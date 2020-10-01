This has been a tough year for the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP), and with persistent weakness in oil prices, the outlook for this ETF, which primarily tracks independent oil producers, isn't looking good. Although the oil and gas exploration and production space might remain under pressure in the near term, I think there are plenty of reasons which will keep investors interested in this industry.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

This year started as a promising one for oil producers, with the US oil price gradually climbing from $55 per barrel in late-2019 to $63 in the first week of January. But the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and the spread of the COVID-19 shook the market's supply and demand fundamentals, pushing prices to historic lows in 2Q20 in which WTI averaged just $28 per barrel. Since then, oil prices have recovered, but persistent demand concerns have prevented the commodity from climbing back to pre-crisis levels, keeping WTI within the high-$30s to low-$40s a barrel range. This has wreaked havoc on energy stocks, with the SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF tumbling by 55% on a year-to-date basis.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, or XOP, is one of the largest and most liquid energy market funds, with $1.83 billion of assets under management and a daily trading volume of more than 6.5 million shares ($330 million). This makes XOP bigger than other rival funds, such as the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) or the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) which have $121.5 million and $14.1 million of net assets, respectively. In addition to this, XOP is also one of the cheapest funds in the exploration and production space. It comes with an expense ratio of 0.35%, which means the fund charges $35 each year on every $10,000 of investment. By comparison, IEO and PXE have higher expense ratios of 0.42% and 0.63%, respectively. The IEO has fallen by 52% this year, while PXE is down by 55%.

That being said, I think there are plenty of reasons why investors should continue following this sector. Firstly, although E&Ps have been down for the last few years, they are certainly not out. If anything, the shale oil and gas producers are getting better at handing low oil prices. We saw this in the second quarter when oil prices fell to historic lows, with WTI futures briefly falling into the negative territory at minus $37.63 per barrel, most E&Ps successfully avoided worst-case scenarios and were able to preserve their cash flows and protect their balance sheets. With oil now trading in the high-$30s to low-$40s a barrel range, many companies, including ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) who are some of XOP's top holdings, look well-positioned to deliver free cash flows. I think those E&Ps who have a combination of a high-quality asset base and a rock-solid balance sheet, such as ConocoPhillips, Parsley Energy, and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), can withstand the downturn.

Secondly, we are seeing consolidation in the industry, with some companies like Chevron (NYSE:CVX) using the downturn as an opportunity to expand their footprint in lucrative markets and others like Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) combining operations through mergers which help reduce production costs. If the M&A activity continues, then I think in the next couple of years, we might have fewer but stronger E&P companies, those who can generate profits and free cash flows throughout oil price cycles and compete more effectively with OPEC+.

Thirdly, the oil and gas producers are increasing their focus on creating value for shareholders, instead of aggressively growing production. The shale drillers are concentrating on reducing their costs and establishing a drilling activity level that will allow them to post flat to a modest increase in production while generating profits as well as free cash flows throughout the oil price cycles. The excess cash will then be returned to shareholders as dividends, which might become the primary method of returning capital to shareholders and a key part of the investment thesis. That's a big turnaround for the E&P sector in which, historically, most companies either didn't offer a competitive dividend or heavily used buybacks to return cash to shareholders. But, now, there are companies like EOG Resources (EOG), which plan to be in a position to consistently grow dividends, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) which has embraced a variable dividend model, and Devon Energy (DVN) which is paying a special dividend with the excess cash while maintaining a base dividend.

That being said, it is important to remember that the E&P industry is not out of the woods yet. The oil prices may remain subdued in the near future, which will weigh on XOP's performance. The commodity has received some support from OPEC and its allies who recently talked about improving compliance with the planned production cuts. The supply concerns, however, have increased in the last few days. Libya is gearing up to increase crude oil exports following improvement in the country's security situation. Production is set to more than double from 100,000 bpd a couple of weeks ago to 260,000 bpd in the current week. At the same time, Iraq is reportedly planning to export up to 320,000 bpd more oil than usual, which has raised concerns about the possibility of the country breaching its OPEC quota of 3.6 million bpd. It also remains to be seen whether the UAE, which exceeded its production quota in recent months, will make deeper production cuts in the coming months to compensate for the excess production. Although Saudi Arabia, the OPEC's kingpin, has recently indicated that it can do whatever it takes to support oil prices, the possibility of a breakdown of the OPEC agreement remains one of the biggest threats to oil prices.

The oil demand outlook isn't looking good either, with the looming threat of a second wave of coronavirus which could lead to another round of travel restrictions. Several countries around the world are struggling to contain the pandemic. India, the world's third-biggest crude oil consumer, has seen a record number of new COVID-19 cases and could become the world's worst-hit country in the coming weeks. Fears of the second wave have grown in Europe where the UK and France have reported the highest-ever number of cases. EU's health commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, has warned that the situation in some parts of Europe is worse now during the peak of the pandemic. The US is also seeing an increase in infections in several states.

In this backdrop where oil is facing headwinds from both supply and demand sides, the commodity prices may remain subdued. As a result, shares of oil and gas producers might also remain under pressure. That's going to hurt XOP whose holdings primarily consist of independent oil producers.

Image: Author. Data: SPDR® S&P® XOP ETF Daily Holdings

XOP tracks the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry index, which includes independent oil producers, vertically integrated oil majors, and refining and marketing companies. XOP uses a modified equal-weighted methodology to rank stocks, giving investors exposure to around 40 large to small-cap energy companies. That's in contrast to other major energy ETFs, such as the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) which is the largest energy ETF with $8.4 billion of assets under management and uses a modified market-cap based technique to rank stocks. XLE's top holdings are the biggest energy companies, and they get the greatest share of net assets. Its top two holdings are Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron which together account for 45% of the fund's net assets. XLE gives concentrated exposure to a few big names, largely ignoring the smaller energy companies.

On the other hand, XOP's top-3 holdings, which are Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT), and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), account for just 11% of the ETF, while its top-10 holdings represent 36% of the net assets. XOP, however, is heavily tilted towards the independent oil producers which together account for 71% of the ETF's assets. This is also reflected in the XOP's top-10 holdings, in which nine companies are independent oil and gas producers.

The earnings and cash flows of these companies will remain under pressure as oil continues to trade in the high-$30s to low-$40s a barrel window. They will likely report a large drop in earnings and cash flow from operations on a year-over-year basis in the second half of 2020 since the companies will likely realize substantially lower commodity prices as compared to H2-2019. The WTI spot price averaged a little less than $57 per barrel in the second half of 2019. In this period, the exploration and production companies will continue to keep a lid on capital expenditures and maintain low levels of drilling activity. Instead of production growth, the focus will be on protecting the balance sheet, generating enough cash flows to fund capital expenses and dividends, and preserving the assets for a better price environment.

As indicated earlier, XOP has fallen by 55% this year, underperforming the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) which climbed by 3.6% in the same period. This has made S&P 500's energy sector the worst-performing of the 11 sectors. The poor performance of E&P stocks due to the persistent weakness in oil prices will likely continue to weigh on XOP. I think investors might want to avoid XOP for now, but the sector is undergoing major positive changes and is certainly worth closely following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.