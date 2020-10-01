In the second quarter, which was marked by unprecedented lockdowns, EPD offset the effect of the decrease in its transported volumes with an increase in its stored volumes.

However, thanks to the rock-solid business model of EPD, its strong distribution coverage ratio of 1.6, and its healthy balance sheet, its distribution is safe.

The energy sector has incurred a brutal sell-off since early June and thus, it has dramatically underperformed the broad market, which has rallied near its all-time highs. In such sell-offs, strong companies are usually beaten along with the weak ones. This is the case for Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), which has plunged nearly 50% off its pre-COVID-19 level, and thus, it is now offering an 11.5% distribution yield. Such an abnormal yield usually signals the risk of an imminent distribution cut. However, in this article, I will analyze why the distribution of this high-quality MLP is safe.

Business overview

Enterprise Products Partners is a midstream MLP, with an immense network of storage and pipelines of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products. The pandemic has caused a sharp decline in the global demand for refined products, and hence, the U.S. oil production has decreased as well. The number of U.S. active rigs has plunged 70% over last year, to a nearly 11-year low level. As Enterprise Products Partners has a strong presence in the Permian Basin, it has been affected by the coronavirus crisis.

On the bright side, the natural gas market has been affected by the pandemic much less than the oil market thanks to the somewhat inelastic demand for natural gas. As people have spent much more time at home since the onset of the pandemic, the growth in the residential demand for natural gas has partially offset the decline in the commercial demand. Of course, this trend will be more apparent in the upcoming winter.

The oil market has been severely hurt by the pandemic, but it has shown some positive signs lately. The U.S. oil production has somewhat recovered, from the bottom of 9.7 million barrels per day in late August to 10.7 million barrels per day now. In addition, the total refinery utilization has recovered from its bottom of 65% in April to 82%. Moreover, the demand for petrochemical products remains strong, while the LPG exports continue to be supported by the resilient global residential and petrochemical demand.

Given all the above facts, Enterprise Products Partners essentially has two points of concern, the reduced shale oil production and the collapse in the demand for jet fuel. While the demand for gasoline and diesel has returned to near their pre-COVID-19 levels, the demand for jet fuel has remained approximately 50% below its pre-COVID-19 level due to the reluctance of people to travel amid the pandemic.

However, airlines are burning cash at a fast pace, and thus, they are doing their best to convince people to return to their normal traveling habits. Many airlines have initiated coronavirus tests on all their passengers to save them from a potential quarantine. Abbott (NYSE:ABT) also recently developed a cheap coronavirus test, which offers results in just 15 minutes. While most investors focus on the developments of the numerous ongoing vaccines studies, a fast test is important, as it serves to prevent the propagation of the virus at airports, schools, etc.

It is also unreasonable to expect the pandemic to condemn the oil market to a permanent recession. Numerous vaccine studies are underway right now, with the most promising prospects coming from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). These pharmaceutical giants have already identified effective vaccines against the coronavirus, but they still have to prove that their vaccines do not cause side effects on a large scale (30,000-60,000 people). A vaccine is widely expected to be approved by FDA early next year and distributed worldwide in about a year. As soon as a vaccine is widely distributed, the pandemic will be put under control, and the demand for oil products will retrieve most of its pandemic-driven losses.

Resilience

Despite the aforementioned headwinds caused by the pandemic, Enterprise Products Partners is resilient even without a vaccine in place, thanks to its rock-solid business model. The MLP generates 88% of its operating income from fee-based activities, while another 9% of its operating income depends on the difference between commodity prices. As a result, only 3% of its operating income is affected by the gyrations of commodity prices.

Enterprise Products Partners also has a strong portfolio of customers. Approximately 65% of its top 200 customers, which generate 96% of the total revenue of the MLP, belong to the investment grade category, while another 13% of its top customers issue letters of credit for their payments, and hence, their payments are secured by banks if these customers default. Overall, the payments of 78% of the top customers of the MLP are secure.

The resilience of Enterprise Products Partners was evident in the previous downturn of the energy sector, which was caused by the collapse of the price of oil from $100 in mid-2014 to $26 in early 2016. While most energy companies, including the oil majors, saw their earnings collapse, Enterprise Products Partners saw its earnings per unit decrease only 18%, from $1.47 in 2014 to $1.20 in 2016. Even better, the MLP emerged stronger from that downturn and posted record earnings in 2018 and 2019.

A major crash test for Enterprise Products Partners was the second quarter of this year, which was characterized by unprecedented lockdowns and a collapse in the demand for oil products. Even, in that quarter, the MLP posted remarkably resilient results. Its distributable cash flow fell only 8%, from $1.72 billion to $1.58 billion, and thus, it resulted in a strong distribution coverage ratio of 1.6, which was essentially the same as the coverage ratio in the first quarter.

This is an impressive performance, given the severity of the downturn and the temporary collapse in the production and consumption of oil products. The MLP took advantage of the high product inventories of its customers and offered them additional storage capacity. In other words, it partially offset the reduced transportation volumes with increased storage volumes. This is a testament to the resilience of the business model of the MLP.

Distribution

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its distribution for 21 consecutive years. This is an exceptionally long distribution growth streak in the energy sector, which is infamous for its high cyclicality. It is also important to realize that this period includes two fierce downturns of the energy sector, namely the Great Recession and the aforementioned downturn between 2014 and 2016. The exceptional distribution growth record of Enterprise Products Partners is a testament to the strength of its business model.

Due to the indiscriminate sell-off of the entire energy sector, Enterprise Products Partners has lost nearly 50% of its pre-COVID-19 market cap, and thus, it is now offering an 11.5% distribution yield. This is one of the highest distribution yields the MLP has ever offered.

Data by YCharts

While such an abnormally high yield usually signals an imminent distribution cut, this is not the case for this MLP, whose distribution is safe for the foreseeable future.

Even in the rough first half of this year, the MLP has posted distributable cash flows that have exceeded the distribution by 60%. Moreover, the MLP has one of the strongest balance sheets in the midstream energy universe and thus enjoys the highest credit rating in its peer group (BBB+/Baa1). It has also reduced its leverage (net debt to EBITDA) from 4.4 in 2016 to 3.4 now. As a result, it can easily endure the ongoing downturn even if the latter lasts longer than currently anticipated.

It is also important to note that Enterprise Products Partners has initiated a share repurchase program of $2.0 billion this year. A company that repurchases its shares is not a company that is about to cut its distribution. In other words, share repurchases are eliminated long before a distribution is cut. This is just another confirmation of the safety of the distribution.

Final thoughts

The indiscriminate sell-off of the entire energy sector, which has been caused by the coronavirus crisis, has offered investors a great investing opportunity. They can purchase Enterprise Products Partners at a nearly all-time high distribution yield, and thus, they will be generously paid while waiting for the market to realize the resilience of this high-quality MLP. Thanks to the rock-solid business model of the MLP, its strong distribution coverage ratio of 1.6, and its healthy balance sheet, its distribution should be considered safe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.