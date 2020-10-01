The e-pharmacy business is still in its infancy with fewer than 2% of pharmacy sales taking place online. Nonetheless, they are at full capacity, especially during COVID-19. Shop Apotheke, one of our most successful investments, grew in price by a factor of 4 in four months on the basis that they were growing at a clip with over 100% utilisation rates in their logistics set-up. What is clear is that COVID-19 has forced adoption of e-commerce in a variety of businesses, and this forced adoption will certainly stick for a meaningful portion of new users.

With e-pharmacy operations having been at maximum capacity for months, it is also clear that capacity expansion is the next step. In order to do that, you need cash and you need it fast, because these markets are all about demand-side economics which means winner-take-all dynamics. CVS (NYSE:CVS) has that cash, both on hand and from the high cash generation of their business.

Also taking advantage of a likely surge in vaccine demand with their HealthHUB concept, as well as having eschewed the supermarket concept that Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) adopted, means that their omnichannel strategy remains fungible, critical to unlocking more value from the Aetna business and for taking on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in this market. CVS can win by pulling an ecosystem play, and with the ancillary services that they can offer in high growth markets, sales growth could become explosive.

(Source: wctv.tv)

Cash Unlocks Options

Although e-pharmacies remain a realistic vision of the future, it is still unclear how big the opportunity will be, and how it will be shared among the many contenders to the med-trade throne. Moreover, we cannot know of the many other growth markets that could be won from a position of dominance in the e-pharmacy market. Platform economics become a new element in the business equation, and ancillary services like telehealth could be an efficient service to offer, a market that has been seeing substantial growth also accelerated by COVID-19.

What is for sure is that companies ready to pounce on the e-pharmacy market have a business option in their hands, and an option's value increases with a company's ability to exercise it. Although many of the competitors like Walgreens and Amazon already have substantial investments in what could become (or what already is) logistics infrastructure, market penetration remains exceedingly low, and Walgreens and CVS will especially need cash on hand to be able to effectively vie for the market if that penetration rises. Thankfully, CVS has great cash generation thanks largely to Aetna, especially compared to Walgreens which has even a lower debt-load, which can help it compete against the massive cash-raising potential of competitors like Amazon through PillPack.

Winning Means Winning Big

As already mentioned, platform economics and valuable ancillary services could become valuable elements of the business if an e-pharmacy presence is effectively grown. Platform economics could be especially powerful in the hands of CVS. Thanks to Aetna, they have the opportunity to cross-sell high-value medical coverage on their e-commerce platform if their user base becomes substantial. Moreover, membership benefits could be introduced to further enhance the platform to a large base of users and grow its presence, similar to what is being done with HealthHUB.

Finally, there is also the data opportunity provided by Aetna. In the US, data privacy protection laws have less precedent than in Europe where we have GDPR. As such, the data can be leveraged for all sorts of things like efficiently driving market share of an e-commerce platform. Platform economics also means demand-side economics, so any player that manages to get ahead in the market could end up dominating it, and CVS has levers to pull to get there, although so does Amazon.

Long Slide with their Retail Concept

Another advantage that CVS has over at least Walgreens, its most similar competitor, is that its retail concept is more resilient. With less focus on beauty products and other services that are higher margin, but also dependent on convenience trips by customers, CVS is less exposed to evolving consumer behaviour that may become permanent as a result of COVID-19. Indeed, Walgreens is already backtracking on their longstanding retail strategy to more emulate CVS's.

Moreover, CVS is investing meaningfully in its HealthHUB concept, another way to bolster its omnichannel strategy, leverage Aetna and take advantage of greater health awareness as a consequence of COVID-19, where considerations like vaccinations are already seeing surges in some geographies. HealthHUB is becoming available in an increasing portion of CVS locations, nearing 10% of them. Meanwhile, Walgreens is doing something similar, except their in-shop services are being outsourced to other providers. If you believe in the e-pharmacy opportunity leading to an eventual decline in retail pharmacy, as it likely would, the CVS strategy at least ensures a slower slide in retail relevance.

Risks and Conclusions

There are certainly risks to a CVS investment. Political risks exist for Aetna, which could become targeted as part of a political effort to reduce healthcare costs, and claims could also reverse as people start streaming back into physicians' offices after lockdowns. Moreover, vertically-integrating data competencies between Aetna and CVS could be hampered by government interventions. Furthermore, the retail business will suffer from reduced foot traffic, possibly for a protracted period of time, and the effort to become a meaningful e-pharmacy player could fail against the most potent contender, Amazon. Nonetheless, between Walgreens and CVS, CVS has more value from the business option as well as a more meaningful backstop in their retail operations, and if someone can compete with Amazon using its own ecosystem, it's CVS with Aetna.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.