average on the platform. That’s more than 3x the average session length of Instagram or Twitter, and only 4 minutes short of YouTube’s average session length.

Success depends on ability to attract influencers, convert impulse buys, and convenient fulfillment

Aside from the fact TikTok’s US operation is leaderless, the social media platform has yet to build an influencer management team to attract and retain top social commerce stars and help support their monetization activities. Its careers page currently lists three job postings out of thousands related to Influencer Management, two of which are in Thailand and only one in the U.S.

Amazon and Walmart also have yet to make inroads with Influencers. Our data shows that both retail giants have only invested in a handful of positions to support Influencer management since 2019. Amazon’s Influencer Program appears to only be a tiny part of its overall Affiliate program.

Walmart must get good at scouting social commerce talent fast. A battle to sign top influencers is likely to break out the moment social commerce gains traction. Just like YouTube is actively poaching star gamers from incumbent Twitch, it is also working to attract and retain influencers by helping them find brand partners via its BrandConnect program (previously FameBit). After all, a social commerce platform is nothing without content creators, entertainers, and influencers.

The need to spend big on influencers may also pitch Oracle and Walmart into a strategic conflict. Oracle may see TikTok as an opportunity to take on Facebook and Google’s ads business. In that case, it would logically work to supercharge its user base and forgo short-term profits. Invest for growth. Walmart, on the other hand, with a measly 4% profit margin compared to Oracle’s 26%, would probably like to monetize TikTok as soon as possible. Walmart is already reportedly unhappy that its e-commerce arm has yet to turn a profit after billions invested. Walmart+, touted as a customer-centric program similar to Prime, may simply be an attempt to stop bleeding money on same-day or 1-day fulfillment.

Same-day delivery may even be required to effectively convert impulse buys on TikTok, avoiding the risk of buyer’s remorse and, God forbid, cancellations. The growing need for hyperfast delivery will add further cost pressure on Walmart. China has already optimized for this issue: A heated battle over last-mile dominance in Chinese cities, which are already more dense than American cities, has pushed the cost of same-day delivery to about $1, compared to $5 in the U.S.

The “nice-to-have” challenges described above are all dependent on social commerce gaining traction in the U.S. That’s yet to happen. Social media platforms trying to convert views into buys have a core strategic hurdle to overcome: Their main source of revenue is from Clicks, not Buys. Social media ads yield an average click-through-rate of around 1.3%. Compound that to a purchase conversion rate of 3% post-click and we end up with a conversion rate of 0.04% from awareness to purchase.

Having the buy button embedded in the social media post will undoubtedly lead to higher conversion rates, but they may have to charge 30x higher commission fees to have an impact on the bottom line.

One requirement for a higher social commerce conversion rate would be a much wider adoption of mobile payment solutions. That’s because mobile payment methods allow for thoughtless 1-click checkout processes platforms like TikTok would depend on. Yet mobile payment adoption rate is less than 10% in the U.S. Credit cards are still our preferred payment method. That compares with an adoption rate of 80%+ in China, where Alipay, for example, has over 1B users, and 54% of e-commerce sales were processed via digital wallets.

Walmart can’t afford to pass on TikTok, regardless of how little revenue it adds

The incremental revenue TikTok could add to Walmart’s bottom line may not be as significant as the visits it would steal from Amazon and Google.

Social commerce sales from TikTok may not significantly impact Walmart’s bottom line. Assuming TikTok’s 100M monthly active US users engage with the platform every day, and convert at a rate of 0.04%, this translates into 40K orders a day. That could represent ~$3.5M in revenue per day, considering an average order value of $87. Annualized, it’s an opportunity of $1.3B. Unfortunately, that would only represent about 0.24% of Walmart’s 2020 sales of over $524B. Peanuts.

Advertising sales could also be relatively insignificant. Instagram with a billion users brought in $20B in revenue in 2019. TikTok with 100M US users, 1/10th of Instagram’s, could therefore bring in ~$2B. Again, relatively insignificant compared to Walmart’s total revenue, not to mention it’d need to be shared with other shareholders as Walmart only plans on having a 7.5% stake in the company. Advertising revenue is also likely to stay within the TikTok organization, independent from Walmart.

The real opportunity lies in regaining control of the top of its marketing funnel. Walmart.com currently receives half of its visits directly, and half of it via search (aka. Google). Embedding Walmart into TikTok’s platform could ideally double Walmart’s monthly visitation and decrease Google’s visits mix to 25%. This opportunity to reduce its reliance on search engine marketing is priceless.

If the deal doesn’t go through, the next best thing to a TikTok acquisition would be to acquire media companies similar to ConsumerReports or The WireCutter and send all affiliate traffic to itself, potentially gaining 20M+ visits a month. Clearly, not as exciting nor impactful as TikTok.

Investing in TikTok also earns Walmart an all-important seat on the board of a fast growing social media company. So far, retail companies have been at the mercy of media companies without much of a say. No retail CEO is found on the board of Google, Facebook, Snapchat, or Twitter. On the other hand, Walmart has two digital media veterans on its board: Marissa Mayer (Former Google, Yahoo) and Sarah Friar (Nextdoor).

Walmart’s long-term relevance and survival depend on TikTok. It is a rare chance for Walmart to regain control and authority over its customer acquisition funnel: Reduce reliance on Google, Facebook, and other media companies for clicks; steal attention and dollars from some Amazon shoppers (especially Generation Z); and get a say over how to develop social commerce in America with a seat on the board.

