Preparing For A Volatile October

Hedging a portfolio is possible in multiple different ways, but steps to hedge should be taken soon if not done already.

Rising coronavirus cases as well as the election around the corner are leading to higher VIX futures prices.

October's ugly reputation for volatility is likely to continue, on the heels of a swift meltdown in September that erased two-thirds of the gains from the smooth sailing seen in July and August.

With September and the third quarter coming to a close, preparing for potentially more volatile days and weeks ahead might be necessary, as this upcoming October has much more on the menu to cause volatile swings.

Compared to the other months, October's average standard deviation of daily changes in the Dow is the highest at 1.43%. No other month comes close to it. And we did see a bit of a similar trend with July through September of rising volatility.

Source: MarketWatch

October's reputation might be nothing more than a reputation that causes this to occur, sometimes because "volatility can be caused by nothing more than the expectation of volatility."

Expectations of volatile conditions in turn might make that outcome happen more often - it's similar to ideomotor theory. Under that, "the mere anticipation of this [end-goal] state may be sufficient to directly trigger the appropriate movement [to reach that state]," and while this generally applies to motions, it does correspond with "other kinds of actions and stimuli, including social behavior."

So October's volatility might simply be caused by investors expecting volatility due to past history of volatility (seen above) and then acting to create that pattern of volatility without necessarily/consciously realizing. Yet this coming October does have other factors that easily could lend a hand in creating volatile trading conditions.

First and foremost, there's the coronavirus. We still have not yet to get the outbreak under control, as daily new cases are starting to rise in a good portion of the country.

Source: NY Times

Cases are just reaching 7.2 million, representing a 23% 14-day change as cases started to rise in 21 states as September progressed. Breaking that down into hot spots, most of those rising cases are occurring mainly in the Midwest. Source: NY Times

It's not just the fact that cases are rising again - it's also worrisome since cases are rising from an already-higher plateau established in August. June's plateau hovered just over 20,000 cases on a 7-day average, while late August's plateau was double that at just over 40,000 cases.

This isn't just due to more testing (which certainly does contribute to some of the rise, but not all of it can be placed solely on that), but due to lapses/inabilities in following guidelines and maintaining social distancing.

Yes, it's difficult to social distance and quarantine for this long, but it's necessary - most of Europe's restrictions went quite lax, and now countries are reverting back to stricter measures to curb the spread of the virus. Here in the US, we "could see an explosion of Covid-19 cases in the fall and winter as people exercise less caution and spend more time indoors, where there is a greater likelihood of transmission."

Rushing to reopen schools and restaurants and other places where people of any age can gather could cause silent drives in cases. October might not be as bad, compared to what the winter months could be like if we continue to approach this with a lax attitude.

Fear circulating coronavirus contributed to March's plunge, and while we're no longer in that same realm on 'unknown', there's still much we don't know about asymptomatic case spread and how quickly things could accelerate in October before winter sets in. Acceleration of new cases both here and worldwide could cause some volatility as the market digests those numbers, since a vaccine is still not readily available.

The markets could start to see choppy trading the closer we get to Election Day as investors start to gauge who a potential winner will be, and what the effects could be.

Brad McMillan mentioned in his short interview on The Final Round that he doesn't "think markets have priced [the election] in yet. Markets right now, if you look at the VIX forward numbers, if you look at what markets expect volatility to be, you're saying November is likely to be ugly. And I think that's - as we get closer to that, markets are forward-looking. So we could see a tough October as well." Debates could also expose the markets to some volatility, as people react to statements and claims made in the debate and how those could affect the election as well as economic policies that each candidate favors.

Yet domestic events aren't the only reason for worry, with new sparks of allegedly planned attacks in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

While this might not seem a huge issue, as the region's 'independence' and disputes have dated back to a shaky ceasefire in 1994, this conflict does threaten to boil over the two Caucasian nations' borders and drag Russia and Turkey into the mix.

