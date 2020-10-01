Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) as an investment option at its current market price. With bond markets continuing to receive Fed support, low benchmark interest rates around the world, and improving economic conditions, funds like LQD are edging higher. Over the next few months, this story could very well continue. However, I feel a level of caution is warranted, and these bullish tailwinds are balanced out by some headwinds. One, credit spreads have narrowed considerably off their lows. While further tightening is possible, there is plenty of downside potential if the appetite for investment grade corporate bonds wanes. Two, LQD's income stream has been declining all year, compared to 2019, and this decline has accelerated in recent months. Three, there have been a fair number of credit downgrades already in 2020, with more bonds "on watch' for downgrades. If those do occur, it could lower the underlying prices of the bonds, hurting LQD by extension.

Background

First, a little about LQD. The fund's stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds". LQD is currently trading at $134.71/share and yields 2.89% annually. Over the past few months, I continued to build to my LQD position, as I felt equities were getting too disconnected from economic reality. In hindsight, my caution earned me a slight gain, but the broader market keeps rising in a way that exceeds my expectations:

Looking forward to the end of the year, I continue to see merit to holding on to LQD as a hedge. However, I would be very surprised to see gains in Q4 that exceed what we saw in Q3. Therefore, I am downgrading my outlook to neutral, in order to manage expectations for the rest of 2020, and I will explain below.

The Good - Investment Grade Bonds Have Led In 2020

To begin, I want to reiterate that investment grade corporate bonds have been a fairly solid hedge against equities and below investment grade bonds this year. Therefore, I see little reason to abandon this play in Q4. To understand why, let us consider how LQD has fared year-to-date against the S&P 500 and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), as shown below:

As you can see, LQD has actually led the way in 2020, as investors sought the relative safety investment grade corporate bonds could provide. This stands in stark contrast to high yield corporate bonds, which have a slight negative total return this calendar year.

My takeaway here is simple. Except for the March turmoil, LQD has provided stable returns, and delivered a larger gain than HYG while exposing investors to less risk. While we cannot know for sure what Q4 will bring, I see the story in 2020 as providing justification for keeping a net long position in this fund.

Short-Term Corporate Cash Positions Have Improved

My next point touches on the macro-environment for corporate bonds. As I discussed in my last article, issuance has been soaring this year, in both the investment and junk sectors. While this has been a headwind for the underlying prices of the bond, the ultimate impact has not been too dramatic for two reasons. One, investor demand has remained very robust, which is supporting prices even as the total value of bonds outstanding increases. Two, a fairly large percentage of the new issuance is being used to refinance, or pay off, existing bonds. Due to the Fed cutting interest rates this year, many corporations have used that opportunity to retire older, higher yielding bonds with proceeds from new issuance at the prevailing (lower) rates.

The second point is particularly important. With many corporations struggling with the impact of COVID-19 on revenues and profits, this is hurting their financial position. The issuance of lower yielding bonds is helping to balance out this reality, by lowering the overall expense of having this debt. In fact, the average S&P 500 company has seen its cash ratio improve over the past two quarters, which is directly related to the large amount of cash raised through new bond issuance. To illustrate this trend, the graph below shows the cash ratios for both investment and non-investment grade corporate issuers over the past three years:

To put this simply, the cash ratio measures of a company's ability to cover its short-term liabilities with cash (or cash equivalents). When this ratio rises, it means a company is well positioned to cover short-term expenses. This indicates a low chance of default, on bonds or other liabilities, given the improvement in the financial position. Naturally, investors should view this metric positively, and it supports the view that investment grade corporate bonds will continue to have a low probability of default going forward.

The Bad - Income Continues To Drop

So far, I have pointed out some positives of LQD. However, I also noted that I have a neutral view on the fund, and believe investors will be fortunate to see a 1-2% gain over the next few months. The reason for this is there are other attributes that balance out the positive aspects I have touched on already.

