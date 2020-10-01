CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) CEO Douglas McCrosson On Q1 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

QCPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVU) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 1, 2020 8:20 AM ET

Thank you, Melissa. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to CPI Aerostructures, first quarter 2020 earnings call. Conference call. With me on the call this morning are Doug McCrosson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Powers, acting chief financial officer. The earnings press release was issued after the market closed yesterday afternoon. For today's call, a PowerPoint presentation of company management prepared remarks is available for download in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.cpiaero.com. At the conclusion of their prepared remarks, management will hold a Q&A session as a result.

Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission because the risks, assumptions and uncertainties referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward looking statements. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the Datamart. The company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof would that. I would like to turn the call over to Douglas McCrosson, president and chief executive officer. Good morning.

Douglas McCrosson

Good morning and thank you, John. Good morning, everyone. I hope that you, your families, your friends and neighbors are all healthy and well. Today we are resuming our practice of holding quarterly earnings conference calls after and unfortunately prolonged absence. As you know, on February 14th, we suspended quarterly earnings reporting when it was determined that we needed to restate fiscal 2018 financials, as well as the first three quarters of fiscal 2019 before completing the audit and filing our form 10k for fiscal 2019. We are finalizing our second quarter financial report, and we will release these results as soon as they are complete. We're hopeful that we will be current with the S.E.C. reporting requirement, with the filing of our third quarter results sometime in late 2020. I'm going to devote my prepared remarks today to our first quarter performance record defense backlog, our near-term priorities and other factors that give us confidence that we will deliver revenue growth and improved profitability by 2020. Tom will provide you with a detailed review of our financial results for the first quarter and the terms of our new amended credit facility, and then I will offer some concluding remarks before opening the line to your questions.

Starting on slide four. Item one is a summary of our first quarter results, as I hope to make clear in my prepared remarks this morning. We believe that these results are not indicative of our expected performance for fiscal year 2020.

The first quarter decline in revenue was largely a matter of timing, as we had significant revenue in the first quarter of twenty nineteen for our next generation jammer mid-band pod we produced for Raytheon Technologies, the engineering and manufacturing development phase of the MGG mid-band pod program was virtually complete by the end of 2019, and there was little revenue for this program in the first quarter of this year. DiPiero has recently begun the system development and test phase of the program, and we expect that this will be a strong revenue program during the second half of 2020. Additionally, revenue declined as our commercial programs have had lower demand even prior to the covid-19 pandemic, that subsequent to the end of the first quarter resulted in deferred and cancelled orders for certain business jet programs. An unfavorable product mix also negatively affected margins during the quarter, created largely by the reduction in the NJ mid-band pot program revenue mentioned above. We also revised our estimate for a factory overhead rate for 2020 that had a cumulative catch up effect on program profitability that resulted in the gross profit of four percent for the quarter. We expect that margins will drop and one in the first quarter of twenty and that full year 2020 gross margin percentage will be higher than it was in twenty nineteen as our product mix for the remainder of 2020 returns to a more favorable mix between commercial and defense programs.

Despite the reported GasNet [ph] loss, our continued focus on working capital management resulted in an improvement in cash flow from operations of approximately 900000. Moving to the second bullet on that page since the beginning of the year, we have announced seventy-seven point four dollars million in new firm orders, reflecting our consistently strong performance on high quality, multi-year defense programs. On the itude program with Northrop Grumman, we received forty-eight point one million dollars in new firm orders for Winkle's and four million dollars in firm orders for welded assemblies. We have received one point two dollars million follow on order from Lockheed Martin for F-16 structural assemblies, 14 million dollars and new purchase orders under our 18 wingin contract with Boeing. And we received ten point one dollars million in purchase orders from the U.S. Air Force for 238 modification kits. By leveraging our established and long standing relationships with the largest aerospace OEMs, we ended the first quarter with a record total backlog of five hundred and fifty six point three million dollars and a record four hundred and ninety nine dollars million in defense backlog as a result of strong bookings during the quarter book, the bill for the quarter was four point seventy one and it's two point two to one for the trailing 12 month period. We ended the quarter with a funded defense backlog of two hundred six point four dollars millions of sixty nine point four dollars million since December 31st of twenty nineteen. The largest programs and it's funded backlog are the EU wing panel kits we supply to Northrop Grumman, the 810 assemblies we build for Boeing and our Next Generation Jammer Mid-band Pod program. We perform for Raytheon. Turning to slide five, as you can see from the line chart on the right side of the slide, we are reaping the reward of successful execution of a strategy started around three years ago to concentrate on building our backlog of long term defense programs. We have seen at 165 million dollar spike in our backlog of long term defense contracts over just the past four quarters.

