Two very passionate narratives are taking center stage on GameStop, one highlighting the cash and one highlighting earnings.

Few sub-$1 billion stocks generate as much passion on both sides as GameStop (GME), recently inflamed by the active presence of Ryan Cohen and being the most heavily shorted stock on the street. I'm going to generally avoid both these topics as they've been covered extensively already.

Looking at the actual results, after a big run-up going into earnings, shares took a dive after brutal headline results of losing almost $2/share in one quarter. Fast forward another week, and GameStop minted a new 52 week high. Another recent article has still presented the earnings as a disaster, so I will examine that perspective point by point.

They Can Shrink To The Next Cycle

While we've seen the cost cutting exercise undertaken at many retailers over the last few years, none of them have the catalysts of GameStop. After 7 years of the current consoles, and a raging pandemic, GameStop has rightly slashed costs and inventories across the board in anticipation of the November releases. Up until the most recent couple of quarters, their revenue reductions have been broadly in line with the decreases at other retailers as gamers save up for the new cycle.

GameStop does have a store problem, there are too many. A quick check of most major metropolitan areas can confirm this density for you. So the cost cutting is not just about slashing left and right but actually right-sizing their store base. From the Q2 call:

Importantly, in the United States, where market de-densification represents the greatest opportunity, we've seen sales transfer of just under 40% of closed store sales volume to neighboring locations and online, well in excess of profit breakeven levels.

40% of sales moving to their other locations with no incremental costs seems like an excellent reason to close some stores to me.

Also from the call:

...over two thirds of the SG&A changes quarter-over-quarter and then for the full year or year-to-date are permanent.

So when the revenues go parabolic in Q4, the SG&A won't revert to bloated historic levels, and there will be hundreds of millions of incremental cash flow, thanks to cost optimizations going into this cycle. This isn't just cutting to survive, but right-sizing historically bloated costs.

Solvency Is Not An Issue

As seen below, GameStop ended the quarter with almost $800m in cash and less than $500m in debt. This is a net cash position of half their market cap heading into the cycle. This cash balance increased even further as they completed more property sales after the quarter closed. GameStop is also now taking pre-orders for systems, with payments that go directly to their cash balance. Will the new cycle require any significant CapEx? From the Q2 call:

In the second quarter, we had $10.9 million of capital expenditures bringing the year-to-date spend to $17.5 million. We continue to focus on only mandatory maintenance or near-term high value strategic projects, and anticipate that we will invest between $55 million and $60 million in CapEx for the year before vendor allowances, a significant reduction from the roughly $80 million spent in 2019. I will note this is approximately $15 million more than our previous estimate, but reflects a holiday store merchandising refresh project, for which we will receive a full reimbursement from vendors.

It's important to note vendors still value GameStop's sales power so significantly they are reimbursing them for $15m worth of holiday season refreshes. Wow.

It has also been highlighted that even with this cash position, the assets on the balance sheet have been dwindling over the past five years. This is true, but not new to shareholders. Significant non-cash write downs of goodwill, the losses on the sale of Spring Mobile and Simply Mac, paying down AP below historic levels, repurchasing shares, and the inventory efficiencies highlighted below have all reduced the dollar values carried on the balance sheet.

Some of these reflect non-shareholder friendly actions taken by since deposed Management teams and Directors. One doesn't get close to a -80% five year return and over 100% short interest without these kinds of issues. But investors need to be forward-looking when considering GameStop, no matter how ugly the past has been.

Next Quarter Won't Be Great

Management refused to give guidance on the call, never a good sign. With the quarter almost half over they could have pointed to some rosy numbers, but they didn't. So, there remains very little reason to hope for excellent results in the last quarter before the consoles hit.

One of the best questions for skeptics to be asking right now, why are you still bullish when even adjusted SSS dropped last quarter, even with all the gaming demand, doesn't that convince you GameStop is losing market share? Here's the sales results by Segment:

Even with locations open for most of the quarter, there's some important nuance to be had here. Australia has been the least affected by COVID-19 through both quarters, and has therefore been able to maintain a higher level of trade-ins, in-store browsing, and not just curbside pickups. This hurts basket size and impulse purchases in other regions. In short, COVID-19 has driven their sales down, in part by reducing trade-ins to resell and in part due to less in-store shopping. All of this while competitors were able to operate unimpeded (Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT)). Staying long here requires believing that these sales moved temporarily, and that things like Power Up Rewards will return those sales to GameStop as reopenings gain steam.

