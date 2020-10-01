There are only a few ways for companies to grow over time. With that growth comes the opportunity to create more value for shareholders (and management) in the long run. That is why so many firms, particularly those in the volatile and low-margin world of oil and gas production, aim to expand their production and physical footprint. Organic expansion is one way to play this, but it can require significant capital expenditure commitments and years of risky drilling activities. For well-established players, a better option can be to merge with another company that opens the door for cost-savings through the realization of synergies. Such is the case today with Devon Energy (DVN) and WPX Energy (WPX). Their decision to merge in an all-stock transaction will create a power player in the Delaware Basin that is capable of generating significant excess cash flows moving forward.

A look at the transaction

According to a press release issued by Devon, it and WPX have agreed to merge together in an all-stock transaction. In short, shareholders of WPX will receive, for each share in WPX that they own, 0.5165 shares of common stock in Devon. At a price of $8.82 for Devon immediately prior to the deal being announced, this valued WPX at $4.56 per share. This represents a premium of just 2.7% compared to the $4.44 per unit that shares were trading for before the deal was announced. Shares of Devon soared 11.1%, however, taking units of WPX up 16.4% to $5.17 as I type this.

The total equity value being paid for WPX works out to $2.84 billion from the initial pricing of the shares of both firms. The combined EV (enterprise value) of both businesses works out to around $12 billion in all. Once the two companies are combined, assuming nothing in this transaction changes, Devon and its investors will own 57% of the consolidated business. The remaining 43% will be owned by WPX’s existing shareholders. Management expects the deal to close sometime in the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year and for the combined entity to retain the Devon name.

For many oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) companies over the years, the goal has been to generate some synergies and to use those synergies to further boost their growth. Devon and WPX, together, are taking a different approach to this situation. They do want to generate synergies. A lot of them. In fact, they predicted that by the end of their 2021 fiscal year, they will have accomplished $575 million in annual run-rate cost-savings. Over a five-year window, these savings will have a net present value to the business of $2 billion according to management.

*Taken from Devon Energy

Management already has a pretty good idea of where to get these savings from. $300 million, for instance, will come from Devon’s original Legacy Plan, which it unveiled during its second quarter this year. In essence, this amount was already planned, irrespective of the merger with WPX. Of this, $100 million will come from general and administrative costs. Another $125 million will come from fighting to reduce lease operating expenses and reducing gathering, processing, and transportation costs. The remaining $75 million, management alleges, will come from reduced financing costs. Some of this may come from lower interest expense as it refinances its debts, while the rest will probably come from just paying debt down and having lower interest expense due to that debt reduction.

The only amount of cost-savings that are true synergies caused by merger activities will be the remaining $275 million identified by management. $100 million more will come from reducing general and administrative costs. $75 million will come from netback improvements, and the last $100 million will come from improved efficiencies related to drilling and completion activities. Investors should be careful about banking on all of these coming through, because often times synergies are harder to capture than management anticipates. But even if the firm comes up $100 million short, it’s still a nice move when you consider the price being paid for WPX.

These savings will go a long way, management believes, toward the company generating significant cash flows. Their goal, once merged, is to allocate between 70% and 80% of their operating cash flow (depending on pricing) each year toward capex. Much of this will be attributed to maintaining each prior year’s production levels (which for next year should be around $1.6 billion), but the firm does intend that some of that will allow it to ensure production growth of up to 5% per year. Another 10% of operating cash flow will go toward keeping the company’s dividend fixed at $0.11 per share each quarter, and the rest will be allocated toward debt reduction and/or share repurchases. In years where pricing is high enough, the company does want to have a variable component to its dividend that it can see rise or fall as needed from quarter-to-quarter.

*Taken from Devon Energy

Management has not provided formal guidance as to what the future holds, but they did claim that with $33 WTI crude pricing and $2.75 per Mcf natural gas pricing, it can keep production flat. With $50 oil, free cash flow would grow to around $1.3 billion, while with $60 oil, it would climb to around $1.9 billion. This means that if crude pricing does rise, it will go a long way toward management achieving another one of its goals: paying down debt. Cash and cash equivalents of the combined company will be around $1.7 billion, giving it a net leverage ratio when combined with debt, of 1.6. Though this is nowhere near high, management does envision reducing net leverage to around 1.

In its presentation on the merger, management was adamant that they would become a ‘dominant’ player in the Delaware Basin with this merger. After all, the combined company would boast around 400 thousand net acres and would see daily output of about 302 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. All of this is true, but it would be a disservice not to mention the company’s other excellent assets. Devon brings to the table 53 thousand boe per day of output from the Eagle Ford, 90 thousand boe per day from Anadarko, and 24 thousand boe per day from the Powder River Basin. WPX, meanwhile, brings 63 thousand boe per day from the Williston Basin.

*Taken from Devon Energy

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, it seems to me like this merger between Devon and WPX makes a lot of sense. The synergies alone associated with the merger are appealing, and the company that will come to exist as a result of the two combining will be healthy and a cash cow. With management’s focus where it should be (excess cash flow over growth), the prospect for attractive returns should not be understated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.