As a result, 90 percent of our backlog as of March 31st consists of multi-year defense contracts. However, a commercial business has been facing headwinds from the global covid-19 pandemic and from order cancellations and deferred deliveries, our backlog of commercial contracts decreased seven point nine dollars million to fifty seven million dollars as of March 31st, with the funded portion decreasing KIPP's million dollars to four point seven dollars million due to reductions in order quantities on the Honda jet and Gulfstream program. After the end of the first quarter, Triumph Group cancelled nearly all open orders with us increasing the Juice 650 leading edge backlog by an additional three point six dollars million in May, Triumph Group announced it had reached an agreement in principle to sell the G 650 wing program to Gulfstream Aerospace. We have begun to receive communications from Gulfstream that are expected to lead to purchase orders for June 650 wind components. However, the company is unable to predict at this time when Gulfstream will begin [00:10:00] purchasing the 650 wind components from us, if at all, or how many? Most of what remains in our commercial backlog are two multi-year programs with Embraer. As of March 31st, our funded backlog stood at two hundred and eleven million dollars, of which two hundred and six million dollars were for defense industry customers. The current defense backlog is scheduled to convert to revenue over an approximate 24-month period and is expected to generate, in the aggregate, positive operating margins and cash flow. But six displays the broad array of high value defense platforms we are supporting one hand, we have contracts that support legacy aircraft like the 10, F-16 and 238. On the other hand, we are working on military programs for technologically advanced systems like the F-35, Next Generation Jammer and other undisclosed pod and missile platforms that are aligned with Defense Department priorities and have S.P.I positioned for growth and margin expansion in 2020 and beyond. I now turn the call over to Tom Powers are acting CFO, who will walk you through our financial results for the quarter, as well as the amended credit facility with BankUnited. Tom?

Tom Powers

Thank you, Doug. I'll start my remarks on sliding as a reminder results for the first quarter of 2019 or the restated values as found on phone since you filed with the FCC when he said. Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was sixteen point nine million, compared to 22 million for the same period last year, as Doug mentioned, the lower revenue was primarily attributable to the Raytheon next generation jammer in mid-band ponds, wherein we had essentially completed Phase one development by the end of 2019.

We have recently transition to a new development phase on this program. Additional revenue for our commercial programs declined one point two million, reflecting continued weak demand for business jets.

First profit, the zero point seven million, compared to two point five million, reflecting in part an unfavorable product mix as a result of lower revenue on the Raytheon program. We also revised and increased our factory overhead rate forecast for 2020 on all contracts to account for the lower absorption of fixed costs, largely resulting from the Next Generation Jammer, mid-band production gap and the anticipated impact of the pandemic on certain commercial programs. This revision resulted in a one-time cumulative catch up on program profitability and pulled gross profit down to four percent for the quarter. We expect full year 2020 gross margin percentage will be higher than it was in 2019, as our product mix for the remainder of 2020 returns to a more favorable mix between commercial and defense programs. Yesterday, expenses increased six percent to three point one million, compared to two point nine million and included approximately five hundred and seventy eight thousand dollars in non-recurring accounting and legal expenses related to the restatement and the ongoing litigation resulting from the receipt. Combination of low gross profit and high risk Jeanna expenses, resulting in a net loss of two point eight million or 24 cents per share for.

Why nine presents our balance sheet, Highland's. Arson, restricted cash stood at three point four million as of March 31st. That contract assets and liabilities were eleven point one million compared to eleven point seven million as of December 31, 2019. The vast majority of contract assets on March 31, 2020 consist of physical inventory that will be used for the fulfilment of firm orders to customers. Total, that was thirty point four million, including twenty six point seven million outstanding under our revolver. Also, as disclosed in an AK filing and in our earnings release for the fourth quarter on August 24th, we finalized an amendment to our credit facility with BankUnited. Under this agreement, the maturity of the credit facility has been extended to May 2nd, 2022, and six million of the outstanding balance under the revolver has been converted to and added to the turmoil.

As a result, the outstanding principal of the term loan has increased to approximately eight million, and availability under the revolver has been permanently reduced to twenty four million. And as a reminder, in April, we received a four point eight-million-dollar loan under the paycheck protection program provision of the Kazaks, we expect the loan to be converted into a grant before the end of the year.

Now, turn the call back to Doug. Thank you, Tom. Turning to slide 11. Our defense backlog consists of multi-year programs, many of which have life remaining through at least 20 25, a few noteworthy programs that we have either won recently or have had extended recently by customers include the following. Itude advanced Hawkeye with the second five-year contract from Northrop Grumman and the potential for additional growth as the U.S. Navy plans an expansion of the program of record and anticipates additional foreign military sales orders. Next Generation Jammer Mid-band Todd program is a significant upside as the program moves through system development and demonstration and to low rate initial production and then full rate production.