As both Armenia and Azerbaijan blamed the other for provoking attacks and igniting conflicting, Turkish support of Azerbaijani forces clashes with Russian support in Armenia, while Trump has stated that US intervention might occur due to US ties with both small nations. This conflict could put some pressure on emerging markets, especially in eastern Europe, like the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR), and volatility in emerging markets could drag over to names in that space.

So as these other developments domestically and worldwide might contribute to volatility, prepping a portfolio against potential wide swings in the market might be necessary.

One of the most traditional ways to prepare for volatility, especially when that volatility is expected to be to the downside, is buying puts on the market - with the SPY and QQQ the two favorites.

And unusual options activity on Monday based on volume/open interest ratio points to more activity in puts for the two.

Over 13,000 contracts traded for the November 6 275-strike SPY put, with a vol/OI ratio of 36.84, as previous open interest showed less than 400 contracts. Over 10,000 contracts traded for the October 5 326-strike, with a vol/OI ratio of 24.45. Nearly 24,000 contracts traded for the October 30 285-strike, with a vol/OI ratio of 20.03.

For QQQ, almost 4,000 contracts traded for the October 9 274-strike (a 270 breakeven), with a vol/OI ratio of 11.01. Over 5,500 contracts traded for the October 16 267.50-strike, with a vol/OI ratio of 6.79.

Some more unusual activity occurred on Wednesday - over 6,500 puts traded for the SPY November 6 285-strike with a vol/OI ratio of 8.18, and nearly 8,000 puts traded for the QQQ November 20 247-strike with a vol/OI ratio of 9.59.

These actions suggest that near-term downside protection is becoming more valuable, as these market puts are typically used for protective purposes; however, some investors might be playing naked puts in hopes of capitalizing on further downside.

Another traditional way would be betting on volatility, either through VIX futures or options. VIX futures throughout October sit just above 30, as investors already seem to be in anticipation of heightened volatility. VIX options reflect that as well, with 30-strike calls throughout October trading at fairly high premiums.

A not-so-traditional method of preparing for volatility could be selling covered calls, or cash-covered puts, depending on which direction you feel the market could be going in one direction more so than the other. This would allow capitalization on higher premiums due to volatility, while the short-term duration of the options leads to higher theta, so moves farther from the money would deteriorate option values, and lead to 'safer' plays when that occurs.

Currencies and commodities could provide some relief from any weakness in a strong dollar. Traditional safe havens like the yen and Swiss franc could be joined by the Australian dollar and yuan, as gold remains the go-to in the commodity realm.

Equity-wise, defensive names could bring the safest returns in volatility, although volatile swings in positive territory could see these names underperform relative to the market. Yet with coronavirus still looming, some of these defensive names are finding tailwinds to performance and sales due to positioning in the economy.

Some top picks for October in preparation for volatility include Kroger (KR), Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Visa (V), Procter & Gamble (PG), UPS (UPS), UnitedHealth (UNH), Target (TGT), Verizon (VZ), PepsiCo (PEP), Caterpillar (CAT), 3M (MMM), Honeywell (HON), Abbott Labs (ABT) and Amgen (AMGN).

Many of these names are involved in everyday life, and can perform under 'normal' life as well as under restricted life - regardless of what happens with the virus as October progresses, it seems reasonable to assume grocers, general/discount supercenters, manufacturers of everyday products, and logistics companies will continue to see tailwinds. These are all value names, with a majority offering dividend yields above 1.50%, and similarly strong free cash flows.

Major market movers like Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), Nvidia (NVDA), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) could provide solid returns in the case that markets find strength, but also would be prone to downside moves in markets find a red October.

There's multiple ways to hedge a portfolio for expected volatility or expected downside, and each investor will do so in a different manner, based on holdings and expectations. And as we head into October, known for its higher volatility, hedging and protecting a portfolio might be even more necessary given other circumstances like the election and rising coronavirus cases. Time will tell what October has in store, but any preparations for the month must be made soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WMT, KR, HON, MMM, ABT, PG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.