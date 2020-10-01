Long-term silver investors may be better off with PSLV than SLV since it is far easier to redeem PSLV shares for physical silver which reduces counter-party risk.

The outlook for inflation expectations over the next few months is poor, so investors may want to avoid silver for now.

A significant increase in inflation expectations is unlikely to occur until companies, households, and potentially governments are pulled into default, and debts loads are reduced.

Silver has had one of the most volatile years on record. It began the year by losing a third of its value during the COVID crash but has since doubled in value. This has caused many to believe the metal is in a long-awaited bull-market that will send it to an all-time-highs. Indeed, while silver is much more expensive than its been over the past five years, it is still about 50% below its all-time high of $48/oz.

I became extremely bullish on silver since the March crash when I wrote "SLV: Deflation Will Be Temporary, Silver Is Eternal". Since then, the metal has rallied 82%. However, earlier in September, I closed out of precious metals positions (see: "GDX: Good Time To Take Profits On Gold Miners") since fundamental signals were turning bearish for the metals.

Silver is not nearly as cheap as it used to be today and has seen negative volatility recently. Evidence suggests its short-term outlook is not great, but the metal still may be a long-term winner.

All Eyes on Stimulus and Inflation

There is still a strong long-term bull argument for silver and gold. The Federal Reserve and U.S policymakers have been very keen on pushing stimulus in order to support the economy, thus creating inflation. However, there has not been any significant increase in the Federal Reserve's balance sheet over the past few months nor has there been any continued fiscal stimulus.

This has resulted in a decline to the inflation-breakeven rate as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

A rising inflation-breakeven rate is necessary for gold and silver to rise. At the end of the day, gold and silver's main use is as a hedge against inflation. If inflation is expected to fall, gold and silver will decline. This is particularly true for silver since it is less of a 'risk-off' asset than is gold.

Without stimulus, we would likely be in a deflationary environment today as businesses and consumers would not have a PPP and stimulus check/unemployment bonus buffer that allowed them to continue to spend despite a decline in revenue. This would force companies to cut prices in order to encourage buying, lowering profit margins, and thereby creating the possibility of a deflationary spiral.

This situation would be made worse without monetary stimulus that temporarily relieved many corporations of needing to pay off debt. Instead, most have been able to refinance in a highly liquid debt market at lower interest rates.

Inflation has also risen due to COVID-related supply shortages (and buying binges) as you may have noticed when shopping online or in grocery stores. Today, many supply-chain issues are beginning to clear up as the worst of COVID is over. This too may be a factor that is pushing inflation back down.

Put simply, without continued fiscal and monetary stimulus can a deflationary situation be avoided? Interest rates cannot necessarily go lower (i.e negative) and it is very unclear if the most recent fiscal stimulus plan (of many failed ones) will become law given election-related division. Quantitative easing could return, but considerable evidence suggests Q.E has little-to-no impact on real inflation and only creates 'stock-price inflation'.

We Are Unlikely to See Significant Inflation, For Now

Quite frankly, we may not see the sky-high inflation many precious metals bulls expect until we see deflation. If business and consumers run low on cash (given the economy and lack of stimulus) and reduce spending, prices will decline for all goods including gold and silver.

Eventually, defaults will rise which will open the door for a potential "debt jubilee" (or similar) which would likely result in significant inflation. Debt cancellations are inflationary since they free up cash-flow for spending and, more importantly, discourage investment and savings. This could also occur if the Federal Reserve canceled the debt owed to it by the Treasury and corporations.

We have not yet seen these sorts of events. There has been money-printing that has been used to buy debt, but no significant amounts of debt have been canceled or written-off so deflationary forces remain. Again, I do not believe we will see this unless/until the economy and inflation reverses lower. The only way I see inflation rising today is if the Federal Reserve opens the door to negative interest rates. I doubt they will do this based on their previous statements, but negative rates would lower real-rates which would cause the precious metals to rise.

Silver is Still OK For Long-Run Investors

Overall, I am bearish on silver or at least do no expect it to make new highs until the year is over. After the election, many things may change in unexpected and potentially inflationary ways. If the inflation expectation rate continues to decline and unemployment fails to decline, the door will be open for much more aggressive fiscal and monetary policy which may include some form of debt cancellation.

Again, I believe debt cancellation or significant monetization is the prerequisite for a prolonged increase in silver and gold prices. It may be months away or a years away, but given today's extreme debt levels, significant inflation seems almost inevitable. However, the same could be said a decade ago.

If this is your long-term view, physical silver may be a better bet than silver or gold ETFs since significant monetary volatility could upset the futures market and create counter-party risks. This is a benefit of the physical silver trust (PSLV) which is not only backed by physical silver but allows investors to exchange the fund for delivered physical silver.

The more popular ETF (SLV) is physically backed, but very few investors would meet the extreme requirements for taking delivery (most notably, authorized participant status). On the other hand, it is quite a bit easier for most investors to take delivery on Sprott's funds. Still, PSLV comes with the cost of a higher expense ratio of 68 bps and greater discount/premium volatility. As you can see below, PSLV is currently trading at a slight premium to its NAV:

Data by YCharts

In general, PSLV trade inline with its net-asset-value but has a habit of deviating during times of significant volatility like today. This often creates attractive discounts during drawdowns.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I do not have a bullish outlook for silver over the next few months. Silver, more than gold, is almost entirely driven by inflation expectations. The outlook for inflation over the next few months is generally negative. Inflation was boosted by supply-cuts and stimulus which are no longer major economic factors. Today, many are being forced to reduce spending which will cause businesses to reduce spending, resulting in lower demand for goods in the face of greater supply, resulting in lower prices.

This could change if a major stimulus bill is passed or if the Federal Reserve decides to become extremely aggressive in Q.E. Even then, more debt today creates greater principal payments tomorrow which opens the door for deflationary austerity in governments, corporations, and households. There could certainly be a rebound in silver, but I do not expect the bull-market to continue until at least 2021 due to today's deflationary forces. The world is very uncertain today, so this view could change.

Eventually, I believe there will be a significant increase in inflation, but only after there is a large increase in bankruptcies and resulting debt cancelations. This may be years in the future. Considering this would be a time of great turmoil, long-term silver investors may be better off with PSLV since it has arguably lower counter-party risk than SLV. Still, SLV is technically physically-backed (just not truly redeemable) so long-term investors who do not seek redemption may prefer that ETF.