We estimate this program has the potential to generate an additional one hundred and fifty million dollars in revenue for Spiro over roughly 10-year production period. A10 Rewing program with Boeing, the program is just spooling up and a significant portion of the backlog is already funded. 38 page classic, three trim program, we, the prime contractor to the U.S. Air Force in support of extending the life of the 38 trainer air frame program, is valued at more than 65 million dollars, with orders being placed multiple times per year. And finally, the F-16, Rudder Island drag chute canister assembly, significant growth potential, with Lockheed recently announcing a five billion dollar deal for 90 aircraft for Taiwan, Taiwan and Morocco. And they've negotiated pricing with U.S. Air Force for additional countries considering the F-16.

Turning to slide 12. And our systems and our structures, we have attractive near-term program opportunities that should allow us to end the year with an increased book of business, particularly for those programs where we're already the incumbent and to sustain momentum in our defense business. Turning to slide 13, I wanted to spend some time on today's call discussing our outlook for 2020 and our priorities over the next several quarters. First, the pandemic has galvanized our focus on liquidity, cash preservation and the efficient use of capital. Like many companies, we have experienced supply chain disruptions higher than normal employee absenteeism and suspensions of manufacturing as some customer facilities. On New York was in lockdown during the spring, our classification as an essential business sustained our defense business but could not cushion us from slowdowns in our commercial business as demand for business jets has all but evaporated and the disparity in profitability between our defense and commercial programs has widened. In response to these challenging circumstances, toward the end of the first quarter, we took immediate action curtailing discretionary spending, implementing a hiring freeze and reducing staff after the first quarter ended. We were quick to act on new government programs aimed at improving liquidity of businesses impacted by the coronavirus. We qualified for and received four point eight dollars million paycheck protection program under the CARE Act, which enabled us to retain our workforce, preventing further job cuts at CPI.

We've also taken the opportunity to look at our operations attacking waste and reengineering several processes to enhance capital efficiency. For instance, we are focused on compressing the cash cycle for each program by shortening build time and more closely managing the flow of materials into our operations. Keep in mind that the cash cycle of our defense programs is better than our commercial business and therefore continuing to increase the mix of defense business will inherently help improve cash conversion. We believe the cash saved from these working capital improvement and issue careful control of inventory levels and continued cost management will largely offset the cash we expect to pay for non-recurring professional expenses and 20-20.

Beckoned through these various liquidity enhancement measures, we intend to strengthen our balance sheet, a goal is to apply the increased operating cash generation to paying down approximately two million dollars of debt in 20 20.

Third margin expansion is a key priority for us as our new defense program started our assembly floor over the latter part of 2020. We expect the increase to direct labor hours will improve overhead absorption and convert to higher profit margins across our portfolio of products. Our revenue and the improved payment posture we should have with key supply chain partners could also help improve our buying leverage and over time lead to improved building material costs, approximately 65 percent of our direct costs of materials we purchase from suppliers. So even a small improvement can lead to big improvements in cash and margins.

And by putting behind us this year's professional fees and certain covid-19 related costs, which combined, we estimate will amount to approximately one and a half million dollars. We'll have a more typical and a cost structure starting in 2021 and be positioned to realize operating leverage on rising revenue.

These three near-term priorities will set the table [00:20:00] for what we believe will be a much improved 2021, we project higher revenue, improved profitability and cash flow compared to 2020. The goal is to use the increased cash flow to accelerate debt repayment, to further deleverage the company and provide a solid foundation for 2022 and beyond.

On slide 14, using twenty eighteen revenue as a baseline, we are providing our growth outlook for the three-year period, 2018 to 2021 in each of our business areas. And Aerostructures, we started thirty-five point one dollars million in revenue in fiscal 18.

On the strength of new contracts with Lockheed for F-16 assemblies and Boeing for the 810, we believe this business will grow in the range of 12 percent to 14 percent through 2021. The bulk of our commercial revenue are in this Aerostructures business area. And as such, this growth rate projection has no contribution from potential future orders by Gulfstream Vudu 650 leading edges. And it does include the impact of covid-19 or other business jet programs.

Arrow Systems remains our fastest growing area, driven by our electronic warfare pods and electronic systems programs. This is a great niche for us, one that we believe can generate growth across the program's indicated at a three-year compound, annual growth rate in the range of 22 percent to 26 percent.

This is largely driven off of the expected increased production of the various electronic warfare and intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance pods we built for Raytheon and Northrop Grumman, as well as increased orders for certain Blackhawk systems from Sikorsky.