At the same time, E-Commerce grew 800% during the quarter. So what, that's just a channel shift you may say? Back to the Q2 call:

...With the e-commerce and the digital volumes in markets or states where you have had primarily reopenings, do you retain those e-commerce volumes? Or do they shift back to stores? I guess I'm trying to understand if some of that digital volume is incremental ultimately. ...Jim Bell - Yes, importantly, as we brought our stores back online, we've seen the contribution of e-commerce sales to the total, maintain at levels that are north of 20%. Historically, that's been in the single-digit range -- mid-single-digit range. So that's important because it's sustainable. Any e-commerce business is not just a simple channel shift.

So while we should have expected Q2 to look more like Australia without the limitations to the business model imposed by COVID-19, the digital shift has been impressive and has stuck even through the reopenings. Go check out the long PS5 pre-order lines and consider what people are trading in with their orders. Pre-owned will be ready to go for the holiday season again.

It's the Cash Flow, Bro

The horrific headline result belied an underlying strength, GameStop generated almost $3/share in free cash flow in one quarter ($182m). They also added $51.8m from building and jet sales during the quarter. How did this happen? Here's the tale of the tape from the first two quarters:

As you can see, GameStop has been winding down inventories in preparation for the console refresh. They also benefited from some working capital efficiency and tax deferrals. Essentially, they are clearing out the stores in anticipation of the wave of new product coming in, and building cash balances, not burning them, in the twilight days of this cycle.

Now let's come up with some directional projections for where GME will be after the holiday season. What's a realistic target for Q4 revenue growth? Here's a few ways you can think about Hardware sales at a high level, with 15-20m units sold, 20-30% GameStop market share (could be as high as 35%), and $500/console (ignores aggressive bundling done by GameStop):

Consoles (M) Market Share $/Console Hardware Revenue (M) 15 20% $500 $1,500 20 20% $500 $2,000 15 30% $500 $2,250 20 30% $500 $3,000

It's worth noting that GameStop did less than $1 billion of hardware in Q4-19, so even the lowest scenario above would result in over $500m sequential revenue increase. Given this, I will use the following assumptions:

SG&A reductions continue proportionally to the latter half of the year, and COGS remains same % of revenue in Q3/Q4 as Q2 (Q4 COGS proportionally increases 3% more in the bear case).

Q3 revenue is -20% Y/Y.

Q4 revenue increase Y/Y of 50% (base) or 20% (bear case).

No share/debt buybacks.

Base Case Q119 Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Revenue 1,548 1,286 1,439 2,194 1,021 942 1,151 3,291 COGs 1,077 887 997 1,597 739 690 843 2,410 SG&A 431 426 437 498 387 348 357 407 EBITDA 41 -27 4 100 -104 -96 -49 475 Bear Case Revenue 1,548 1,286 1,439 2,194 1,021 942 1,151 2,633 COGs 1,077 887 997 1,597 739 690 843 1,986 SG&A 431 426 437 498 387 348 357 407 EBITDA 41 -27 4 100 -104 -96 -49 241

(Source - GameStop financials)

This suggests GameStop could generate $200-400m of EBITDA in the back half of FY20, and ignores any further upside per the table I showed above. I'll pull out another $50m for CapEx and interest expense to suggest $150-350m of cash generation, even with the Q3 drag on the business. I think there's an upside case where they generate over $500m of cash in Q3-Q4.

Conclusion

GameStop, with $400m of debt and $800m of cash, heading into the refresh, is poised to generate cash flows beyond its market cap in the next two quarters. Ryan Cohen is circling, and short interest is at stratospheric levels. Buying at these levels gives you the business for free, or even negative value factoring in the immediate cash flow incoming. For all these reasons, I remain long GameStop. It's all about those cash flows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.