Chief among my concerns is the level of income offered by LQD based on current distributions. Clearly, LQD's yield just below 3% is not "high". However, it may still find plenty of investor demand given that central banks in most developed countries have set their benchmarks near 0%. While I concur the spread for LQD remains attractive, it is important to note that LQD's income has been on the decline all year. This makes logical sense, as many of the underlying bonds in the fund have been refinanced at lower rates, as I touched on in the prior paragraph. The net result is the fund has seen its monthly distribution decline on a year-over-year comparison for every month in 2020. While I have mentioned this in prior reviews, it is worth emphasizing here because the level of decline is actually accelerating, as shown below:

Feb - May Distributions 2019 Feb - May Distributions 2020 YOY Change $1.42/share $1.32/share (7%) July - Sept Distribution 2019 July - Sept Distribution 2020 YOY Change $1.05/share $.90/share (14%)

The chart here illustrates that LQD is reacting to the changing market, and its income stream taking the brunt of the impact. While spreads remain above their lows for the year, which I will touch on in the next paragraph, the declining income stream should be a warning to investors that LQD's distribution yield is probably going to continue to trend even lower in the months ahead. Whether this is still worth buying is up for each individual to decide based on their outlook and income needs.

Spreads Could Tighten, But Credit Quality Should Give Investors Pause

Another area that suggests the fund has room to move in either direction is current credit spreads. At the end of September, credit spreads for investment grade corporates had hit 140 basis points. While still showing a higher spread of about 50 basis points over the 1-year low, this figure is markedly lower than the 1-year high, which was set in March, as shown below:

My takeaway here is there is no clear buy or sell signal based off this metric, which again justifies a more neutral outlook. If economic conditions continue to improve and rates stay low, domestic and foreign appetite for U.S. corporates could certainly allow spreads to tighten from here. However, as recent history has showed us, buying in to LQD at these levels exposes investors to plenty of downside risk. With spreads well below their highs of the year, investors need to consider how their total return will be impacted if the market loses confidence in this sector.

Of course, the market turmoil we saw in late February - March was quite dramatic, and we are unlikely to see a similar sell-off any time soon. While I do believe equities will face pressure the closer we get to the U.S. presidential election, I am certainly not predicting another 25-30% drop in the major indices like we saw at the beginning of the year. The worst of COVID-19 appears to be behind us, although the recovery effort will probably take years.

However, this does not mean corporations are out of the woods. While the underlying bonds are enjoying direct Fed buying, and lower interest rates have improved the capital structure for the companies that refinanced their bonds, the corporate landscape is challenged. While some companies like Walmart (WMT) have redefined themselves during this pandemic, and major tech names like Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) have soared well above their pre-March highs, the majority of corporate bond issuers are not in the same position. For the majority of large-cap companies, the financial pressures of lower revenues and profits are real, and the next few quarters will challenge corporate balance sheets.

This is an ongoing problem that started at the onset of the pandemic, and will not be resolved until we get closer to a resolution of COVID-19 through a vaccine or herd immunity. As a result, many corporations have seen their bonds face downgrades in 2020, which puts pressure on the underlying price of the bonds, and the funds that hold them, such as LQD. This makes logical sense, as investors are not going to want to pay the same price for a bond at a set interest rate that has now been downgraded. While prior downgrades have already been baked into current prices, a point of concern is that a plethora of bonds that have not yet been downgraded but have a "negative outlook", based on data compiled by Fidelity, shown below:

The point here is to keep an eye on the broader U.S. corporate landscape. If these bonds with a negative outlook eventually get downgraded, the impact on LQD could be a declining price. As economic conditions improve, the chances of more downgrades do diminish, but with so much uncertainty right now, this is a risk investors need to keep a keen eye on going forward.

Bottom-line

With a recent uptick in equity volatility, and more expected before year-end, I see merit to staying long quality bonds through LQD. With a near 3% yield and low chance of defaults in the underlying bonds, this fund represents a decent hedge against my stock positions. However, I expect only a slight positive gain for the next quarter, which supports a neutral outlook. The easy money has been made in the corporate bond market, as credit spreads have narrowed considerably off their highs of the year. Further, LQD's income has been declining, reflecting the massive refinancing effort by high grade corporations. As a result, I will maintain my position in LQD, but I am reluctant to build on the position for now, as there is downside risk and further gains are limited. Therefore, I suggest investors approach this fund cautiously at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LQD, WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.