In marketing and supply chain management area at the bottom, we started a revenue base of seventeen point seven dollars million for fiscal 18. We believe that the funded orders we received for the ITUDE program and the thirty 38 programs, among others, should produce a compound annual growth rate in the range of eight percent to 10 percent. Before opening the call to questions, I'd like to say in closing that we are now reaping the rewards of our efforts to foster durable relationships with the premier aerospace and defense against and win long term contracts. Thanks to our high-quality backlog and record funded defense backlog, we are well-positioned with a stable business near term and because we have earned a reputation as an exceptional, reliable supply chain partner. We plan to leverage these relationships to bid on and win new awards, giving us attractive long-term growth opportunities. In fact, our business defense, our defense business, that's the starting block of what could be a decade long program. Finally, I want to recognize the dedication of our employees who have risen to the occasion these past several months to continue their work in service of our country's national security. They have done an outstanding job under difficult circumstances, and they have my heartfelt thanks. Melissa, you can open the line for questions, please.

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session to ask a question, you may press star, then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys to withdraw your question, please. Press star. Then to the first question today comes from Ken Herbert of Canaccord Genuity. Go ahead.

Ken Herbert

Yeah, hi, thanks. Good morning, Doug and Tom again, morning to you, Doug. I just wanted to first ask around gross margins. Can you provide a little bit of just maybe a bit more specific on the ekes in the quarter? Sorry if I missed it. And to get to obviously better gross margin this year than in 2019 implies a pretty nice ramp over the second, third and fourth quarters. Can you just talk about the sequential improvement we should expect as we go through the growth of the year on the gross margin?

Tom Powers

Well, I don't want to specify by quarter, but I can tell you that the cumulative effect of the change in in our races for the quarter was roughly around a million dollars. And so. We don't have that headwind in the second, third and fourth quarters, and so when you I would prefer to leave it, as we've publicly stated, which our gross margin at the end of the year will be higher than 19 without going into how we think that will ramp up over the period. But we would expect our fourth quarter to be the highest gross profit margin quarter of the year.

Ken Herbert

Ok, that's helpful and appreciate the detail on the side. I know obviously you haven't been able to see much, but as you look at sort of your revised outlook for twenty twenty-one, is this just apply these growth rates to get to revenues next year? Sort of, you know, well over 100 million, maybe one hundred and 510 somewhere in that range depending upon the growth rate. Can you just talk to you? I know you've outlined a lot of these just maybe just talk through confidence in those 2021 numbers with the backlog and a couple of the key moving pieces as we think about the step up obviously from 19 to 20 to 21.

Douglas McCrosson

I can say is a very high confidence and in the growth rate and the deprivation that you picked is in line with our own internal thinking at the moment. And I would say that the vast majority of that is already in the funded backlog of. So, you know, things that could derail that, you know, obviously a program execution, you know, we have to execute on the backlog and deliver it when the customer wants it. But that's just an ordinary risk and a risk of, you know, always the risk of an order cancellation here and there. But I can tell you that there is not a lot of white space, you know, in the in the forecast for, you know, for 20, 21 revenue.

Ken Herbert

Ok, and then just finally, can you just walk through I mean, obviously a lot's happened over the last several months. Can you just walk through maybe some of the changes you put in place just regarding on the finance and control side as we think about, you know, coming out of the restatement and what you can say that'll give investors’ confidence here moving forward, that obviously all those issues are behind us and you feel very good about what's in place now moving forward.

Douglas McCrosson

Well, as we stated, you know, this was a long and complex issue that we had to address after we announced that we discovered the error. So one of the first things that the board directed we do and we did do was hire a big four advisory firm with expertise in this particular area to help Tom and the team develop very detailed and complete processes on how to recognize revenue for various types of contracts that we get. That has already been done and we are used and we use those to develop the twenty 18 and 19 restatement, as well as, of course, the first quarter, we still have work to do on the remediation side, a lot of training. We still have to get comfortable that the internal controls are tested. So, we have to have time during the year to do those tests. But we're highly confident and I know our board is highly confident that the steps that we have in place now are the right ones. And we'll document the remediation effort in future quarterly reports.

Ken Herbert

Ok, just finally, it sounds like you expect the second quarter results out maybe in the next couple of weeks. Is there anything else specifically you can say on timing?

Douglas McCrosson

Yeah, might be a little longer than the next few weeks. Honestly, I'd rather not. We have until October 15th was our deadline to get some of the, you know, kind of get current, I don't expect that we will achieve that. So, you can probably look towards maybe the end of October, early November-ish for the second quarter and nearer to the end of the year for the third quarter.

Ken Herbert

Great, thanks, Doug. Thanks, Tom. Good luck. I'll pass it back there. Thank you.

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Doug McCrossin, CEO, for any closing remarks.

Douglas McCrosson

Thank you, Lisa, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Tom and I look forward to speaking to you again soon when we report on the second quarter results. Thank you.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation, you may now disconnect.